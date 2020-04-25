Something Is Broken: Important And Formerly Reliable Technical Indicators Are Giving Anomalous Readings

One way or the other, something is broken under the hood and technical indicators are reflecting that shift.

Another possible interpretation is that the mechanics of the stock market have been broken by Federal Reserve intervention.

One of my favorite indicators for many years has been the 200-Day EMA of the Arms Index, also known as TRIN. This indicator is a ratio of the Advancing Issues/Declining Issues ratio to the Advancing Volume/Declining Volume ratio. So it's a ratio of two breadth ratios, the numerator describing issues breadth and the denominator describing volume breadth. While this is normally regarded as a very short-term indicator, viewed on a tick or daily basis, I have found it very useful to smooth the data with a 200- or 50-day Exponential Moving Average to generate longer, intermediate-term readings.

Here's a long-term view of the 200-Day EMA of TRIN for NYSE Composite:

As you can see, in the past, rising bottoms in the indicator signaled a coming top, as bullish breadth waned and bearish volume increased. Likewise, as bear markets ended, the indicator would start to reverse sharply as the market began to rally. Since the January 2018 top, the indicator has produced a pattern of rising lows, which in the past led into major tops. During the crash into the late December 2018 low, the indicator acted inversely to the norm, falling with the market rather than rising sharply. During the rally off the 2018 low into the 2020 top, the indicator also acted contrary to historical normality, generally rising along with the market. And recently, the indicator did not move higher as the market crashed. During the large post-crash rally 200-Day TRIN has not responded at all, remaining virtually stationary.

So since the bear market began with the early 2018 top, this formally reliable indicator has been giving unusual readings, and since the 2020 crash, it has become non-responsive.

One possible interpretation is that it has been producing the pattern of rising lows associated with the onset of a major bear market, and that the bear in question is of a major, secular degree, following in the wake of the completion of a 70-year cycle. In that case the pattern could be expected to be longer developing and larger in scale than anything seen before, and we would expect to see a large spike in the indicator associated with a large drop in the underlying index. In other words, the meat of the bear market has yet to begin and the indicator is warning that it is approaching.

Another possible interpretation is that we are in a post-capitalist, not-markets era and that the indicator is basically reflecting the broken state of former market mechanisms. With the introduction of an actor possessing literally unlimited funds capable of inserting itself into any economic and financial sphere at any time for any reason in any way and for as long as it wants, the basic mechanisms of markets no longer work and this is being reflected by the indicator.

There is no TRIN for SPX, but there is for Nasdaq:

The issue is even more pronounced here than on NYSE. 200-Day EMA of TRIN for Nasdaq fell going into the 2000 top, moved rapidly higher as the dotcom bubble popped, turned sharply with the market at the 2003 bottom, fell into the 2007 top, and rallied sharply again along with the 2007-2009 bear market. All of this is normal behavior for this indicator. Since the 2009 bottom, it has been falling continuously. During the late 2018 crash, it fell along with the market and continued to fall as the market rallied into the 2020 top. Recently, the indicator fell during the biggest crash in history and then basically did nothing during the large rally off the low.

This behavior is so strange that I even contacted the data provider to ask if there was some issue with the raw data. There isn't.

What's going on under the hood?

An index value of 1.0 indicates that the ratio of AD Volume is equal to the AD Issues Ratio. The market is said to be in a neutral state when the index equals 1.0, since the up volume is evenly distributed over the advancing issues and the down volume is evenly distributed over the declining issues.

So remember, the formula is:

Therefore, if the indicator is falling during a crash, that means that there was greater volume in the average up stock than in the average down stock during the decline. In other words, there was a lack of capitulation selling, a theme I have discussed relative to other indicators previously. Looked at another way, under the hood, investors were actively buying the dip all the way down.

Now, either there was some very deep pocketed supersmart money out there with inside information actively accumulating during the crash, or we have yet to see real capitulation selling. In the case of the former, then the broken action of this indicator is further proof that we are in a New Era and markets no longer function. In the case of the latter, we would expect a significantly lower index price low associated with this indicator spiking higher as greater volume in the average down stock overwhelms the volume of the average up stock, i.e., capitulation selling.

Let's look at the indicator again on a shorter-term basis, since 2018, and as an intermediate-term indicator, with a 50-day rather than 200-day EMA.

NYSE TRIN 50 Day EMA

First we do note that we have a pattern of rising lows, which historically has been long term bearish. The difference is that this is a pattern spread out over more than two years, much longer than any previous pattern. This could be indicating that everything that has come before has merely been setting up the ultimate capitulation to come.

Let's also note that the indicator performed normally during the early phase of the 2020 decline, producing a large bear divergence as the indicator rose during the final stages of the market rally. However, during the March crash, 50-Day TRIN fell along with the market, exhibiting anomalous behavior. Since topping out very recently, the indicator has started to move higher, potentially confirming that we are entering a new phase of selling.

Here's the 50-Day EMA of Nasdaq TRIN:

Here, the indicator fell along with the index in early 2018, until it finally spiked higher as the market plunged lower during the December mini-crash capitulation. In 2020, the indicator dropped hard with the index and rallied together with it off the bottom and then has fallen in tandem with the index as it has recently topped out.

The current and recent behavior of Nasdaq TRIN tends to support the thesis that I had previously posited, using other indicators, that the market had yet to capitulate the shares of big tech and momentum names. Most of these are Nasdaq listed issues.

At the same time as we are seeing this highly anomalous behavior in TRIN, we are also seeing many other indicators failing to respond to the recent rally as they have in the past. Here's an example:

50-Day EMA of the popular McClellan Oscillator for SPX 500 rallied nicely in 2009 along with the market, in fact leading the market low with a nice bull divergence. It turned along with index lows in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. It lagged the index turn a tiny bit at the 2018 bottom. Since the 2020 low, it has continued to move lower, ignoring the big rally. It appears to want to break below the support of the indicator lows established since the 2009 bottom, which could be telegraphing the renewed onset of major bear market selling.

There are literally dozens of similar indicators that I follow. I'll try to compile those in a separate post for Seeking Alpha readers next week.

One thing is clear: something is very different in the mechanics under the hood. This fits very well with my ongoing thesis of a "Secular Shift". While there are various possible interpretations of the significance of these changes, certainly one of the leading possibilities is that the main body of a secular bear market lies ahead, not behind. Investors and traders need to be properly attentive and aware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.