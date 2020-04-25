Insider Purchases Taking Advantage Of The Recent Downturn - Weekly Update (04/17/20 - 04/23/20)

I like Darden based on its strong management team, shareholder value creation and low valuation. The company should recover quickly from the pandemic and has a strong balance sheet.

As during each week, I write an update on insider purchases by providing two lists ranked by purchase value and market cap.

Following insider purchases could be a valuable strategy as many empirical papers have shown that they yield significant abnormal returns. My research indicates abnormal returns of up to 13.25% annually.

The S&P 500 was flat this week as investors still try to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the Fed stimuli on the economy. As written in my recent article, I do believe the economy will be hit much longer than the market prices in right now. However, I believe it could be interesting to cautiously start putting some of your cash at work in this unpredictable market. Following insider purchasing activity could be an interesting strategy yielding strong returns, as proven by much academic literature (see list below). In fact, my own academic research showed annual abnormal returns of up to 13.25%. As each week, I will provide two lists of insider purchases ranked by market cap and value purchased and discuss these stocks in short. Moreover, I will provide a thorough analysis of my favourite weekly pick. In this way, I believe I provide readers significant value to create a strong portfolio.

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation:

AT&T's (T) director Luczo Stephen J bought $1.06 million worth of shares last week. AT&T is multinational which provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. AT&T believes that with its newly introduced streaming service, it will approach people who want to both streaming apps and traditional pay-TV services. AT&T is attractively valued at a FCF yield of 13.80% (based on 2019 numbers) and a FCF yield of approximately 7% and has a very stable cash flow stream, which I like a lot.

Morgan Stanley's (MS.PK) director Luczo Stephen J (same director) acquired $735K worth of shares last week. Morgan Stanley is one of the biggest banks which provides various financial products and services. It's very hard to determine what this crisis will do with banks, which makes me cautious about this stock.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is a financial services company which provides investment management, products and solutions. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought $200K worth of shares last week. In general, Charles Schwab is less risky than banking stocks and has much more financial visibility.

CarMax (KMX) director Shira Goodman bough $99K worth of shares last week. CarMax is a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. With the vehicle market and financial market being very weak during this crisis, I would advise to approach this stock very carefully.

KeyCorp (KEY) is another financial services company, which offers savings, investing and assurance services in the United States. Its COO Christopher M. Gorman and director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought $1.04 million and $50K worth of shares, respectively, after the stock declined by 47% YTD.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is a peer of KeyCorp with several banking products and student loans. Its directors Charles John Koch and William P. Hankowsky bought $488K and $206K worth of shares last week as the stock dropped by 49% YTD. The significant amount of insider purchases in the financial industry over the last week could be a sign that the recent crash is unjustified.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) CEO Eugene I Jr. Lee bought $1.5 million worth of shares last week by participating in a new equity offering of $458 million (approximately 5% of market cap). In fact, there were 12 insiders who participated in this equity offering for a total of approx. $5 million. Darden operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its main brands include Olive Garden (867 restaurants), LongHorn Steakhouse (518) and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (166). It is fair to assume that Darden will be hit significantly by the COVID-19 crisis. However, with a 40% drop in the stock price, much is priced in already. Moreover, Darden has a very conservative balance sheet (leverage ratio of approx. 0.5x), generates strong free cash flows at normal market circumstances and generates a very strong return on invested capital of 23%.

Halliburton (HAL) director Murry Gerber bought $3.04 million worth of shares last week. Halliburton operates as an oil and gas service provider. The stock is down 63% YTD, pricing in much of the oil crisis already. The company its relatively healthy leverage ratio of 2x makes it less risky compared to peers. Its dividend yields approximately 9%, and based on last year's free cash flows, the stock is valued at a very high FCF yield of 18.05%. However, I would advise to approach energy stocks really carefully at these times.

List of highest value insider purchases

Next, I will provide a list of the highest insider purchases by value (most of them are already mentioned in the prior list):

Halliburton, Darden Restaurants, AT&T and KeyCorp reappear in this list.

iMedia Brands (IMBI) directors Eyal Lalo and Michael Friedman purchased $1.4 million and $1.3 million worth of shares last week. iMedia Brands is a small-cap which operates as an interactive media company. The firm is very small and doesn't generate positive earnings yet, which makes it risky.

Cutera (CUTR) director Daniel J. Plants bought $1 million worth of shares last week. Cutera is a medical device company which produces lasers and aesthetic systems. The company is not profitable yet.

Lastly, Groupon's (GRPN) director Theodore Leonsis bought $950K worth of shares last week. The stock plunged dramatically being down 55% YTD. Groupon is an American online marketplace that offers goods and services at a discount when it gets purchased in group. Once a beloved tech company, Groupon is having much troubles to keep growing recently. With thin margins and problems to generate free cash flows, I would advise to avoid this stock.

Last favourite pick performances

To give an indication on the type of stocks that I prefer and their performance since my recommendation, I included a list of my favourite picks during the last week:

Company name Recommendation date % change vs. S&P 500 Mastercard (MA) 03/26/20 -9.10% Baxter (BAX) 04/04/20 -0.30% Amazon (AMZN) 04/10/20 +17.19% Huntington (HII) 4/16/20 -5.14%

This week's favourite pick: Darden Restaurants

This week, it has been a close battle between AT&T and Darden to receive the favourite pick. While I believe AT&T could be a very interesting pick at these levels for dividend investors, I like Darden a bit more because of three strengths: strong management, strong shareholder returns, and low valuation excluding pandemic.

Who is Darden Restaurants?

Darden Restaurants is the worldwide leader in full-service restaurants. It is a chain that includes 8 iconic brands: Olive Garden, Longhorn, Cheddar's, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. The company does not really compete directly with major quick service chains such as McDonald's (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM) as it offers an all-in, high-quality experience for customers. The company operates in a rather small part of the restaurant industry, casual dining, which has a 19% market share in the restaurant industry. Darden has been very resilient to the stagnation of casual dining sales by capturing significant market shares. Moreover, its scale, data insights and integration of its different brands make it possible for Darden to reach strong margins.

(Source: Darden Restaurants' investor presentation)

Why Darden is an interesting investment

I like Darden for three reasons: its strong management, shareholder value creation and low valuation.

Darden Restaurant has a very capable management team, which is visible in its financial performance, capital efficiency and strong balance sheet. Darden grew its cash flows substantially over the past years. In 2019, they were able to generate the same revenues as in 2013 which still included the Red Lobster business that has been sold for $2.1 billion in 2014. More importantly, free cash flows are at record high levels, and even during the financial crisis in 2008-2010, Darden realised very stable profit growth.

(Source Robbe Delaet based on company sec filings)

Also, the management team puts cash at work very efficiently, which is shown in its ROCE (return on capital invested) of 18.84% in 2019, up from 16.07% in 2017. Meanwhile, it has a very strong balance sheet (also caused by the Red Lobster sale). The leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) was 0.40, and if you include lease liabilities (divided by EBITDAR), 2.25. This shows that management is pretty cautious with indebtedness which is great for shareholders.

(Source Robbe Delaet based on company SEC filings)

Darden's metrics compare very favourably with competitors like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Brinker (EAT) as shown in the table below. This gives the company a strong competitive advantage.

(Source Robbe Delaet based on companies SEC filings, total leverage as EBITDAR/net debt including lease liabilities; ROCE as EBIT/Assets-current liabilities)

Second, Darden Restaurants created a lot of shareholder value through paying out a large part of its free cash flows in dividends and investing it in share repurchases. In fact, during the period 2008-2018, the company returned a total of $4.8 billion to shareholders, which is significant compared to its market cap of approx. $8 billion. In the future, the company aims to return 10-15% annually to shareholders by EPS growth and dividend growth.

(Source: Darden Restaurant's investor presentation)

Lastly, the company is valued relatively cheap after its YTD decline of more than 40% due to the COVID-19 crisis. Based on its 2019 free cash flow generation, the company is now valued at a FCF yield of 9.65%. Of course, the crisis will hit earnings significantly in 2020 and 2021. In fact, the company projects a cash burn of $40-50 million per week in a fully-closed scenario with the cash burn for the current quarter estimated at $560-700 million. However, they have ample liquidity ($450 million in cash as of last year and recently raised $458 million) to survive the current downturn. Moreover, restaurants are likely to reopen in May and I expect business to return to normality at the end of 2021. Therefore, I believe the recent price decline is unjustified. I know this pick might not be popular at the current market environment, but investors need to understand that such down markets are long-term buying opportunities. I believe following insider purchases at this price level could yield strong returns. However, I would suggest buying this stock in smaller parts as another virus downturn could hurt the stock significantly, creating even bigger buying opportunities.

