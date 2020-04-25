Why American Express Stands Out

While I believe the sector remains one of the riskier ones to invest in today, I see AXP as perhaps the safest bet within the peer group.

The benefits of business model diversification and higher credit quality have become more evident during times of distress.

American Express's 1Q20 financial results were not pretty, but a look under the hood gives me reasons to be hopeful.

American Express's (NYSE:AXP) 1Q20 results were not pretty, and I don't think anyone reasonably expected them to be. Revenues of $10.3 billion dropped by about 50 bps YOY, the first time that the company fails to grow the top line since early 2017. Adjusted EPS ex-credit provision landed at $1.98 and was roughly in line with last year's number, although it is hard to make fair bottom-line comparisons in such an atypical quarter.

But a look under the hood revealed why American Express, although priced conservatively like a consumer bank, seems to have a more robust and hybrid (i.e. diversified) business model that should allow the company to endure the upcoming economic crisis better than most other names in the financial services space.

More stable results

As we approach the end of the earnings season in the banking sector, a couple of key themes have become very clear in the first quarter.

First, businesses and consumers have flocked to liquidity in anticipation of tough times to come, which has inflated banks' balance sheets on both the loan and deposit sides of the equation. However, as purchase volume began to decline sharply in March, growth subsided quickly. Second, net interest margins have come under pressure due to an unfavorable environment of lower rates and a flatter yield curve.

Something similar has happened to American Express. Average card member loans increased YOY by about 2% in 1Q20, but quarter-end balances declined to reflect the sharp drop in billed business in March. The company did much better than the rest of the sector to address the challenges on the interest margin side, which grew an impressive 70 bps aided by product mix and risk pricing.

But that's where a lot of the similarities between American Express and other financial service institutions end. As a reminder, about 80% of the company's total revenues typically come from non-interest sources like fees and commissions, compared to less than 20% for the average consumer finance player - think Capital One (NYSE:COF) and Discover (NYSE:DFS). Some of these revenues are largely recurring and independent from day-to-day cardholder activity.

While discount revenues, representing more than 50% of the total, suffered in the first quarter from a decline in transaction volume, American Express benefited from growth in card fees. The increase was driven by (1) the number of cards in force that remained largely stable, despite the economic crisis, and (2) average fee per card of $63 that shot through the roof, at a 30%-plus growth pace YOY.

At the end of the day, the severe challenges posed by the decline in consumer and business spending around the world have certainly hurt American Express. But, at the same time, the company was able to offset quite a bit of the headwinds with recurring non-interest revenues and above-average management of interest margins. See graph below.

Given the company's initiatives to contain operating costs (e.g. marketing and overhead) beyond the natural drop in reward and card member service expenses resulting from lower billed business, American Express's bottom line appears to be better protected from the macroeconomic deterioration than what I have generally seen across the financial services sector so far.

Maintaining perspective

Make no mistake, these are extremely tough times for any company engaged in and dependent on consumer and business spending.

Purchase volume has fallen off a cliff, and the recovery has been very timid so far in the second quarter. Travel-related transactions have virtually vanished overnight, which is bad news for American Express (T&E represented 30% of the company's billed business in 2019). Things could get uglier if or when a large number of small businesses struggle to reopen their doors and unemployment rate fails to drop back to single-digit territory.

But perspective here is needed. While AXP's selloff this year (see graph above) is justified by the short-to-medium term headwinds, American Express has been benefiting from its more diverse business model and the higher quality of its loans. While I believe the sector remains one of the riskier ones to invest in today, I see AXP as perhaps the safest bet within the peer group.

