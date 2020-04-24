Bear Market Thoughts: Distribution Cuts

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We are continuing to navigate a volatile environment. Most are quite aware of the risks of the distribution cuts that will be coming down the pipeline shortly. We have already begun seeing cuts from some of the funds in the CEF world. These have mostly been held to the MLP and energy-focused funds so far. However, we are starting to see the CLO funds also having to implement cuts. It is nearly impossible to know exactly what funds are going to be cutting. Though, we can take a look at the GFC and try to gauge the exact 'damage' we can expect going forward.

The reason for the expected distribution cuts from CEFs is to preserve NAV. CEFs have a requirement to pay out the majority of their realized capital gains and income that is taken in. They then pass this through to shareholders that pay taxes on these distributions. Hence, the more proper term for a CEF's cash payout is distribution and not dividends. This helps inform an individual that they are receiving payments from sources other than just income. In fact, this can even include return of capital. The type of ROC we are looking to avoid is destructive ROC. This means that a fund is not earning its payout and is dipping into the fund's assets to maintain current distributions. This is okay for short periods of time. However, over the long-term, this can be detrimental to the fund's earning power. Thus, the need to maintaining an appropriate payout and cutting distributions to 'save' assets in the fund.

The underlying positions in the CEF may also be cutting their own dividends. This would lead to decreased net investment income coming into a CEF. Meaning that the fund's earnings are going down as well. Along the same lines of this, fixed-income funds are likely going to be seeing defaults in their underlying holdings. Just the same as dividends being cut for equity funds, defaults on debt payments will likely occur. This will see the same result, a lowering NII for the fund.

A CEF cannot just retain earnings and cash like a regular C-corp. That means retaining underlying assets is important for the continuation of the fund. A fund that continually erodes its assets sees declines overtime. The Cornerstone funds are a perfect and extreme example of this. Though they are a bit unique in their approach and are by design to operate in this manner.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) continually erode their NAV. This also makes their distribution lower and lower over time. This is due to their managed distribution of 21% of NAV set annually. The more active investors may be interested in their almost annual ROs though, these generally create opportunities for shorter-term trades.

This is where I think another excellent point can be brought up too. The fact that a fund has to cut its distribution is certainly not a reason to sell the fund. We previously discussed this topic more in-depth. Even after funds cut they still produced quite attractive returns over the longer-term. While the annualized performance of some funds has taken quite the hit lately, the numbers represented are still total returns. And on that basis, total returns are still quite attractive in many funds. Meaning that even after several of these funds cut distributions in the past, they have still put up attractive returns.

Fund Sponsor Matters

The fact is that it is incredibly difficult to predict when or how much distribution will be cut from a fund. One of the reasons is the fact that some fund managers will maintain a current rate, even if it isn't achievable. They may be holding out hope that eventually the fund can start to grow again in the future. The one fund sponsor that comes to mind is PIMCO that operates this way. They will generally maintain distribution for long periods of time even if it isn't earning the rate.

Another popular fund sponsor, Eaton Vance, operates in the opposite manner usually. Trimming distributions to more appropriate levels sooner, rather than later. This could possibly explain why we see PIMCO's funds trade at premiums for the majority of the time, and Eaton Vance generally trades at discounts to par levels.

For some examples, PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) had held their distributions quite steady - even through the GFC of 2008/09.

It wasn't until around 2015/16 when the funds began to cut. We have since seen the funds cut several times. Over this time period, we did start to see a gradual trend lower in the premium levels that they traded at.

As the graph above shows, this trend towards lower average premiums was more prominent in PGP than for PHK. I don't believe it is necessarily a bad thing that a fund attempts to maintain its current distribution. After all, a lot of CEF investors are looking for reliable and steady distributions. I'm personally a fan of trying to find a happy medium of the two - reliability and stability. This might be why I gravitated more towards other fund sponsors that happen to trim (or boost) their distributions when appropriate.

That trend to lower and lower premium levels is exactly why one shouldn't 'pay up' for stability. Stanford Chemist has gone over this subject in the past. The very quick version is that when we do eventually see the inevitable distribution cuts, the loss of premium pricing generally wipes out years of 'stability.' Though a level distribution is something investors do strive for, it just isn't something that should be paid up for. In the case of a needed cut that might send the fund's price sharply downward. That's exactly what we saw with PGP when each cut was announced.

For examples from Eaton Vance, we can take a look at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV).





These funds began cutting 'immediately' in 2009, ETV event made several adjustments afterward. It's also important to consider that ETV had a quarterly distribution prior to 2013. In 2013, they began paying a monthly rate that was equivalent to the quarterly.

These funds both stayed at a relatively flat average discount level too, since the GFC. That can be compared with the PIMCO funds that saw steadily dropping premiums when they began to cut.





In fact, it would appear once ETV switched to a monthly rate the fund's discount quickly disappeared. Eventually, the fund reaching premium levels and trading there too for extended periods of time.

Switch To Quarterly

Another fund sponsor that doesn't generally mess around with eroding their fund is Cohen & Steers. In their GFC 2008/09 event, they chose to go a different route. They did end up cutting their distribution via going to quarterly payments. Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) both implemented this switch in 2009.

The best way to show the quarterly payments is represented by CEFConnect. As the example above shows for ETV, it really helps represent the frequency we are looking at as far as distribution payments are quarterly or monthly.

In the case of RQI, the fund went from a monthly rate of $0.15 - down to a quarterly rate of $0.0925. In other words, from an annualized amount of $1.80 to $0.37. This was a significant cut, no hiding that, a whopping 79.5% distribution cut. This was maintained through 2009 and was boosted in 2010.

For RNP, we experienced a monthly rate of $0.20, down to a quarterly rate of $0.20. This worked out to $2.40 annually, then dropped to $0.80 or a 66.66% cut.

The Kayne Anderson energy funds also announced already that they are switching back to a quarterly schedule. This was announced with their latest updates for their March payments.

Going forward, the Company plans to revert to making distributions to shareholders on a quarterly basis, with an expectation that the first quarterly distribution will be declared and paid in June 2020.

For what it is worth when Cohen & Steers announced their distributions for the next three months they maintained a monthly rate. This even includes their MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) that saw another cut to their distribution. The rest have remained at current rates for now.

These types of cuts are certainly not something that we would like to see from the names we hold, though it can't be ruled out. As we can highlight with these examples the fund sponsor matters in which fund may choose to continue distribution and those that trim based on necessity. I'm in the camp of CEFs trimming on an as-needed basis for potential future stability.

This Time Is Different (Maybe?)

Besides the fact that different fund sponsors implement their distribution policies in a different manner, the cause for a downturn is always different. In 2008/09, we had a real estate bubble that popped and financial institutions were way overleveraged, this caused a ripple effect and collapsed the economy. In 2020, the latest bear market and, more than likely the recession that will occur, was caused by a global pandemic. Our economies around the world are collapsing due to intentionally shutdowns to save as many lives as possible. I would certainly rather my friends and family be alive and in good health than be more concerned about money. However, that is just me and the point of this piece isn't a moral one.

So, how can this play a role in why this is different. We can't say for sure, however, if the economy was flipped off by a switch and not an underlying structural problem in the global economy - then one could be optimistic that when the COVID-19 event passes that the economy can again be switched back on.

However, and this is where the maybe plays a role, we don't know when this event will pass. That is the problem staring us in the face and one I continue to mention. It is just pure uncertainty on when/if/how a vaccine or cure can come to fruition. Of course, a vaccine is likely 12-18 months away as we keep hearing. But a cure or some form of treatment that can be given for those that do become ill could certainly give us more of the end date on this whole situation. Then it becomes a question of how can we mass-produce such a cure or treatment and get it distributed out. This would give the world economy and governments much-needed clarity on when lockdowns can begin to lift.

We certainly aren't at that time yet, though just about every pharmaceutical and biotech company is on the case!

What this means though is that we can look at what we experienced in 2008/09 and try to derive an expected outcome. Though it won't match up with the prior crisis as it was different. This is another reason that adds to why there isn't just one formula we can plug in and say "bam, this is what the new distribution will be!"

Sectors Matter? But Not Really...

To further add to more confusion and to reassure us that there is certainly no way of knowing what and where to expect the worst of cuts - is a previous article we have covered. It was titled "Closed-End Funds: These 5 Names Never Cut Distributions With Inception Pre-2008." We recently just updated thoughts on two of the utility funds that appear in that previous piece, too, UTG and DNP.

The 5 funds we highlighted that fit the criteria of not cutting in the GFC were; BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO).

Three other funds that I didn't include in that piece but met the criteria are; First Trust Energy Income And Growth Fund (FEN), Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) and Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). Though I would imagine FEN will be cutting quite soon, along with the risk of GOF being on the chopping block. GLU isn't actually awful with a NAV distribution rate of 8.80% - they might be able to manage something like that.

Anyway, one thing to notice with these 8 funds is the fact that they invest across various sectors. The recurring sector is utilities, with DNP, UTG and GLU fitting that description. However, that really doesn't give us any greater clarity on which sector can be affected more from a slowdown. Everyone typically knows utilities do tend to be defensive. With this latest selloff though, healthcare (which is typically defensive) and tech names are holding up relatively well, relatively speaking.

I wanted to bring attention to this as it isn't as clear cut which CEFs we could see cuts from, or how drastic such cuts might be. It really is more about how the fund sponsor operates or select funds being able to withstand downturns better.

Conclusion

It may be frustrating, but we won't know exactly what distribution cuts will be coming. That is just the truth. What we can find out is what fund sponsors will generally hold their distribution the longest. In this case, PIMCO is the fund sponsor that will generally hold onto their level distributions for a period of time. In this case, they are generally one of the only fund sponsors across the board hold their distributions level. In other cases, most of the other major sponsors will adjust as needed - BlackRock, Eaton Vance, Nuveen and Cohen & Steers to name the major ones. On a fund by fund basis, they will adjust as needed.

What we can typically see is that it isn't necessarily reserved to one sector over another as far as where we will see cuts for sure. In addition to this, the current crisis is different from the prior crisis of 2008/09. And that is the case for just about every collapse in the stock market as well, each one being unique. So trying to draw conclusions just based on that is also extremely difficult. We certainly saw 50%+ cuts in the GFC, looking at RQI and RNP they were incredible at 66% to almost 80% cuts. I believe that this can't be ruled out depending on how long the uncertainty of COVID-19 hangs over our heads.

Another thing that we may start to see going forward is funds going to a quarterly rate. This also applies to RQI and RNP, both are real estate investments so this played an even greater role in the GFC. For another example, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) also went the quarterly from monthly pay route. Again, a real estate-focused fund that was impacted more directly by the events that unfolded then. It wasn't just limited to that though, even BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) went from monthly to quarterly. Subsequently, many of these funds did switch back to the monthly payment but it took several years.

One way to help mitigate from loss of income is by reinvesting what you can. It certainly can be difficult if you rely on dividends and distributions as your main source of income. However, if that is the case then now more than ever one should be looking to reinvest what they can. As distribution cuts come in, this could open up opportunities for further declines in some funds. Although, it could also go the other way. If a fund doesn't cut as bad as expected we could see a relief rally in certain names as investors climb back in. What you can reinvest though will go a long way in recouping some lost ground.

Of course, the goal of increasing income will be aided as we have seen significant share price declines with the latest selloff. Thus, being able to accumulate more shares at this lower level. This could potentially mean that investors buying after a fund cut might be looking at even higher income going forward, on a relative basis. This also allows an investor to possibly lower some cost basis on some of their positions that they still like.

Another way to try to play it is to raise cash now, and then wait until cuts are announced to start purchasing. It requires market timing and I certainly am not doing this personally but is definitely a strategy worth mentioning. This way it does allow for an investor to mentally process a cut and not be "surprised" by a cut. In this manner, the cut is known and the investor knows what they are getting. It may help those that are stressed out by investing and are mentally drained after such market moves.

I know this is certainly not the most pleasant conversation or topic to discuss, but it is one that needs to be addressed. Over the next 6 months to a year, we should be looking out for these cuts to be coming through on many of our positions if you intend to hold through. We also shouldn't be surprised by 50% or more cuts from some equity-focused funds as a significant source of their distribution "dries" up. Of course, that is referring to the capital gains that are generally implemented by equity funds. This is what we had seen in the GFC and we should also expect to see some funds implemented a transition to quarterly payments as well.

I do continue to believe that we will eventually overcome this latest event. Just like every previous selloff and crisis before this one. Though going through it at the moment can feel quite unreal and literally, life or death for some of us. Everyone, please stay safe and well. We will get to the other side!

