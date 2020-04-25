Amarin: No Big Pharma Firm Is Riding To The Rescue

Many believe Amarin should have been or will be acquired by a bigger pharma firm.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hiring of an expanded commercialization team, Vascepa was on its way to blockbuster status.

First, let's be clear about a few things. I do not give advice to readers. I do not suggest readers invest or divest positions with companies that I write about. I do not tout investment advice that I look to sell to readers. I have no agenda when writing. Rather, it is based on interesting situations with companies that arise in my areas of interest and expertise - strategy, management, and decision-making.

With that, I recognize there are some companies that have long term investors - PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), AT&T (NYSE:T), Visa (NYSE:V) readily come to mind. With consistent dividends and the ability to grow their businesses over time, their investors are firmly "loyal."

Then there are the "ardent" investors, those who view their investments like hometown fans view their sports teams. Those investors can be found among the "killer As" - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And, from what I can discern, there is another "killer A" - Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN).

To be certain, I am not here to debate the scientific value of Vascepa as a highly differentiated drug with increasing commercial appeal. Without question, it is all of that. Nor am I here to expand on legal renderings; that is not within my area of expertise.

What I am here to discuss relates to business strategy and it is what many investors have long expected and still hope for - Amarin to be acquired by a bigger pharmaceutical firm.

To that I say simply - "it ain't gonna happen!"

For the sake of full disclosure, I admit that I found myself riding the tidal wave of enthusiasm and interest in Amarin and decided to invest in it a "few whiles ago." As someone who has studied strategy, by necessity that included pharma/biotech with its growth potential. Consequently, when learning about a novel drug with the ability to become a blockbuster, it seemed reasonable to buy a few shares.

But I was never really convinced it had an unencumbered future and I sold my position. Of course, that was before it ran up. Then it crashed. So there is that, although I do not claim prescience. I just never bought into the belief that the company was an acquisition target, which was the initial precipitant for my investment.

When Amarin began to hire a sales force, it was clear it was going it alone. No reasonable CEO or Board of Directors would make that kind of investment merely to serve as a negotiating tool to play against a potential acquirer.

Allow me to expand on that thinking.

Framing the Discussion

An acquisition begins with an idea in someone's mind. It could be a potential targeted firm that wants to sell itself to the highest bidder or it could be a company looking to expand its business.

Generally, the idea develops in a bigger company, a potential acquirer, and finds purchase within a group of people called business development (Biz Dev), a group that sits in the finance department and reports to the CFO. It is their job to determine the best means to expand and improve the business and its profitability. As acquisitions are considered a form of growth strategy, one of the principal tasks the "Biz Dev" group has is to identify potential acquisition targets for their business.

This is hard and time consuming work and for no small reason - so many acquisitions fail to produce the growth opportunities the businesses expected. In fact, according to collated research and a Harvard Business Review report, the failure rate for mergers and acquisitions sits between 70% and 90%.

And, as McKinsey pointed out, usually failure is tied to acquirers overestimating either the synergies derived from the target or their own capabilities in using the acquisition to generate greater economic value.

It is interesting that even with acquisitions consistently failing to produce the value an acquirer hopes for, we see companies competing for growth through M&A. Why is that? The reasons are few, but they are far from simple and usually exist in one or more of five basic buckets:

1) To ensure survival - Even if producing zero economic profits, if there is consolidation in an industry, as in pharma/biotech, companies believe efficiency and effectiveness are needed to survive and they see an acquisition as that opportunity. They can also view it strategically as a blocking mechanism, a way to prevent a competitor from acquiring the targeted firm.

2) Free cash flow - Once dividends and stock buybacks have been exhausted, big companies view acquisitions as a way to employ their money, even if only to generate or maintain competitive parity. Past experience with acquisitions can make the choice more likely, even if only achieving competitive parity.

3) Agency problems - Companies often use acquisitions to gain scale and, in so doing, access the products and talent in the acquired firm that they believe are valuable, either because they do not have them or see ways that they believe they can, uniquely, drive greater value for their business.

4) Managerial hubris - This is probably among the most problematic of the motivations because it is where strategy, leadership, and decision-making get twisted into some convoluted logic tied to management's delusion about how the acquired company would fit into the business, create synergies, and be more effectively managed, all resulting in better overall performance.

5) The potential for economic profits - which, when you think about it - should be the bottom line for acquiring another firm. Yet, on average, acquiring firms do not earn profits from their target acquisitions (conversely, it is the acquired firms that earn the premium). However, it does not mean that the acquiring firms will always fail to earn profits or fail to gain a competitive advantage from completing the acquisition. (Even in the world of M&A, hope springs eternal.)

In truth, of the five aforementioned reasons driving acquisitions, we might think that a big pharma firm would reasonably assume the acquisition of Amarin would provide economic profits through an apparent competitive advantage, as Vascepa appears to fit the V.R.I.N. model - Valuable, Rare, Inimitable, and Non-Substitutable.

Discounting for a moment the recent litigation setback, we must readily acknowledge that Vascepa is a highly differentiated product that was approved by the FDA (i.e., valuable and rare) and, as mentioned in its most recent annual report, Amarin expects no immediate competition coming from novel drugs under development (i.e., inimitable), and it reasonably discounts the threat of over-the-counter drugs (i.e., substitutes).

Then there is the market analysis that offers the opportunity to capture notable share to a highly differentiated drug.

The Global Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs Market that Vascepa seeks to compete within was estimated to be worth $135.4 B in 2019 and is projected to reach $151.1 B by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.22%.

Amarin has also worked to capture good insurance coverage. According to the latest annual report:

The Anthem Blue's plans tend to be the largest or second largest insurers in the states where they compete. Our sales team is excited about introducing this expanded coverage to physicians in these 14 states. Such pull through via physicians won't be immediate, but it will help. In addition, while not as large in number of patients covered as the coverage improvements via Anthem, there have been two national plans under the CVS family of Managed Care plans where VASCEPA was not covered. As of April 1st, those two plans now cover VASCEPA as a preferred brand. With these changes, VASCEPA now has preferred brand coverage in 100% of the lives under CVS National Commercial Formularies.

Moreover, revenues are growing substantially. As announced in March 2020, Amarin had $430 M in sales for fiscal 2019 for Vascepa in the U.S., which is an exceptional 87% annual growth. For 2020, the sales estimate was $650-700 M, primarily from the U.S. and some analysts project Vascepa will soon become a blockbuster - a billion dollar a year drug.

However, the timing of that projection is in question given the coronavirus pandemic impact on Vascepa's commercialization effort. Still, it remains that there exists a billion dollar per year revenue potential at some point for the drug. As such, Amarin appears well positioned to succeed financially. So, why would a big pharma company not want to acquire it?

Glad you asked.

Why Amarin is Not an Acquisition Target

Just so we all agree, Vascepa is a highly differentiated product with blockbuster potential. This is often the most singularly compelling reason for acquisition by big pharma. Yes, there would be synergies derived by an acquirer, including a reduction in headcount and operating costs. And, yes, for the right company Vascepa could fit into an already existing portfolio of products for which it could further benefit from synergies.

But that is not enough to interest big pharma.

We mentioned that hubris is an impediment to clear strategic thinking and decision making by acquirers. That same impediment often strikes the CEO of a targeted small company. Why? Often because "everyone" has been telling them how great things are and that there is no way they should sell the firm for "pennies" to those avaricious big pharma firms. I have been there and seen it. Not that my experience can be thoroughly generalizable across companies or industries, but all too many CEOs have egos that exceed the size of their expansive offices (and often fed by their expensive compensation packages). The result is these people often over-estimate the value of their company. Recent bankruptcies of companies with novel products and egotistical CEOs make the point (e.g., SGYP, MLNT). I know I have written about them. I once believed in them. Notice the past tense?

So, for all those who thought Amarin should have been bought out after the good news of 2019, is it possible the company had its price too high? It would not be a surprise, it happens all too frequently and much to the chagrin of shareholders (e.g., Yahoo rejecting the offer by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for $44.5 B in 2008 was finally bought by Verizon (VZ) for $4.5 B in 2016…but the CEO did get $25 M for the effort).

However, I am unaware of any evidence that potential acquirers engaged Amarin in acquisition discussions in the not-too-distant past. Moreover, once Amarin began to create its own sales and marketing team, it should have signaled to investors that the company intended on going it alone. Again, no credible CEO would decide on that costly approach unless they were clear on their strategic direction.

So even if it had not created animus by having rejected a suitor, Amarin remains an unattractive acquisition target.

How so?

Although it has Canada and an eight-year exclusivity with patent protection, Vascepa is not approved anywhere else but the U.S. Yes, there is hope for geographic expansion, as the company acknowledged that, although Vascepa is not yet approved for sales in the European Union, in August 2019 the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) jointly updated patient treatment guidelines to include icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) to address high-risk cardiovascular patients with elevated triglycerides (135-499 mg/dL). The classification is a Level B recommendation which reflects a relatively high weight of scientific evidence under ESC and EAS standards.

While Amarin might appear on track to receive approval in the EU, there are associated costs and, while not onerous, Amarin is still not at breakeven. Moreover, there are no sure things when seeking regulatory approval, as other companies with approved U.S. FDA drugs that failed the EU hurdle have discovered.

Projecting peak revenues in the billions of dollars upon approval in the EU? Not sure what crystal ball is being used, but as has been said by many:

Those who seek to live by the crystal ball are doomed to die of eating broken glass.

Beyond the question of incursion into markets, there are other reasons that Amarin is not an acquisition target.

As should be obvious, Amarin is a one-trick pony. Vascepa is its only product. A look at the world of pharma/biotech M&A finds that the companies with one product are rarely an acquisition target…unless they are cancer drugs or are a new entrant into a market that has high barriers for entry and few competitors.

We know that economies of scope motivate acquirers. We also know that the ability to generate profits depends not only on the perceived economic value of a product but also on the competitiveness of the market. So, the conditions under which the acquisition of Amarin would make sense - a first mover, differentiated drug with myriad patents - are outweighed by those that big pharma would view as problematic. A compilation of those reasons is as follows:

Amarin's portfolio exists of a single product - Vascepa. For a deep pocketed competitor, the pioneering of new drugs is not cost prohibitive, as fast paced changes to technology and science offer the opportunity to more quickly and capably develop competing products (e.g., Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Hep C cure was replicated by deep pocket competitors). Roughly 80% of Vascepa sales are through primary care physicians and these healthcare providers are sensitive to their patients, who often are older and on fixed incomes. Generics offer a cheaper solution (costing 30-50% less than Vascepa), and if a script is written for Vascepa, the existence of a generic means the patient can have the script filled for the generic even if written for Vascepa. Customer loyalty to Vascepa, as a branded drug, is low and switching to emergent substitutes, whether OTC products, generics, or new competitive drugs is easy. Amarin lost the patent litigation to Hikma Pharma (OTCPK:HKMPY) and Dr. Reddy's (NYSE:RDY) (which influences the above points - 3, 4, 5).

Relatedly, let's finish with a simple discussion of that last point.

It has been speculated that Amarin has a "good-to-great" chance of winning the legal appeal. Perhaps, but I will leave that discussion to the legal minds. What I will push back on is the manner in which all too many discount the real point of challenge. To be clear, there is not a 90% chance the case will be overturned; as has been flippantly suggested by some. In fact, it is not even as simple as a coin toss... a 50-50 chance the decision will be overturned. As a former U.S. president famously once said, those guesses "misunderestimate" the key point.

Instead of parsing the law or feeding on emotions to vilify the judge and arrive at some ungrounded guess, it might be wise to focus on the professional record of Judge Miranda Du.

If done, it would be obvious that Judge Du is a designated patent judge, not some back country jurist. She sits on the federal bench, to which selection and elevation asserts a level of gravitas. In making her decision, Judge Du relied on her seven years as a federal court judge (as of April 23rd), her legal education, experience as a legal practitioner, and her highly qualified law clerks.

In her years on the federal bench, Judge Du has presided over a large number of complex cases and seems to have a sound grasp of the law. I say that because she has a relatively low reversal rate. According to research by others, reportedly there have been 246 appeals of her decisions since 2013. Of those, only 18 have resulted in her decision being overturned. If I got the math right, that is a paltry 7.3% reversal rate. So, the number to consider when trying to assess Amarin's potential for winning the appeal is not 90% or 50%...it is…7.3%!

There is one other thing to consider on the legal side…judges dislike being overruled, as it means they made a mistake. Some judges dislike it so much they try cases with a bias toward avoiding being overruled, which means they are very careful in their legal rulings. While I do not know how Judge Du approaches her cases or how she views having her cases overturned, I can say that her record of being overturned is quite low. In truth, one might say it is a statistical improbability. This reality serves as a means to confirm that, even if Amarin wanted to be acquired, no big pharma firm will be jumping into the fray anytime soon to save the day.

Summary

The cavalry is not coming for Amarin's shareholders. Certainly not now. Having decided to go it alone, Amarin needs to focus on the appeal, and despite the statistical improbability, it is not impossible that it could win. If so, it can walk away with a highly differentiated product unencumbered by generics for some years. And, to that I say - Great!

Nevertheless, even should it win, Amarin will not be acquired by a big pharma firm. It remains that, with "one arrow in its quiver" and its hiring of a sales force, Amarin knows that as well. Shareholders should stop dreaming the impossible dream. Instead, they should hope that Amarin can pull an improbable legal victory from the impending jaws of what would be a resounding defeat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.