Exxon Mobil: Dividend Not Safe, Nor Is The Company

Since March 19, Seeking Alpha has published 12 articles on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Seven of these articles were bullish and the remaining five were very bullish. There were no neutral or bearish reports despite XOM extending its debt by $18 billion over this period and ratings agencies Moody's (to Negative from Stable) and S&P (from AA+ to AA) both cutting their ratings for XOM. Seeking Alpha's published ratings for 22 Analysts in the last 90 days provide a very different picture, with 3 Very Bullish, 14 Neutral, 4 Bearish and 1 Very Bearish ratings.

I don't see myself as particularly conservative, but the way that XOM is being portrayed in Seeking Alpha articles over the past month strikes me as a bit cavalier. Here I present another view, which is consistent with the arguments I've developed over several articles. On January 31 I argued that XOM's 10-year low share price was not a buy signal, when the share price was $64.11 (today $42.13). The negative price for May futures oil in the US (as low as -$37.63 for West Texas Intermediate, yes producers paying someone promising to take the oil off their hands) indicates just how bizarre the current situation is. Brent Crude today at $20.88 is an impossible number for the oil and gas industry, even if the past few days have seen some recovery in the oil price and tomorrow might be better. As I complete this article, Rida Morwa has chimed in with a bearish article about XOM, which focuses on cash flow issues. He argues that a dividend cut is inevitable. And oil major Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has just announced a 67% cut to its Q1 2020 dividend.

My thesis is that the senior management of XOM remains contradictory in its messaging versus its actions, and that it is not facing up to the changes that confront the global economy. XOM's management considers that the COVID-19 crisis is just "business as usual" for the oil and gas industry and that things will quickly return to normal, thus saving the dividend and allowing resumption of their dramatic expansion plans. Like just about everyone else, XOM seems to have completely forgotten that there is a climate emergency, ignoring the fact that the laws of physics don't care about COVID-19. Chalk me up as having a bearish position on XOM.

XOM response to COVID-19 misses the big picture

CEO Darren Woods sees XOM as a capital intensive commodity business which is subject to supply/demand swings, but which produces a commodity that will be increasingly in demand over the next 20-30 years. Darren Woods continues to aggressively push his production expansion plans for the company. In a 7 April press release in which he announced a reduction in capex by 30% yet maintaining the long-term outlook, he said the following:

"The long-term fundamentals that underpin the company's business plans have not changed -- population and energy demand will grow, and the economy will rebound. Our capital allocation priorities also remain unchanged. Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet."

In the 2020 Investor Day presentation, three slides are dedicated to claiming the energy demand will grow, as will emissions due to "lack of widely available and/or affordable energy alternatives". The unstated message in these slides is that fossil fuel consumption is heading for dramatic expansion all the way out to 2050. Competing renewable technologies are dismissed as being expensive and neither available nor able to be scaled in time. Any analysis of the current status of solar PV, wind and storage technologies means that this view is not a current one.

Darren Woods' assumption is that COVID-19 is just another typical (well a pretty unusual one) oil crunch. The COVID-19 pandemic is not a very short-term reversal (see below) and it is happening at a time where a much bigger and terminal crisis for the oil and gas industry is looming. For example IEA projections indicate that in the next five years, 70% of new global power generation will come from solar PV and wind power. Implementation at this scale doesn't take long to be a terminal threat to the fossil fuel industry. XOM's view of the future doesn't contemplate even what is happening now. And the Paris agreement seeks to eliminate emissions by 2050, with a 50% cut by 2030.

Short-term disasters get immediate response, while the business world "forgets" the climate emergency

Humans, especially politicians, can be pretty good at responding to acute emergencies, but they are very resistant to acknowledging (much less addressing), slower developing emergencies. And so it is with the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison with addressing greenhouse gas emissions.

COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is an acute crisis because there is no vaccine and no treatment to mitigate a lethal new disease. The virus is so new that we don't even have a clear understanding as to how it kills people (i.e. is it the virus or is it our own immune systems being triggered to cause chaos?) For those responding badly to the coronavirus, the organs affected go well beyond the lungs. This is not just a respiratory infection. There can be major heart /circulation problems, kidney failure and neurological problems in some patients.

The reason that the global economy is essentially shutdown is that, with everyone at risk from infection, the healthcare systems face overwhelming and large numbers of deaths. What happened in Italy made clear to hesitating politicians that the fabric of society is at risk if the COVID-19 infection is allowed to proceed without attempts to slow it down. The UK and US are seeing how things can rapidly get out of hand in a pandemic. And Singapore is now seeing how quickly things can reverse when one thinks that the disaster has been averted.

The way back to normality

The point that many in the investor community (and CEOs of many companies, including XOM) miss is that the only way to slow the spread is to practise social distancing and that this has to be maintained in some form until there is a vaccine or effective treatment. Medical science is much more sophisticated than it was during the Spanish Flu in 1919, but it remains the case that starting from scratch with a new disease it takes time to develop a vaccine and find effective (especially antiviral) treatments. A vaccine doesn't just have to be effective. It needs to be very safe as everyone in the community will be vaccinated. The tricky bit with coronavirus vaccines is that attempts to make a vaccine for SARS ran into problems of the host (human) responding badly to a challenge by the SARS virus. In effect the vaccine worked, but for some people their own immune systems behaved badly. So it isn't straightforward and this is before scale up and proper trials are considered. Talk of a vaccine within months seems fanciful and even within 12 months this would be extraordinary. So we are looking at substantial economic shutdown for at least 12 months and probably more like two years (or more). This is long enough to change how people live and is likely to have many unexpected outcomes. Anyone (including some world leaders) who expects there will be a quick snapback to how we were is almost certainly dreaming. Even initial steps towards relaxing some aspects of social distancing are problematic. The experts say that getting back to work requires national coordination of accurate and broad testing, with contract tracing and still maintaining social distancing. It will take time and there will be reversals.

I have laboured this point with more explanation than is usual for Seeking Alpha because some understanding of this is essential to make investment decisions. For the oil industry in particular, there does not look to be the capacity to reboot the economy within a time frame that will allow survival of the industry in anything like the way it was before COVID-19 appeared.

The above discussion about timing of a recovery and how it will look is very relevant to XOM's wish to maintain the dividend. Indeed the first hint that Darren Woods might be beginning to understand this has come from a recent comment in an interview with CNBC, where he indicates that if things are not back to normal by next year, then the dividend might need to be rethought.

Hole-in-your-pocket investing

The above commentary relates to how XOM is managing its own finances. This will ultimately (is already?) be reflected in the share price. What about how your investment is tracking? Henry Miles wrote an article in Seeking Alpha about "hole-in-your-pocket" investments. By that he was referring to investment where your net benefit (not just the dividend) is considered. If a company maintains its dividend but the market capitalisation halves, you are unlikely to be better off for keeping the shares (unless you do some adroit trading). You can get dividends from owning shares in a company that is also growing in value. XOM's share price has fallen from a year high of $83.49 to a low today of $42.13. Had you sold your XOM shares at $83.49 and then bought back the same number at the year low of $30.11, you would still have the same number of shares but your 12-month return would be the dividend (currently $3.48) plus a capital gain of $53.48… you can pay a lot of tax and still be a long way ahead.

The situation is different for an investor considering purchase of XOM shares now. Here the questions are "will the dividend be maintained?" and also "what is going to happen to the share price?" There are strong grounds for thinking that the share price of XOM may continue to trend lower and that next year the dividend might disappear (see below).

Dividends

Here is a question that a potential investor in Exxon Mobil might consider. Would you invest in a company that gets you to invest by offering a fat dividend when that dividend is paid for by cheap debt? Exxon Mobil debt as of Dec 2019 was $46.9 billion and it raised $8.5 billion in new debt on March 17, followed by a further $9.5 billion on April 13. The increase in debt is substantial, but much of it might be used to cover the $14+ billion in annual dividend payments.

There is a LOT of commentary (e.g. see here, here and here) on Seeking Alpha currently about how XOM's dividend is safe based largely on a 37 year history of dividend growth and assurances by the CEO that XOM puts the highest priority on payment of the (growing) dividend. There are even suggestions that the dividend will be increased.

I find it extraordinary that XOM's business is completely focused on maintaining the dividend above all other business considerations currently and senior management indicates that this situation can be maintained until next year. If things don't change next year, then all bets are off concerning maintaining the dividend. Brent crude is trading under $25 currently and few think that the oil price is going to be able to recover to a level where XOM can pay the dividend other than through debt and/or dramatic capex reductions. You can't run XOM on with an oil price of even $40. Because I don't think things will be back to normal next year, my conclusion is that the dividend is going to have to be addressed next year. Investors buying XOM currently because they think the dividend is rock solid might bear this in mind.

Emissions reductions and climate change

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is a disaster for the global economy because it requires a major shutdown of economic activity, which in turn means that XOM's oil product demand is rapidly disappearing, COVID-19 is NOT a major threat to humanity at large. Even the absolute worst-case scenario would result in a terrible 50-100 million deaths, but after that the human population would have been exposed to the disease and it becomes like a serious form of flu, with an annual outbreak. While the situation in the UK and US is currently tough, the scale of fatalities is a fraction of what would have happened had not dramatic action been taken. But COVID-19 has stopped the global economy and it will stay affected for some time yet. Countries that reverse social separation will do so very cautiously and they will need strong means to identify, track and neutralise outbreaks. While there is a lot of discussion about reopening the economy presently, the US is not ready to be able to manage this.

Greenhouse gas emissions and resulting climate change are a completely different issue. The world is on track to becoming inhospitable to human survival. While the process will evolve over decades, if we stay on the path we are on (3C+ warming), then earth might support a few billion humans, but nowhere near the current 7.5 billion population. There are initial signs of dramatic change everywhere. For example it now seems almost certain that coral reefs will not survive even if dramatic climate action is taken. It is simply too late to avoid loss of coral reefs. Fires and floods (including flood insurance) are disasters waiting to happen and the economic costs are massive, and we are currently experiencing just 1C warming.

There are a number of reasons why politicians are listening to the science around COVID-19 and obfuscating about greenhouse gas emissions. Firstly, COVID-19 promised to almost immediately overwhelm the hospital system and this would mess up ALL healthcare (heart attacks, strokes, accidents, etc.). So politicians would (in some cases have) experience personally and in real time their lack of action if they ignored the situation.

In the case of climate change, while a lot of people alive today will inherit a dangerous and uncertain world unless urgent action is taken, the immediate drama is more limited and diverse (although for Californians and East coast Australians, recent fires are a potent reminder of what is coming). The thing that amazes me is that there remains a belief that action on climate can be deferred without consequence, even as climate emergencies everywhere become more confronting each year. I've explored in more detail the comparison between COVID-19 and climate change in a previous article.

Fatih Birol (IEA Executive Director) makes the point that the stimulus packages governments all around the world are enacting need to consider the urgent need to transition to a low carbon future. He argues that clean energy technology investment can serve two purposes: i) to boost economic activity and ii) to speed up the clean energy transition. Birol argues that the current low oil prices offers an excellent opportunity for governments to lower or remove fossil fuel subsidies, 40% of which involve making the oil price cheaper. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) says sustainable investing provides better risk/reward than fossil fuel investment.

Greenhouse gas emissions and particulate pollution are being substantially reduced with global shutdown, and the greenhouse gas reductions are approaching the level (7.6% annually until 2030) needed to avoid dramatic climate disasters. Reducing emissions has immediate impacts (e.g. clean air in New Delhi and many other polluted cities which makes a powerful point about vehicle pollution).

Of course humans will not need to live with social distancing forever, but we might need to do so for 2-3 years. As the global economy begins to recover there are other ways to reduce emissions and have a world like we are accustomed to. Perhaps the simplest examples are electrification of transport and power generation. The technologies required are now competitive with (or cheaper than) fossil fuel-based systems. Renewable energy projects are affected by COVID-19, but it isn't clear that the effect on renewables is as dramatic as for fossil fuel projects (e.g. XOM cutting capex by $10 billion in 2020). Indeed part of the plans for rebooting economies in Europe might involve focus on renewables.

Major finance groups are clear that excluding fossil fuel investment is a better investment strategy. It is very important that XOM investors pay attention to these developments as they are very relevant to their investments. The fate of coal stocks is a clear warning of what is coming.

Conclusion

I've written this article assuming that readers interested in Exxon Mobil will have read many of the bullish articles urging them to buy XOM at this time. These articles are crowded with numbers which sometimes accurately reflect what is happening and at other times seem far from reality. Some authors seem to believe that XOM is paying its dividend out of free cash flow. I've sought in this article to focus on qualitative issues which I believe are much more relevant to investment in XOM than are the quarterly reports. I argue that the products that are at the core of XOM's business (oil and gas) are at the beginning of the end. Of course the current substantial cessation of oil use is anomalous, but if transport gets rapidly electrified, then the long-term impact on XOM will be dramatic and not unlike what is happening with COVID-19 now. Because I've followed closely the decline of the coal industry and more particularly US coal stocks, I've realised that it is really important to recognise that the end of productive long-term investment happens long before the product disappears. I suggest that we are already down the path with XOM and urge investors to consider this when the siren song of a very attractive dividend is dangled in front of them.

I am not a financial advisor, but I have a biotech background which gives me some insights into what a pandemic means, and I also follow closely the dramatic changes as the world begins to decarbonise energy and transport. If my commentary helps provide perspective as you and your advisor consider your investments in these areas, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.