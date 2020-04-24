Schneider's Business Has Slowed, But It Still Holds A Great Hand

Schneider is seeing its first organic revenue declines in three years, and the second quarter is likely to be much worse than the 6% decline in Q1.

However you want to characterize what's going on today (panic, pullback, recession, et al), these are the times when investors can get better deals on good or great companies. I believe Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) [SCHN.PA] is definitely one of those, and while today's price isn't a slam-dunk discount, I think it's an attractive price for a very good company that is leveraged to some powerful long-term trends like power reliability, energy efficiency, and automation. If approximately 4% long-term growth is still a valid assumption, I believe it is, these shares offer high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return potential, which is quite good for a quality industrial.

Here Comes The Contraction

Schneider just reported its first quarter of organic revenue contraction after 12 quarters of organic growth, and I expect we'll see at least two, maybe three or four, more quarters of organic contraction before a return to growth. How the company's incremental margins shape up will be interesting to see - Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) posted a surprisingly bad decremental margin for the first quarter, but Emerson (EMR) held up pretty well. Unfortunately, with Schneider only providing margin information twice a year (2nd and 4th quarters), we'll have to wait to see.

Schneider's first quarter saw greater than 6% organic revenue contraction, with a 6% decline in Energy Management and a 7% decline in Industrial Automation. In absolute terms, revenue missed by about 1%, but organic growth (well, contraction…) was actually 70bp better than expected, as the company's asset disposals had a bigger than expected impact on revenue. Energy Management growth was in line with expectations, while IA outperformed by more than a point.

Within the EM business, Schneider saw a sharp drop in Asia-Pacific (down 20%) and a modest decline in Europe (down 1.5%), as the COVID-19 shutdowns only impacted part of the quarter. Sales in North America improved more than one percent, and the company benefited in North America and the EU from the continuation of critical projects in areas like healthcare (hospitals, pharma, and life sciences), food chain, power grid, and water.

Curious to me was management's report that sales to data centers were down. Schneider had a tough comp here, but a lot of the tech companies selling high-end components are still seeing strong data center demand. I'm very curious, then, what rivals like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), and Vertiv (VRT) will say about their experience. On a more positive note, Schneider saw good demand for distributed secure power, with increased demand from various points in the "work from home" chain.

Industrial Automation saw a sharp decline in Asia (down 16%), and declines in both Europe (down 6%) and North America (down 3%). This decline was expected, particularly with the sharp deterioration in the oil & gas sector, but management did note that Process/Hybrid was holding up better than Discrete. That leads me to believe that Schneider's outperforming Emerson now (which reported an 8% Q1 decline in its automation business), and there could be downside risk for ABB, Rockwell (ROK), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) on the discrete side.

A Pause, Not A Change

The next six to 12 months aren't going to be pleasant for Schneider, as I expect significant declines in revenue in Q2 (likely double-digit, maybe around 20%) and Q3, and I'm not certain that business will rebound until the second quarter of 2021. Ongoing demand in areas like healthcare, grid, and food/beverage, should help, but oil/gas is going to get hit hard, as is consumer discretionary (hotels, etc.), non-residential construction, and likely mining too.

I believe this will only be a temporary setback, though. For starters, I see no significant change in investments in data centers, and I likewise expect ongoing investments in grid upgrades, as well as power security investments/upgrades in numerous end-markets. Going beyond the next 12 months, I see Schneider benefiting from greater investments in energy efficiency, including building retrofits. While new construction activity is likely to be weak for some time, commercial real estate investors have financial incentives to reinvest in efficiency upgrades (buildings with higher LEED certifications earn premium rents).

I also expect Schneider to benefit from ongoing investment and growing interest in automation, digitalization, and remote monitoring and control. As this COVID-19 outbreak has illustrated, there are advantages to equipping plants and facilities with capabilities that allow workers to monitor and run them from remote locations, and management talked about a 40% increase in digital assets under management this year.

An Interesting, But Probably Controversial, Deal

Back in mid-February, Schneider announced its intention to acquire German software company RIB Software for around $1.5B, or a roughly 5x premium to 2020 revenue. RIB is a Building Information Modeling (or BIM) software company that provides software tools used largely in the "build" phase of commercial construction projects (but with some exposure to plan and operate phases too), including capabilities related to analysis, budgeting, and scheduling that effectively digitalize the project.

Construction is definitely an under-digitalized end-market, and Roper (ROP) and Fortive (FTV) have invested in the space as well (with Roper more pre-construction oriented and Fortive more building management-oriented). On one hand, I can see why some investors will view this as an expensive step outside the company's core markets and competencies. On the other hand, given how integral Schneider's electrical products are in projects, and the planning that needs to be involved to maximize efficiency and building automation, I can see definite synergies here.

The Outlook

I'm expecting a roughly 10% drop in revenue for Schneider in 2020, but a meaningful rebound in 2021 and 2022, as well as an annualized long-term revenue growth rate around 3.5% to 4%. While I expect management's 17% EBITDA margin target is going to get pushed back a year (I expect a roughly two-point year over year decline in operating margin this year), I expect cash flow to hold up and I expect margins to expand back into the mid-teens in 2021/2022, while I expect free cash flow margins to grow but still remain in the low teens over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA indicate to me that Schneider is undervalued now, with a prospective total annualized return to shareholders of around 9%. I like to invest with prospective returns of 10% or more, but that's not often possible with the high-quality names, and Schneider absolutely remains one of those to me. Given the long-term potential in power security/reliability, energy efficiency, building automation, and industrial automation, I believe this is an attractive opportunity, even with the risks of a worse near-term outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.