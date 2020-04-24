Netflix Is On A Roll

Introduction

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is helping people connect with stories during this difficult COVID-19 struggle. My thesis is that the latest developments from Netflix are better than ever.

Crossing 200 Million Paid Subs In 2020 Is Realistic

Closing 2019 with 167 million paid subs, I didn't think they would cross the 200 million mark until 2021. The numbers were so good in the 1Q20 letter to shareholders that my thinking has changed. They now have almost 183 million paid subs and a projected 190 million paid subs for 2Q20 such that they may well cross the 200 million mark later this year.

Strong 2020 Slate

In the 1Q20 earnings call, Michael Morris asked about the content pipeline. The question was about how COVID-19 production stoppage would impact the release schedule. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos noted that the slate for 2020 is strong. He explained that they work far out compared to the industry seeing as they launch episodes all at once. This means the 2020 schedule is not disrupted in a meaningful way by COVID-19 stoppages:

So our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot and are in post-production remotely in locations all over the world. So -- and we're actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. So we're not -- we aren't anticipating any moving -- moving things around. And to give you some examples, The Crown, in its fourth season; our big fourth quarter animated release, Over the Moon. These are shot productions in our -- in the finishing stages right now to release later this year as planned. So we don't anticipate moving the schedule around much and certainly not in 2020.

Later in the call CFO Spencer Neumann remarked that they'll have more branded Netflix Originals in 2020 than in 2019 despite the COVID-19 stoppages.

Adding Unscripted Content Improves The Economics

Having 64 million viewers per the 1Q20 letter to shareholders, Tiger King flummoxed many in the entertainment industry with its success. As Netflix works their way towards being cash flow positive on an annual basis with more scale, they are continuously improving the economics.

A March 2020 Digiday article by Tim Peterson points out that unscripted series are substantially less expensive than scripted. Peterson reveals that it can cost millions per episode to produce scripted shows whereas unscripted shows can cost low to mid six figures per episode. Peterson cites a TV network executive who says 30 reality formats can be done for the same amount of money as 3 premium scripted series.

In the 1Q20 call, CCO Sarandos pointed out that Netflix has done unscripted cooking shows like Nailed It and Chef's Table. He pointed out that they are pushing into the home improvement and real estate spaces as well.

Free Cash Flow Positive For The Quarter

CFO Spencer Neumann discussed cash flow in the 1Q20 earnings call noting that they would have been free cash flow positive in the first quarter even without the stoppages due to COVID-19:

When we think about the full year, there is -- as you've heard, because of paused productions, there's going to be some pushing of that spend. It's -- we talked about the fact that we planned previously to have about negative $2.5 billion of free cash flow in the year. And now we've said it's less than [negative] $1 billion.

Valuation

Given the tremendous 1Q20 developments, some valuation assumptions in my April 5th article were a little too conservative. Instead of taking 5 years to get to 300 million paid subs, it might only take 4. The notion that the number of U.S. and Canada [UCAN] paid subs would remain completely flat was wrong. And 1Q20 shows that there is pricing power in this geography such that I think the average revenue per user [ARPU] will go up at least $1 per month within 4 or 5 years. We don't need to go through all the minutiae again here, but an adjusted valuation summary is in order.

Again, I think we'll have about 300 million paid subs in 4 or 5 years. I'm guessing it will be about 75 million UCAN paid subs, which translates into $12.6 billion in annual revenues assuming a monthly ARPU of $14. In 1Q20 the Europe, Middle East, and Africa [EMEA] region alone added nearly 7 million paid subs, but I think Asia Pacific [APAC] is the real key to long term growth. In 4 or 5 years, I think there will be about 225 million paid subs from EMEA, Latin America [LATAM] and APAC with a monthly ARPU of a little over $8 such that the annual ARPU is $100, and the annual revenues are $22.5 billion.

This means total revenues should be about $35.1 billion in 4 or 5 years, and the normalized contribution margin should be 40%, meaning contribution profit will be about $14 billion. (Contribution profit is revenues less cost of revenues and marketing.) Technology/development and general/administrative should combine to be about 10% of revenues or $3.5 billion such that earnings before interest and taxes [EBIT] will be in the neighborhood of $10.5 billion. I'm guessing that means a future valuation of about $290 billion, which is a valuation of about $200 billion today. This would be a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of almost 10% if we're 4 years out and a CAGR of almost 8% if we're 5 years out.

Enterprise Value

We need to compare my valuation with the enterprise value to see if the stock is reasonably priced. Here is the enterprise value:

$185.3 billion market cap [1]

$14.2 billion long-term debt

$(5.2) billion cash and equivalents

------------------

$194.3 billion

[1] The 1Q20 10-Q shows 439,780,618 shares as of March 31st. Multiplying this by the April 21st stock price of $421.42 gives us a market cap of $190.8 billion.

I think the stock price is reasonable, the enterprise value of $194.3 billion is below my valuation of $200 billion.

Closing Thoughts

Some of the arguments from Netflix bears are evanescent, especially the one that paid subs would cancel during a recession. The fact that we still have a full slate of 2020 content despite COVID-19 production stoppages validates the statements management has been making over the years about cash costs being front-loaded. I expect Netflix to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, DIS, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

