JetBlue Will Thrive After This Is All Over

Under the CARES Act, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) will receive close to $685 million in grants from the government and an additional $251 million in form of a loan. This will help the airline to cover its expenses for the next couple of months since its day-to-day operations are disrupted, and the economy is far away from fully opening sometimes soon. However, there are positive signals which suggest that the country has already reached its peak in COVID-19 cases and the nationwide restrictions will slowly be eased, as the healthcare system has not over-capacitated thanks to the introduction of mitigation measures.

I strongly believe that with help of the government, JetBlue will be able to weather the storm quite well and thrive after this is all over since it has one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers. As airlines trade at their 5-year lows, now is the time to double down on them, because they will not be as cheap as they are today 12 to 18 months from now when the introduction of a vaccine will help all of us go back to normal. For that reason, I decided to open a long position in JetBlue and have no reason to sell it sometime soon, as the possibility of an additional round of helicopter money outweighs nearly all the risks that are associated with JetBlue.

Weathering the Storm

In the last two months, my portfolio has depreciated, as the stock market experienced a massive selloff, and two of my major airline holdings Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) were bleeding the most. While the market is slowly recovering, I do not share the optimism of many investors who believe that there's not going to be another major market selloff. However, when it comes to airlines, I do believe that their stocks trade close to the bottom and will start to slowly appreciate, as the economy starts to open up. Also, since the government is now acting as a lender of last resort and will do whatever it takes to help the airlines to weather this storm, the downside of owning them is very limited.

The downside of the CARES Act is the inability of airlines to repurchase their shares and issue dividends, at least until the loan is paid back. Considering that, without those funds, all the airlines would spend enormous sums of money to keep their businesses alive, it seems like a fair trade to make. Since $251 million come in a form of a low-interest rate loan that has an extended payback period, JetBlue will have no problem with staying alive and waiting for the overall situation to improve, until it's able to once again go back to normal.

While all the other airlines got the money from the government under the same conditions, JetBlue, in my opinion, will be able to benefit the most from it. Unlike its other bigger peers, JetBlue is not a hub-and-spoke carrier, and it will be easier for it to restart its operations without major delays since it carries O&D traffic most of the time.

However, until the recovery occurs, all the airlines are in the same position at the moment. Their stocks are down on average 40% to 60% on a 52-week chart, and they will start to appreciate only after the government decides to issue new guidelines that will enable them to carry on with their businesses like it was in pre-COVID-19 days. And even if that occurs sometime soon, there's a risk that passengers will decide to delay their trips until the vaccine or better treatment is developed, which will make the trips much safer than they are today.

Source: Bloomberg

On a P/E basis, the whole airline industry is overwhelmingly cheap. With P/E of 4.68x, JetBlue trades at a massive discount to the overall market, as S&P 500 P/E is 20x. But those numbers don't matter at the moment, because the airlines will continue to be trading in a depressed territory for a while. Unfortunately, only a vaccine, which is expected to be developed in 12 to 18 months, will change the situation for the better, as travel will once again become safe and things will go back to normal.

Source: Yahoo Finance and Gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

As we wait for the situation to improve, JetBlue has enough time to make all the necessary preparations that will help it to gain additional competitive advantages and create additional shareholder value. We should not forget that the airline has been replacing its old and expensive Embraer E190s with much more efficient A321neos, while at the same time, it has been refurbishing its A220-300s to increase the capacity of its planes.

History has been telling us that adding more seats and purchasing more efficient planes makes economic sense in the long run, and that is precisely what JetBlue is doing. By the end of the current year, the company expects to finish refurbishing all of its A220-300s, and the overall project is forecasted to boost annual income by $70 to $80 million. Considering the current situation, it is much easier for the airline to pull the majority of its unfinished planes out of service and finish the project sooner than expected to gain a monetary benefit much faster. Therefore, I won't be surprised if JetBlue is doing this right now.

Another reason to be bullish on JetBlue is its balance sheet. The company ended last year with $1.3 billion in cash, it has more than $700 million in credit lines, and it can easily borrow against the majority of its fleet in case of an emergency. Besides, $685 million in grants and $251 million in the form of an extended low interest rate loan will act as a cushion pillow for the airline for the time being. With such a strong balance sheet, JetBlue should have no problems with staying alive for an extended period.

Despite all of this, investors should be cautious before deciding to purchase JetBlue or some other airline. Nobody knows when air travel will resume back to normal or when a new treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19 will be developed, as we only have an approximate timeframe of 12 to 18 months. Also, JetBlue and all the other airlines will no longer be able to repurchase back their stocks or issue new dividends, as they're using the government money to fund their businesses for the time being. Besides, we should not forget that airline stocks could depreciate even lower from their current levels, although I think that the industry is trading close to its bottom, and the downside of an extended lockdown is already priced in.

Takeaway

Overall, JetBlue seems like a solid airline to own, even though its stock is associated with some risks that are outside of the company's control. The current uncertainty makes JetBlue a great buy for patient long-term investors who are not afraid of the fact that its stock could continue to trade in a depressed territory for quite a while until it recovers and reaches up to new heights. Thanks to its strong balance sheet, I'm certain that JetBlue will thrive after this is all over. Because of that, I decided to purchase some shares of JetBlue for my portfolio of stocks and have no plans to close this newly formed position in the next few years, as the downside at the current price is limited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU, ALK, RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.