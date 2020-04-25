Financial Independence Portfolio: Q1 2020 Update

The portfolio hit the hardest test of its life so far; performance was less than ideal but acceptable.

Welcome once again to all my readers.

The first quarter of 2020 was certainly an eventful one! While some may not agree, I have been extremely happy to have witnessed a real market crash! Of course, the reason for this crash is the opposite of fun and exciting, and I truly am saddened by the loss of life and freedom that COVID-19 has caused. However, as an investor, I have been thrilled by the opportunity to do some bargain shopping.

I made several larger purchases during the dip in addition to my regular monthly purchases, and the benefits, mainly in terms of increased dividend income, should start to show during the next quarter or two. I also shorted the French CAC 40 index during Q1 of 2020 and this short position remains open.

To recap quickly, my strategy is to create a relatively safe portfolio focusing on dividend payers with decent yields and at least moderate dividend growth that outpaces inflation. The income from this portfolio is what I consider to be my main source of income at this time, so it is paramount that even in adverse market conditions, the dividends will be maintained. I am excited to see how my portfolio did in relation to the S&P 500. In previous dips, I have had the pleasure of surviving significantly better than the benchmark index; however, I think this time I might not have been as lucky.

There has also been a change in the format of these quarterly reviews. I have decided to refrain from including "total cash flow from investments." The reasoning for this is simple: my option trades, which are only a few percentages of my total portfolio, have too big of an effect to make the number efficient in analyzing my long-term portfolio performance. I am investing with the goal of producing stable cash flow for the next several decades, trades that last 3-5 days do swing the monthly and quarterly numbers but they have close to zero relevance in the long term.

Holdings (March 31st, 2020)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) has obviously taken a massive beating, mainly related to its merger with United Technologies. I am now, for possibly the first time in my investment career, in a position where Raytheon is not over 10% of my total portfolio. While I cited "better diversification" as a goal during my last review, I can't say that this was exactly the way I wanted it to happen. I think the portfolio is still a little top heavy, but I will keep working on that.

The remaining ~4% of the portfolio is a mix of cash, option positions and some USD denominated bonds with short term maturities. As I mentioned earlier, I also have a short position in the CAC 40 index.

New Additions

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer is a company I have wanted to own for a long time. I already had Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as well as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), so I was not in a hurry as I believe my exposure to the healthcare industry is sufficient, but the opportunity presented itself to finally grab Pfizer for a good price, so I hit the buy button. Miraculously, I almost hit the bottom with my buy, but as you can see from the spreadsheet above, Pfizer is only a tiny portion of my portfolio for the moment. I am planning on making PFE a permanent part of my portfolio; however, I would prefer the price to be close to $32 before making larger additional purchases.

Sales

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

WBA has probably been one of the worst investments of my short career. It is nothing huge when talking about percentages or the amount of money lost, but I feel that it is simply an investment gone wrong on many levels. My initial buy was a little too high, though this is something I can live with. But I disregarded the constant failures of the company and its management for too long. I added on some dips, which is my usual strategy for building a long term position, and I believe it took me too long to figure out the only way was down.

Better late than never: I exited my whole position around $55 in early January for a loss. I have no plans of purchasing WBA shares in the future.

Performance

(Portfolio in blue, S&P 500 in green)

Funnily enough, my portfolio has mimicked the S&P 500 very closely during the first quarter of 2020. I have to say that I was expecting a lot worse, especially since my total portfolio value is measured in euros and the exchange rate has been a relatively strong headwind recently. Some of my larger holdings (RTX, CM, HON) all plunged more than the index, so I was not expecting to measure up to the mighty S&P 500.

Even taking into account the above, I am not very satisfied. My goal is to have a portfolio that performs better than the S&P 500 when times are rough and I want to achieve that regardless of badly timed mergers and currency headwinds. There is always room for improvement, and I believe that I certainly have a lot more learning and optimizing to do.

Dividend Income

Comparing Q1 2020 to Q1 2019, my dividend income was up 32.36%. I guess the numbers speak for themselves. Seeing as my portfolio is my main source of income at the moment I have to be very satisfied with this surprisingly good increase.

Another extremely important factor for me is seeing how my holdings deal with their dividend in these uncertain times. My portfolio currently consists of 29 companies and two of them announced issues with their dividends.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) completely canceled its proposed dividend. This wasn't a big surprise due to the current situation in the aviation industry. While it's never fun to lose a dividend, I agree that this move is best for the future of the company and shareholders.

A more worrying decision came from Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF, OTCPK:ASAZY). The company decided to only pay a part of its planned annual dividend now and to potentially pay out the rest later in the year once it has more clarity on the economic impacts of COVID-19. Caution is not a bad thing, but seeing as the company only pays out its dividend once a year (from last year's earnings), I do not want to see that dividend being slashed at the first sign of economic weakness.

Together these companies account for 2.5% of my portfolio and both of them used to have a relatively low yield, so these unfortunate decisions do not pose a real danger to my portfolio's dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

While I'm not exactly satisfied with matching the S&P 500 during a downturn, overall I shouldn't be complaining as I've managed to grow dividends by almost a third compared to the same quarter last year. The couple of dividend cut announcements are certainly not a good sign; it'll be interesting to see if more bad news come up in the next months.

As far as Q2 strategy goes, I plan to keep doing extra purchases in addition to my regular monthly purchases if/when the situation presents itself. It is likely that I will be aiming to increase my positions especially in those companies with slightly higher dividend yields. While balancing should get the attention it deserves, I think that in this quarter I will focus more on simply trying to find the best bargains around and initiating or increasing my position in those.

Finally, Northview REIT (OTC:NPRUF) is in the process of being acquired, and I have been searching for replacements for the past couple of weeks, so don't be too surprised if you see me picking up a REIT or two during Q2.

Thank you for reading! As always, I'll be glad to hear any thoughts and comments and more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

