Capital Interviews: Lawrence Cunningham Discusses The Art And Value Of The Shareholder Letter

Topics include how the letters were selected, how to spot the disingenuous CEO author, and the best lessons that Professor Cunningham has received from considering these letters over the years.

Lawrence Cunningham is a consultant and business law professor at The George Washington University, where he is an authority on corporate governance, corporate culture, and corporate law, and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF).

Professor Cunningham has also written dozens of books for both academic and non-academic audiences.

Most recently he edited the new collection Dear Shareholder: The Best Executive Letters, which includes excerpts from the shareholder letters of 20 different leaders from 16 companies including Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF), Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The excerpts are generally arranged chronologically for each author and cover topics that include company culture and principles, long-term thinking, capital allocation, executive compensation and stock ownership, succession planning, management quality, and the key metrics by which to measure their respective companies.

Professor Cunningham was kind enough to share some additional thoughts on finding great shareholder letters and how to best go about reading them in the interview below. To make reading the interview easier, questions are in normal font while Professor Cunningham's responses are bolded.

Capital Ideas (CI): You have a legal background, serving as a corporate attorney and a law professor for many years. Was it your focus on corporate governance that brought you to Warren Buffett and the art of the shareholder letter?

Lawrence Cunningham (LC): Yes, I was the Director of the Heyman Center on Corporate Governance at Cardozo Law School in 1996 when I hosted the symposium leading to The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America. Since then, governance has continually grown to encompass virtually every aspect of corporate life, well beyond business administration.

CI: You list some additional writers to the ones presented in the book for consideration, but some surprising ones, I'm thinking of authors like Jamie Dimon, were left out. What were the criteria you used as you selected the authors that you included? What qualities made those letters so great?

LC: Criteria included published rankings of the best shareholder letters from a variety of other sources plus my related research on which companies tend to attract long-term concentrated shareholders in high density (compared to indexers, transients and activists). It is such "quality shareholders" as Buffett calls them, who are the principal audience of a shareholder letter. What makes for high-quality letters are a focus on the particular business, rather than ruminations on the world at large, and characterized by clarity, candor, insight, perspective, and verve.

CI: By my count, about three-quarters or more of the writers you've chosen are founders or own large blocks of stock in their companies. Is there a kind of permission that is needed for CEOs to write frankly about their companies, their strategies, and their philosophies from their Board and shareholders? Beyond whether it is more likely for founder CEOs to be frank, what kind of culture needs to exist for a CEO to be able to clearly communicate with their stakeholders when they don't own large blocks of stock or founded the company? For the writers you included, I'm thinking of CEOs like Roberto Goizueta, Indra Nooyi, Ginni Rometty.

LC: There's no better way of aligning the interests of shareholders and managers than by having managers who are shareholders - the more substantial, the better. When the CEO owns big blocks, the CEO will think more like a shareholder and write letters that are more valuable for shareholders. It's not so much permission, but passion. An owner-oriented culture supports the CEO eager to write such letters, and Goizueta may be the exemplar of that way of thinking.

Note also that Dear Shareholder is organized into six theme clusters, listed in the front and back and used as the subject headings throughout. One cluster, entitled "Executives," includes "Inside Ownership," and this reflects how the group, as a whole, believes in an ownership culture, where executives, as well as other employees, own substantial stakes.

CI: Another interesting pattern is that the CEOs you featured are from companies rooted in the United States mainly. The exceptions to that are Fairfax and Constellation, which are Canadian and the Irish Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR). Is that a function of Warren Buffett being the Dean of the shareholder letter concentrating that style in the United States? Are there CEOs outside of North America whose letters you particularly enjoy?

LC: The resources I consulted, as well as my related research on quality shareholders, have likewise focused on North America. I'd defer to regional citizens to pick the best in their locales, as expectations and cultures around corporate life vary a great deal.

CI: I think your book is really geared towards how shareholder letters can give excellent insights to very fundamental aspects of managing a business. But how should an investor weigh the shareholder letter when assessing the qualitative aspects of a company? In your experience, does a company producing a 10-K only and not an accompanying letter indicate anything about them?

LC: The absence of a letter is not fatal, but the presence of a terrible letter is damning. The shareholder letter is a useful supplemental screening tool to gauge managerial personality and corporate culture. For example, a shareholder letter that dodges tough problems represents a company that quality shareholders should avoid - if a company has a tough year, the CEO better confront it head-on.

CI: Obviously as CEOs write letters year after year, trust begins to compound between themselves and their shareholders and other stakeholders. But, also obviously, there are always those CEOs out there who know how to write well and they know the right things to say but they are disingenuous at best and never follow-through on their promises. What kinds of things have you noticed in reading shareholder letters that readers can be mindful of protecting themselves against these types of CEOs while that trust is still developing?

LC: Phoniness takes many forms, but look for ruminations on the world at large, sweeping proclamations about the macro economy and confident diagnosis of global trends. Also, look for incongruities between descriptions in the letter and depictions in accompanying financial statements.

CI: Warren Buffett is obviously the benchmark all writers of shareholder letters are measured against. At some point, the author or authors of Berkshire's letters will change. Do you have any thoughts on what the future letters may look like? Might there be sections written by different authors? Ajit providing an underwriting update, Greg Abel providing an operating update, and Ted and Todd providing an investing update?

LC: Joint authorship is a feature of quite a few of the exemplars in Dear Shareholder - Washington Post, Leucadia and Jefferies (JEF), Markel, Fairfax in the early days. It can be an excellent approach. Writers must, above all, be themselves. They must write in their own voice and style.

But if they remember the Golden Rule, quality will be high: managers should write to shareholders to provide content the manager would want if their positions were reversed.

CI: I know you teach law, not strictly in business school, but how much is academia progressing in incorporating using the lessons from these shareholder letters in their curriculums. It always seems ironic that business schools are always trying to get top CEOs to come to speak to students, but it at least feels as though they have not built an examination of their writings on topics - arranged in a way such as you have - into formal curriculums. Is that still the case and is it changing at all?

LC: The Essays of Warren Buffett has been required reading for tens of thousands of students at many hundreds of colleges and universities and there is reason to believe that Dear Shareholder will find such a market too. Research fashions in academia veer toward efficient markets and diversified portfolios, rather than stock picking, where such letters are useful tools; but teaching in universities remains focused on students who need to understand the fundamentals of strategy and management. There are no better resources for such an education than CEOs, whether as visiting lecturers or as authors of assigned readings.

CI: The topics covered in these letters are so diverse, from capital allocation and capital structure to building great cultures, succession planning, and executive compensation. Are there one or two lessons that you've taken away from these letters that have stuck with you since you've read them.

LC: Maintain a long-term (multi-year) outlook and do not panic over quarterly or even yearly setbacks.

CI: This book and the very recent Margin of Trust: The Berkshire Business Model, which you and your wife Stephanie Cuba wrote together, have been so enjoyable and educational. Are there any other projects we can look forward to reading in the near future?

LC: Thank you. Quality Shareholders: How Managers Get and Keep Them will be out in the Fall. It is part of my Quality Shareholder Initiative (link). There you can find a description of the project, along with a link to a free copy of some preliminary research.

CI: Thank you so much for sharing some of your time and wisdom. I'll look forward to reading about the initiative and the book this Fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, MKL, GHC, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.