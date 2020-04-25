Rocky Start To REIT Earnings Season

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Don't fight the Fed, or the Federal Government. U.S. equity markets finished the week modestly lower - but held on to the majority of their robust April rally - as investors look ahead to a possible reopening of the U.S. economy following another rough slate of economic data. Powering the nearly 30% bounce in the S&P 500 from recent lows, investors are hesitant to bet against U.S. equities amid wartime levels of fiscal spending and unprecedented levels of monetary support from central banks. Stimulus checks and small business loans - part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act - have begun to hit the checking accounts of tens of millions of Americans with another half-trillion dollars in stimulus signed into law this week. Comparisons to the economic environment during and immediately after WWII appear increasingly appropriate, a period generally recognized as the beginning of a golden era for American enterprise.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following gains of 15% over the last two weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week lower by 1.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) gave back most of last week's 500 point gain. Oil markets were at the center of the action this week as the Oil ETF (USO) dipped by nearly 40% - underscored by a historic crash in front-month contracts into negative territory - reflecting a severe and unprecedented near-term demand shock and limited additional storage capacity. Despite a relatively solid start to REIT earnings season at the fundamental-level, the broad-based commercial Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) declined by 4.8% this week with all 18 REIT sectors in negative territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) also declined 4.5%.

Providing support for the roughly 25% bounce in the S&P 500 from its March 23rd lows, conditions in the bond markets have stabilized over the last several weeks following the period of violent volatility throughout March. The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) declined 5 basis points to end the week at 0.60%, barely above the historic closing low of 0.54% set on March 9. Bucking the trends of 2020, Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks were outperformers this week. Amazingly, despite the historic plunge in oil prices, the Energy (XLE) sector was the top-performing GICS equity sector this week while Utilities (XLU) and Commercial Real Estate (VNQ) were among the laggards. Despite two straight down-weeks for equity REITs, the sector remains nearly 30% above its March lows.

This week saw another historic Initial Jobless Claims report that showed that 4.43 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to 26.4 million, a surge in joblessness comparable only to the Great Depression. By comparison, it took more than 10 years from the post-recession lows in 2010 through recent peaks in February to create 22.789 million jobs in what was the longest stretch of job growth in U.S. history. Continuing Claims also climbed to historic highs at 15.97 million, significantly higher than the 6.618 million peak at the depths of the Financial Crisis in 2008. Unlike past recessions, of course, a significant percentage of these recent layoffs are furloughed and will likely prove to be "temporary" if the U.S. economy does indeed "restart" sooner rather than later, though each passing day of the mandated shutdowns is inflicting incrementally more "permanent" damage to the American labor force.

Real Estate Earnings Season Kicks Off

We saw a flurry of REIT and homebuilder earnings this week - roughly 5% of the total REIT universe - and notwithstanding the pressure on REIT shares this week, results so far have generally been pretty decent. This week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview where we noted the trends that we're watching in each of the 18 equity REIT sectors, as well as the homebuilder sector. Reports so far are generally consistent with updates we've heard over the last month and the results of a survey of 44 REITs published by NAREIT. While industrial, office, and residential REITs have reported relatively limited issues with rent collection - issues should be alleviated further by the wave of stimulus checks hitting bank accounts over the next two weeks - the same can't necessarily be said about other commercial REIT sectors, particularly the retail sector which may see April rent collections below 50%.

Shopping Center: Retail Opportunity (ROIC) was among the best-performing retail REITs this week despite slashing its dividend and reporting mixed first-quarter results. The firm, which owns a portfolio of primarily grocery-anchored centers with "essential business" tenants, noted that it collected 67.5% of their April rent through mid-month, which may be at-or-near the "high water mark" within the retail category. We think that grocery-anchored REITs including ROIC and Regency Centers (REG) with strong balance sheets will be able to weather than near-term pain, but we're interested to see signs of stress emerge among the smaller retail names. We've now tracked 23 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the roughly half of mortgage REITs (20 out of 41) that have announced dividend cuts thus far.

Manufactured Housing: Housing is the ultimate "essential service" amid the pandemic and mandated stay-at-home orders, and residential rent collection has been largely a non-issue. Sun Communities (SUI) delivered solid outperformance this week after reporting that it collected 98% of manufactured housing rents as of April 21. SUI also reported a robust 6.7% rise in same-store NOI but withdrew full-year 2020 guidance. Equity LifeStyle (ELS) reported that it collected 96% of April 2020 rent compared to 97% at this time in April 2019 in the manufactured housing communities and 96% of April rent in their RV communities. Though representing just 5-8% of NOI, transient RV sites - many of which remain closed - remain the biggest risk to 2020 results. Manufactured housing REITs are currently on-pace to outperform the REIT average for a remarkable eight straight year.

Homebuilders: Results so far from the publicly-traded homebuilders have generally been quite encouraging, indicated that new homes are indeed still being built and sold - albeit at a slower rate - amid the ongoing pandemic, and it's reasonable to believe that homebuilders - and the broader U.S. housing sector - could lead the recovery in the back half of 2020. Outperformers within the Hoya Capital Housing Index this week were PulteGroup (PHM), which gained 0.5% on the week after reporting that Q1 net new orders increased a solid 16%. TRI Pointe (TPH) rallied after earnings to finish the week flat after reporting that new home orders surged 26% year-over-year while homebuilding margins jumped 610 basis points to 20.5%. Results from NVR Inc. (NVR) were not quite as strong, however, as the firm noted that net orders in Q1 decreased by 2% to 5,015 units while the cancellation rate rose to 21% compared to 14% in the first quarter of 2019. Overall, we expect that the large builders focused on Southern markets will fare best in 2020.

Net Lease: Agree Realty (ADC) outperformed this week after kicking off REIT earnings season with a relatively strong report, beating Q1 consensus FFO estimates and actually increasing its acquisition guidance for 2020. It noted that it received April rent payments from more than 87% of its portfolio, with all of its investment-grade tenants paying rent for the month. Relative to other net lease REITs, Agree Realty owns a very high-quality portfolio heavy in "essential" retail categories. A sharp contrast from most mall REITs, for example, 81% of stores ADC's portfolio are currently open. Spirit Realty (SRC) also outperformed after providing an update that it expects to collect 69% of April rent payments by the end of the month, at the high end of the 65%-70% range it gave last week.

Office REITs: Empire State Realty (ESRT) fell more than 12% on the week after announcing that it collected 73% of office rents but just 46% of retail rents in their New York metro-focused portfolio. New York-focused SL Green (SLG) was also lower by more than 12% after lowering FFO guidance by 6%, but did not provide an update on rent collection. Sunbelt-focused Brandywine (BDN) was lower by 6% despite a solid report, noting that it collected 95% of total April rent. Washington REIT (WRE) finished lower by 5% after reporting that it collected 91% of April office rents but 95% of rents on their residential properties. Office REIT Mack-Cali (CLI) finished off by 8% after announcing that it collected roughly 90% of office tenant rent and 96% of residential tenant rent for April as of April 20. We believe that the crash course in "work from home" may accelerate a broader rationalization in office space demand from enterprises both large and small, which puts office REITs into the "Medium/High" COVID-19 risk category.

Industrial: Prologis (PLD) outperformed this week - but still finished lower by 1% - after reporting solid core results, collecting 85% of April rents. One of the few REITs so far to still provide 2020 guidance, PLD still sees core FFO growth of 8.8% in 2020, revised down from 12.1% growth in the initial guidance but new guidance assumes a sharp pullback in development starts and transaction activity. We view this report as a good read-through for the sector and portfolios with the largest warehouse tenants. First Industrial (FR) gained more than 1% this week after reporting better-than-expected results, noting that it has collected 97% of March rents and 93% of April rents. Rent collection shouldn't be a major issue, so we're interested to hear commentary regarding how COVID-19 uncertainty may affect the supply pipeline and incremental leasing demand. While development has indeed increased significantly over the past five years, it hasn't been nearly enough to relieve upward pressure on rents, which have roughly doubled since 2015 and rose another 8% in 2019.

Student Housing: American Campus (ACC) dipped more than 11% despite reporting very solid leasing results with the same-store portfolio 76.6% pre-leased for the 2020-21 academic year vs. 76.2% at this time year ago. For private off-campus properties and on-campus ACE communities, roughly 93% of residents have made April rent payments, but ACC estimates that rent refunds will total $13-17 million for students who move out before May-ending lease dates. Ultimately, ACC's near-term prospectus hinge on whether or not students will be on-campus for Fall semester. We're also wondering if the crash course in online education altered behaviors and attitudes towards the value of traditional four-year liberal arts education, either positively or negatively. ACC's focus on flagship top-rated universities with steady or growing enrollment should immunize the firm from broader secular headwinds.

Mortgage REITs: While mREIT earnings season doesn't begin until next week, both residential and commercial mREITs took a leg lower this week as the industry digests the latest regulatory relief measures from the FHFA, which announced actions to provide relief by limiting mortgage servicers' advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months and also instructed GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to maintain loans in COVID-19 payment forbearance plans in MBS pools for at least the duration of the forbearance plan. That may be all they're getting, however, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented that there is currently no plan to establish an additional liquidity facility at the Fed or elsewhere. This week, Black Knight reported that 6.4% off loans are now in forbearance, representing $2.8B of principal and interest payments per month due from mortgage services to bondholders.

REIT earnings season kicks into high gear next week with roughly 40 REITs reporting first-quarter results. We'll cover earnings season in real-time on iREIT on Alpha and provide summaries every day in our Real Estate Daily Recap. Highlights of next week's slate include the majority of the recently-outperforming technology REIT sectors including data center REITs QTS Realty (QTS), CyrusOne (CONE), CoreSite (COR) and cell tower REITs American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI). Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. (Note that REITs that have not yet announced an earnings date are in italics).

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Home Sales Slow, But Not As Much As Feared

Housing data, which held up well until early-March, has begun to reflect the effects of the sweeping coronavirus economic lockdowns. New and Existing Home Sales both pulled back in March, but data was not quite as bad as feared, reflecting the robust momentum of the housing market heading into the coronavirus crisis. After reaching post-cycle highs in January, New Home Sales dipped 15.4% from February and 9.5% from last year to an annualized rate of 627k units, slightly above expectations. Existing Home Sales, meanwhile, declined by 8.5% from February to an annualized rate of 5.27, but remained higher by 0.8% from last year. Inventory levels neared record-lows, however, providing added support for home values. Home sales activity will undoubtedly slow over the next several months, the magnitude of which will depend on the length and severity of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Still below "normal" levels of construction, the slow, grinding recovery in new home construction is poised to suffer a sizable setback amid considerable uncertainty in the mortgage and labor markets. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate of 1.39 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 270k. The recovery in New Home Sales over the last decade only got us back to levels seen in 1996, indicating that there is simply not the supply overhang that magnified the housing market downturn during the financial crisis. A vastly different fundamental backdrop as that seen 15 years ago before the Financial Crisis, residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation.

The market is still pricing in substantial, lasting pain for the residential real estate sector - both rental operators and homebuilders - which we view as fundamentally unwarranted. While the financial press loves to push the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative which is certainly a "clickable" headline, we believe that the housing industry may actually be a source of strength once the recovery period begins in the back half of 2020, driven by the positive macroeconomic backdrop of robust millennial-led demographics and limited housing supply. During "normal times" there has historically been a tight correlation between growth in New Home Sales and changes in the 30 Year Fixed Mortgage Rate and while the last several months have been anything but normal, the current and forecasted interest rate environment provides a buffer of support for homebuilders and the broader U.S. housing sector upon a return to "economic normalcy."

Believe it or not, mortgage rates actually should be even lower and likely will be in the weeks ahead. A triple-whammy hit the mortgage industry over the last month that resulted in dislocations between the 30-Year Fixed Mortgage rate and the 10-Year Treasury Yield: 1) A surge in refinancing demand; 2) Disruptions in business operations from coronavirus shutdowns; and 3) Stress in the mortgage market in early-to-mid March from the period of intense volatility. The spread between these two rates jumped to the highest in more than a decade at over 2.75% compared to the 40-year average of 1.75%. As discussed in many of our reports, Mortgage REITs (REM) were slammed by these dislocations but have recovered in recent weeks as conditions stabilize.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 24.7% this year compared with the 12.1% decline on the S&P 500 and 16.6% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have significantly lagged their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) and S&P Small-Cap 600 (SLY) are lower by 24.9% and 29.9%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.60%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 132 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 265 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

This week, we published Healthcare REITs: Back on Life Support. The United States healthcare system has taken center-stage amid the coronavirus outbreak. Healthcare REITs have been on a roller-coaster ride amid evolving forecasts of the severity of the pandemic. Healthcare REITs were slammed during the early-onset of the outbreak but have recovered in recent weeks as death rate estimates have been revised drastically lower from early catastrophic figures. While likely less devastating on underlying demographics than once feared, no healthcare real estate sector is immune from the significant near-term and long-term effects of the pandemic. The positive long-term outlook for senior housing, however, remains intact as the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom is finally arriving, but we're keyed-in on potential near-term issues with operators and expenses.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be a jam-packed week of economic data, headlined by the first look at first-quarter GDP data on Wednesday. Economists are looking for a 4.0% annualized decline in 1Q GDP, but 2Q will surely be far worse with CBO currently expecting a decline of roughly 40% before rebounding in the second half of 2019 to finish the year with a full-year decline of roughly 6% which would be the worst annual GDP decline since 1946. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday will again be the "blockbuster" report with expectations that we will see another 3-6 million job losses, pushing the six-week total to nearly 30 million. We'll also see some housing data including Case Shiller Home Price data from February on Tuesday as well as Pending Home Sales for March on Wednesday. Construction spending data for March will be released on Friday.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD, AMT, ELS, SUI, ACC, REG, SRC, FR, COR, DHI, MTH, KBH, PHM, NVR, TPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.