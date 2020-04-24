Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/23/20

Includes: AXDX, CFG, CNBKA, DRI, HAL, MYOV, SNX, T, VOXX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/23/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Halliburton (HAL);
  • Darden Restaurants (DRI);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA);
  • Citizens Financial (CFG), and;
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Synnex (SNX);
  • VOXX Intl (VOXX), and;
  • AT&T (T).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • SharpSpring (SHSP);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Quanterix (QTRX);
  • Inphi (IPHI);
  • Datadog (DDOG);
  • Costco Wholesale (COST), and;
  • Bandwidth (BAND).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Neogen (NEOG), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Gerber Murry

DIR

Halliburton

HAL

B

$3,038,000

2

Lee Eugene I Jr

CEO,DIR

Darden Restaurants

DRI

JB*

$1,499,999

3

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,177,870

4

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$1,057,579

5

Wilmott Timothy J

DIR

Darden Restaurants

DRI

JB*

$999,999

6

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$717,647

7

Silver Star Dev

BO

Synnex

SNX

B

$714,696

8

Kahli Beat

BO

VOXX Intl

VOXX

B

$690,166

9

Koch Charles John

DIR

Citizens Financial

CFG

B

$488,200

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$229,925

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$14,289,959

2

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$1,798,494

3

Murphy James P

VP

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$1,550,000

4

Grimes Scott D

CEO,DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$1,524,345

5

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen

NEOG

S

$1,280,835

6

Torten Ron

VP,OO,TO

Inphi

IPHI

AS

$882,293

7

Obstler David M

CFO

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$818,727

8

Cat Rock Capital Mgt

BO

SharpSpring

SHSP

S

$363,677

9

Bottorff Rebecca

HR

Bandwidth

BAND

AS

$272,720

10

Hrusovsky E Kevin

CB,CEO,DIR

Quanterix

QTRX

AS

$242,938

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

