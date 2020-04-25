How Investors Can Ignore Market Volatility, And Why They Should

The spike in volatility is a trader’s best friend - but is damaging for a serious investor's investment program - particularly if they take action.

After a relatively sedate few years, market volatility has returned back to the stock market with a vengeance. Market moves of 2% to 3% daily are now fairly common. The headlines are rife with "market experts" venturing that we are on the precipice of a new era of depressed long-term prices, and that unlike past temporary pullbacks, this time it's different. I've firmly resolved that these steep fluctuations in share price won't influence what my decision to maintain and persist with my stocks in my Project $1Million portfolio. While the portfolio hasn't been immune to the swings and gyration in stock prices, I'm keeping faith with what I have for a few key reasons.

Volatility can rob you of your best ideas

It's been a very good run in the market over the last 10 years. The natural reaction when suddenly faced with pronounced volatility now is to realize gains, shut up shop and wait the storm out. Lipper fund flows over last month indicated a serious net withdrawal from equity funds over the last month, to the tune of $27B, with investors possibly exiting equity markets due to the significant market turbulence, with an eye to coming back in during a more settled period. It was with this mindset that I approached the 2008/2009 market correction.

However, what I found was that there is no defined start and end dates to market volatility. Even once the inevitable recovery commenced, stocks were still volatile and I was unable to find the perfect point of entry to resume my participation in the market. As a result, I missed the inevitable upswing that subsequently occurred, and while I was able to participate in equity market upside once again, it turns out that I would've been better just staying put and not doing anything. For traders, this volatility is a boon. Experienced traders are able to use this move to get in and out of stocks. For serious, long-term investors, it's a distraction, and a dangerous one at that.

The sharp movements in Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) share prices could have had inexperienced investors thinking that these dominant digital payments players were done for. Both businesses dropped sharply by almost 30% in the blink of an eye since the beginning of the year to their trough in March. As toll takers on general economic activity, a temporary decline in that activity will hurt results. However, the reality is that both Visa and Mastercard are currently doing serious damage in their "War on Cash" during this period as consumers and businesses have to transact with digital payments in whatever avenues are available. They will emerge with an even more dominant position than before.

The mind has a knack of playing tricks on your investing game. One can be robbed of some tremendous gains in some high-quality stocks which are sold when thinking that they would experience additional losses during market downturns. What I've found is that high-quality businesses keep going up in stock price over the long term. The cycle of regret then kicks in, where one feels disappointment at selling too cheaply, and then waiting for prices to fall back to where you sold. The result is that you end up missing out on more gains. Volatility has a knack of robbing you out of strongly performing businesses.

To be clear, for lower quality, more cyclical businesses, the higher volatility and massive declines in share prices in businesses like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M) should serve as warning signs for investors. These businesses are "flashing red" because they are in structural decline, with poor cash flows and prospects. In this case the market volatility may be something that investors should pay attention to.

Good businesses will only continue growing, no matter what the stock market does

I have assembled a roster of superstars that I can't bring myself to part with. If you have carefully selected bankable businesses with solid competitive advantages, good earnings growth and dominant market share, odds are that these businesses are going to continue to go on growing in spite of market volatility. The names I am looking at are companies such as Mastercard, Visa, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). All of these businesses will continue to drive earnings and revenue growth in spite of the temperamental mood in the market.

Truth be told, I have my eyes on how dominant and strong my franchises will be over the next decade and how much money I'll be able to make in 10 years' time as opposed to how much stock prices move over 2-3 months. In these times of extreme volatility, I've been reminding myself of the importance to remain invested to make multiples of my invested capital rather than being fixated on what I believe will be short-term losses.

I prefer businesses that are riding structural tailwinds and that will benefit from underlying trends in the economy. Most of the businesses in Project $1M are the beneficiaries of such structural market forces. They have natural tailwinds that are propelling their businesses forward. Most of the businesses in Project $1M either benefit from network effects or operate in markets where a "winner takes all" condition dominates. This is seen in businesses like Amazon and Alibaba where a critical mass of users tends to lead to a critical mass of merchants which essentially makes competitors irrelevant.

This phenomenon also exists for businesses like Visa and Mastercard where users of credit card instruments want to have access to networks that have the greatest number of merchants who accept those payment instruments. Network effects and winner takes all markets provide natural inbuilt growth drivers for continued market penetration as the businesses continue to grow. It's literally the business equivalent of the rich get richer.

Thinking like a private market investor helps

It's often helpful in times like this to think as a private market investor. There are a lot of funny games played in public market. Algorithmic traders make decisions to buy and sell stocks based on short-term trends in the stock prices. A steep market decline typically perpetuates a greater fall. In the meantime, attractive businesses become even more attractive.

The magnitude of falls in some of these businesses over the last two months or so makes you realize the markets really aren't rational actors in the short term. They are melodramatic and fearful.

Look at a business like Alibaba. Alibaba's price action has been all over the place since the start of the year, but all told, the stock has barely budged over four months, starting and ending at roughly the same level, while falling almost 20% in between. Yet Alibaba continues to grow revenue near 40% annually.

The situation with Amazon's stock price behavior is equally bizarre. The business lost 23% of its value, peak to trough, on general market drama this year or the equivalent of nearly $200B. It has since shrugged that off to finish up significantly higher than where it started, up nearly 25% from the beginning of the year. However being negatively influenced by share price action at precisely the wrong period of time would have caused one to be robbed from retaining a holding in this e-commerce champion, even though external events have actually been more favorable to its competitive position!

Thinking like a private market investor is often helpful in these times of extreme volatility. If these businesses were traded privately, you wouldn't expect such a large fluctuation in valuation within such short periods of time.

Put another way, in Alibaba's case, it would be highly unlikely that a dominant company with strong competitive advantages, benefiting from long-term secular trends in one of the fastest growing economies in the world, would be sold for $100 billion less than what it was trading at within two months because growth was temporarily expected to slow on a short-term macro event.

"Nerves Of Steel" And Independent Thought Required

The biggest challenge with such a long-term-oriented approach is that one needs to be prepared to take a stance that "runs against the crowd". It means standing still while everyone is selling, and absorbing sustained market pressure than comes from days of 5-10% declines during the worst of the declines. There is no free lunch, as the higher long-term returns come from absorbing this psychological pressure. In my Project $1M journey thus far, I've had to contend with at least two periods of portfolio declines of greater than 20%, first in December 2018, and again in March 2020. This will likely not be the end of them. Yet in spite of this, the portfolio continues to show a strongly positive performance against the S&P 500 over this time.

You also need to have high conviction and a firm opinion on the businesses you hold. That requires significant understanding and knowledge of what core drivers of a business are and while they are likely to hold. When the market tells you that your Amazon holding is worth 23% less, this means having an independent view and sticking to your guns. This is not as easy as it sounds, when market pundits suggest the world is ending!

Concluding thoughts

Market volatility can be nerve wracking for most investors. Stock market drops like what we've witnessed in these last few months can often convince people to run for the hills and exit the stock market. At times like this it's worth remembering that market corrections both short and deep are normal and healthy part of the stock market. They help shake out weak hands and speculators.

Investors shouldn't feel the need to act on market volatility. In fact, it is probably best ignored. However, welcoming and embracing the opportunity to invest in high-quality businesses that are growing rapidly at prices which de-risk the economic ownership of those businesses is something that all investors should embrace.

