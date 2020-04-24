The Consumer Is Getting Hammered

This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing. - David Tepper

Another week, another massive weekly jobless claims number in the books. On Thursday, April 16, the U.S. labor market showed more weakness with another miss, when 5.245 million people filed jobless. At least it was better than the all-time worst last week? That brings the four-week total up to 22 million, wiping out 10 years of job gains in a brief period. The sad part is, we are likely to see this trend continue as the economy remains closed until at least May, and even then, it will have to reopen slowly.

This means that non-essential businesses will have to be phased back to work, and for people living paycheck to paycheck, it is going to hurt. Many of the millions of restaurant, hotel, and store workers are in this position. And while many of them are happy to see a $1200 check in their bank account from the government, it will not be enough to cover their bills, which they are already behind on. A big part of this is the income disparity among the different groups and how inequality is rampant in our modern society. I've mentioned this on the Lead-Lag Report, but it is even worse when you look at the wealth gap, as opposed to just income, since the Financial Crisis. One report explained that for the average American, it could take up to 4 or 5 years to recover lost wages from the Coronavirus. That is a long time before the consumer will be on firm footing again.

Source: WSJ

If you want an example of how bad consumers are feeling, look no further than the consumer sentiment reading we had from April 2020. As I said on the Lead-Lag Report, it was the lowest reading since December 2011, and the most significant decline ever. The reading came in at 71, versus expectations of 75, and far below the 89.1 in March. Another month of shutdowns is sure to rattle confidence more considerably, and we might see levels below the Financial Crisis if we don't start getting some good news soon. Levels to watch are the December 2011 low of 69.1, and the low in the Great Financial Crisis was 55.3.

Source: AAII

What might surprise you is that the equity markets have had a substantial rally from the bottom in the face of this economic crash. Even more surprising, is that while the markets have rallied 25+% in a matter of weeks, bullish sentiment from AAII's survey dropped 1.7 points to a dismal 34.9%. The historical average is 38%, and in strong bull markets, you can expect these numbers to be in the 50%s. This is not a strong bull market, given the fall from the peak, but it is still concerning that people still do not believe in a rally after the melt-up we have seen.

What has happened after the Coronavirus crash is more shocking than the crash itself, as I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report. We had the melt-up in stocks that I argued conditions favored in The Lead-Lag Report, and the Federal Reserve is intent on propping up asset valuations. They have gone from a lender of last resort to a buyer of last resort with their new step into the high yield bond game, providing liquidity to junk assets. The Fed is printing money to buy junk. That is something I never thought I would write.

While the equity moves have been significant and sharp, it remains to be seen what will happen coming out of this recession. The massive stimulus on the fiscal and monetary sides should support the economy through the difficult months ahead. But what if we have a second wave of Coronavirus infections and another shutdown of the economy? Will the Fed continue to backstop the economy with more trillions of dollars? And if we do not, and the economy recovers as fast as many are predicting, how long until the taps are shut off? The implications on inflation are huge, and this is an unprecedented experiment we are living in. All I can say is, it must be nice to be a junk bond manager right now, getting bailed out by the Fed instead of your companies going bankrupt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.