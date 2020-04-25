The Real Reason Policymakers Can't Stop Printing Money

Deflation and secular stagnation are the risks of our time.– Lawrence Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Over the last couple of decades, there have been several crises. The dot.com bust. The Great Recession. And now, the Coronavirus Recession. One constant we have had, and thankfully I might add, is an accommodative Federal Reserve throughout them. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, even though I have been critical of the Fed, I'm not anti-Fed by any means. In times like these, especially in a crisis where the economy is shut down for an external event, it's hugely positive to have a fiat currency that you can create to allow for liquidity flows and keep the system going. As you have probably gathered, though, I'm against a Fed that oversteps, like getting into buying junk-bond ETFs, effectively turning risky debt into debt backed by the government. Also, in the good times, the Fed is supposed to take their foot off the gas pedal, so that there's ample ability to respond in such a crisis like the one we have. Before the shutdown, have they? Let us look at interest rates since the last recession leading up to this crisis, as well as the monetary base:

Interest rates stayed low from 2010 to 2016. That was some of the best GDP expansion we have seen in decades, but interest rates remained accommodative. And when they started hiking rates in 2018, they barely got to 2.5% before the stock market crashed in December. The monetary base shows the same story – not even close to tightening some of the money flowing in the system in the good years. And now they are spending like crazy, trying to keep the economy from faltering into a depression. But as Japan has shown, there are diminishing marginal returns to excess liquidity in the system – the Fed knows they have to spend way more now to get a much less effect on the overall economy.

How can this be? Why have they been, dare I say irresponsible, during the good times, only to be caught flat-footed during the current black swan we are in?

Maybe this is part of the answer. The Fed is likely paying attention to the funding gap in state pensions, alongside their assumed return assumptions for the long-term. As you can see in a tweet from Meb Faber above, state and local pensions have return assumptions that haven’t come down all that much since the 90s. That is during the same time that S&P 500 companies return assumptions have been dropping drastically, and that was before the recent meltdown in stocks.

Source: Tax Foundation

It would make sense for the Fed to see this liability as an increased risk of an economic meltdown, with unfunded liabilities already causing issues even with a high return assumption. Not to mention an aging population whose needs are growing, as well as living longer than when these pensions were created. Now we have a massive deflationary trend with the coronavirus and cratering oil prices, along with the most significant recessionary drop of our times. It's no wonder that whenever the stock market has plunged in recent years. The Fed has come to the rescue in some form or another. Remember, they were trying to raise rates and tighten monetary policy in 2018 to try to get ahead of it. But then the stock markets dropped 15% in December, and the Fed’s tune changed drastically. And because they did not stick to their guns, now that we are in a real crisis, they have to make some unusual, and possibly necessary, liquidity injections into places like high yield bonds.

Look, I could be wrong. However, it would make sense that the Fed is not just backstopping equity markets to keep companies happy. The pension fund liability may be on their minds over the long term, and keeping them in funded status is of utmost importance, otherwise, the system would collapse. What does that mean? We are in for much more volatility in the next couple of years, which means active management is way more important than passive at this juncture. Buy-and-hold is a strategy many have back-tested and found positive results from. Those results require timeframes much longer than people can hold on for and say nothing about the behavioral aspect of people selling out of their portfolios after they experience a massive drop. Tactical management is of utmost importance at this stage in the economic cycle. I recognize I’m biased in saying that as I’m known as being one of the most tactical mutual fund managers out there. But I deeply do believe what I’m saying about the cycle I think we are now in. If you are not employing diversification through not just asset class, but strategy, you are not truly taking advantage of the Fed’s massive monetary play here. This is a secular change – those who prepare for secular changes end up benefiting the most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.