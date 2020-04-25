AT&T: Dividend Still Supported Despite Virus Hit

The company must focus on debt repayments going forward to avoid any dire outcomes in the next crisis.

AT&T reported another weak quarter where revenues fell nearly 5% despite only a $600 million hit from the coronavirus.

In the midst of an economic shutdown, AT&T (NYSE:T) reported Q1 results that weren't that bad in relation to expectations. The problem for shareholders is that revenue dips are the new norm with or without a virus. My investment thesis isn't altered due to the lack of COVID-19 impact on their main wireless business, but the company is challenged to reward shareholders over the long term.

Limited Q1 Virus Hit

For the March quarter, AT&T reported that the company saw revenues dip 4.6% to $42.8 billion. The wireless and media giant missed analyst estimates by $1.4 billion, despite only seeing a $600 million revenue hit from COVID-19.

The company mainly saw WarnerMedia revenues impacted by the loss of March Madness during March. The total advertising hit was ~$400 million, and the company saw another $175 million hit from wireless equipment sales, but those revenues are low-calorie with an actual $35 million boost to EBITDA by not completing those sales.

The total hit to EBITDA in the quarter was $433 million, mainly due to a $250 million bad debt expense along with another $50 million from waiving wireless fees. For a company with over $42 billion in quarterly revenues, the bad debt expense isn't even 1% of revenues.

The question is whether these expenses pile up during the current quarter with a longer impact period during Q2. The $600 revenue million hit could easily expand to a $1.8 billion revenue hit in a full quarter.

Analysts have Q2 revenues dipping 5% YoY to $42.7 billion, down about $2.1 billion below pre-virus analyst estimates for quarterly revenues of $44.8 billion. Even those revenue estimates were for a slight revenue hit from the $44.9 billion last year despite finally launching HBO Max in the quarter on March 27. The issue here is that HBO is highly unlikely to keep revenues stable sequentially.

While the ultimate impact to annual FCFs is mostly unknown since AT&T pulled 2020 guidance, the volatile quarterly cash flows were down $1.9 billion Q1. The company spent over $200 million less on CapEx and still couldn't catch up to the over $2.2 billion reduction in operating cash flows.

Must Focus On Debt Payment

The big takeaway from the economic shutdown due to the pandemic is that general public sentiment towards buybacks by companies with large debt levels is very negative. The airlines were attacked for having spent billions on stock buybacks at much higher levels, but all of the domestic airlines combined didn't have $154 billion in net debt.

If something had caused AT&T to shut down wireless services for the quarter due to, say, China spying on wireless conversations, the wireless giant could have taken a $17.4 billion revenue hit. While this doesn't appear plausible, neither did air traffic grounding to a halt due to a pandemic.

AT&T spent the last few months working on potentially devastating stock buybacks. The company had another $4 billion ASR planned for Q1 before the economic uncertainties caused management to wisely cancel the plan.

Still, AT&T ended the quarter with only $10 billion in cash, while the company has nearly $15 billion in annual dividend payment requirements while having over $10 billion in annual debt payments. The company was very unwise to not build a better cash profile before repurchasing stock.

The stock buybacks mounting to 200 million shares did absolutely nothing to save AT&T on the market collapse. The stock is now trading back below $30, while the share count was down 1.7% in the quarter to 7.19 billion shares.

The company didn't provide actual financial guidance for the year, but the statements suggest any severe outcomes would still allow AT&T to cover the dividend and repay some debt. The company is targeting a low 60% dividend payout ratio, and analyst David Barden of BoA didn't get any pushback from management on this calculation on the earnings call:

I guess, doing the math on Randall's comments at the beginning of kind of a low 60% payout ratio, it implies that the new free cash flow guidance for 2020 is between $23 billion and $25 billion. John, I was wondering if you could - John Stephens, I was wondering if you could maybe bridge us between the $28 million that you thought the free cash flow would be and where that $23 billion to $25 billion lands us?

With FCF of $24 billion this year, AT&T will have about $9 billion in cash flows after paying the dividend. In addition, the wireless and media giant is still monetizing some assets, including Puerto Rico and some wireless tower assets to add a few extra billion dollars in cash flows this year.

Investors can't really ask for much more in this environment with a dividend yield at 7% with decent cash flow coverage. The stock now offers the highest dividend yield since the financial crisis over a decade ago.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T continues to report brutal quarterly results. The COVID-19 impact provides some coverage for an otherwise weak quarter where revenues would've fallen over 3%. Still, the company has the FCFs even during an economic crisis to cover the very large 7% dividend yield. The stock should rally here with the market.

