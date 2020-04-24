With Peck On The Rise, The Warrants Come Into Play

I have written about The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) several times in the past with the most recent article coming earlier this month. On Tuesday, the company addressed one of the biggest red flags I have identified to investing as it collected on a large accounts receivable balance. The stock price moved up 31% to $3.50 on 3.4 million shares traded, well above its average daily volume. The company followed that up with more positive news on Wednesday, announcing a partnership that will grant it access to the fixed income market in order to fund growth. This resulted in the stock moving up another 64% to $5.73 on a triple of Tuesday's volume.

With a $30 million market cap, strong growth in the renewable energy sector, access to capital, and operating profits, I believe that it's a good time for risk-tolerant investors to consider a position in Peck. Peck has warrants (PECKW) with an $11.50 strike price that expires in June 2024. With the recent developments and increasing stock price, these warrants offer cheap leveraged upside. At $0.125, I believe that the warrants are the best way to form a long position on Peck.

Data by YCharts

Peck collects $3.5 million in accounts receivable, alleviating cash crunch and solidifying revenue

On Tuesday, Peck announced that a customer that had purchased solar assets and had owed $4.2 million by the end of 2019 paid off the bulk of its bill. This resulted in the company collecting $3.5 million of its accounts receivable balance. The company also announced that it is continuing to provide service and maintenance in support of critical infrastructure, including utilities and telecommunications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peck's balance sheet at the end of 2019 showed that accounts receivable grew from $2.1 million at the start of 2019 to $7.4 million at the end of it. Now that the company collected on $3.5 million, that balance is down to $3.9 million assuming no other additions or collections. The growth in accounts receivable from $2.1 million to $3.9 million is now pretty closely aligned to Peck's 77% revenue growth for 2019. A ballooning accounts receivable line item can be indicative of a company that is booking bad, inaccurate, or otherwise uncollectible revenue. Now that Peck collected a big chunk of that balance, the risk of this being the case has substantially declined.

The collection of this money positively impacts the company's operating cash flow. In my previous article, I mentioned that Peck worked to improve its working capital situation in Q4. The liquidity section of the annual report confirmed this:

As of December 31, 2019, our working capital surplus was $362,586 compared to a working capital deficit of $276,269 on December 31, 2018. We believe that the aggregate of our existing cash and cash equivalents, including our working capital line of credit and equity line of capital, will be sufficient to meet our operating cash requirements until at least March 30, 2021.

The collection of the $3.5 million further lengthens Peck's cash runway beyond March 2021. But Wednesday's press release may be the key to the company having a cash runway that extends into the indefinite future.

Peck gains access to capital through the Green Bond Partnership

Peck formed a strategic partnership with GreenBond Advisors LLC, granting it access to capital for the construction of new solar projects and to scale its existing pipeline of new EPC business. Peck now has an ability to tap the fixed income market to fund growth rather than by issuing equity. This is important because Peck only has 5.3 million shares outstanding and no longer needs to use equity as currency to fund growth like so many companies of its size tend to do. It can also compete for and secure solar infrastructure contracts that may not have previously been available given the company's small size.

The CEO's comments about this partnership shows that he understands exactly what the investment community is looking for out of a micro-cap company like Peck:

By partnering with GreenBond Advisors and their affiliate companies, Peck will be able to tap the rapidly expanding Green Bond market for dedicated resources to fuel our organic growth and solar project acquisition strategy on a scale that far exceeds Peck's current balance sheet capability. Now developers working with Peck can secure a pipeline of projects knowing that Peck can bring both the construction expertise and the capital with a certainty of funding that is required for rapid growth. Our shareholders should also recognize that this strategic partnership with Green Bond Advisors will support Peck's growth with an additional source of revenue through EPC contract work while continuing to improve our working capital and strengthening our liquidity ratios.

This solves three major challenges when investing in micro-cap stocks:

Finding and funding growth opportunities given a company's limited size and resources. The strengthening of the balance sheet through creative ways to improve working capital and liquidity. Accomplishing both of these challenges without dilutive equity raises.

Warrants offer cheap leveraged upside

As a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC listing, Peck comes with warrants trading under the symbol PECKW. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one-half of one share at an exercise price of $5.75. This translates to two warrants for every share with a strike price of $11.50. The warrants expire in June 2024. This option pricing calculator shows the value of the warrants using these parameters:

At a stock price of $5.73, warrant strike price of $11.50, time to maturity of 4.2 years, and using the base case risk-free interest rate of 5% and annualized volatility of 50%, the value of this conversion feature is $1.44. As it takes two warrants to exercise into one share, the fair value for each warrant is $0.72. This compares very favorably to $0.125, the closing price of the warrants on Wednesday. The warrants trade OTC and are fairly illiquid which may account for some of that discount.

The warrants represent extremely cheap leveraged upside. Instead of risking $57,300 to purchase 10,000 shares at $5.73, an investor could risk $7,500 by purchasing 50,000 warrants at an average cost of $0.15. The investor would have the right to purchase 25,000 shares at $11.50 and have a similar or superior upside if the company did extremely well over the next four years. Conversely, if Peck goes bust, the loss is much lower. The major risk here is if Peck goes to $11 but never surpasses it over the next four years, shareholders would double their investment while warrant holders would lose it all. Given the four years to expiry, the stock's volatility, and the major moves Peck is making, I find this scenario to be unlikely. It will either win big or lose big, but it won't win small.

Whether with the stock or the warrants, I think Peck makes a great speculative investment for risk-tolerant investors who want to invest in renewable energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the PECKW warrants