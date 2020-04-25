Interactive Brokers: The True Stay-At-Home Winner

While the company took a large hit due to the crude-crash, it is unlikely to materially impact its balance sheet.

I covered Interactive Brokers (IBKR) last September with a generally bullish outlook based on the company's leadership in low-cost trading and high growth. Weeks after the article was published, most of the other major brokers slashed fees which caused significant volatility among brokers.

The company's low fees were a factor in my long-term growth outlook for the company as they have been quietly attracting new accounts. IBKR still wins, by far, when it comes to lowest margin rates (typically 2-3% as opposed to 5-10% at competitors). Further, IBKR has global access, stock lending, and other perks that are attractive to more sophisticated retail investors.

Despite the fee-war, the company's growth rate has not slowed. In fact, Q1 commission revenue rose 55% YoY, largely due to the rise in volatility since March. In fact, from February to March, customer accounts rose 6% (22% YoY) with DARTs rising 46% (127% YoY).

The company did take a large $88M hit due to losses stemming from the collapse of crude oil futures contracts. Several IBKR customers held long positions in cash-settled crude contracts which fell to -$37 on Monday. This exceeded the equity value of their accounts, which will increase IBKR's bad debt expense. IBKR is worth $16B and has an $8.1B equity value so this loss will not significantly impact the company's balance sheet, though it did cause the stock to drop over 8%.

At today's slight discount, I believe IBKR is in a solid long-term position for continued growth. I am bearish on equities as a whole, but IBKR generally gains from volatility in financial markets. Of course, a little volatility is good, but a lot of volatility can be deadly as was seen with oil. Additionally, IBKR still appears to be winning new accounts from customers leaving other brokers which sets it up to become a dominant broker after the ongoing recession is over.

A Closer Look at the Broker Landscape

Some may believe that the TD Ameritrade (AMTD)-Schwab (SCHW) merger will be bearish for IBKR since it will create one giant broker with a huge market share. There is also the merger of E-Trade (ETFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) to keep in mind. This industry consolidation will create (essentially) two goliaths and makes IBKR seem much smaller compared to competitors. The industry was essentially an oligopoly and now it is closer to a duopoly.

In a normal competitive environment like this with one or two major companies and a few smaller ones, pricing advantages are usually found. In cell-carriers, customers are essentially locked into the AT&T (T)/Verizon (VZ) duopoly and it is difficult to switch to a lower-cost carrier. Thus, pricing advantages are found through mergers.

However, this is not true with brokers. With the click of a few buttons, investors and traders can have their entire account moved to a new broker via ACATS. If either of these mega-brokers raises fees or lowers quality to make the acquisition more accretive, customers can quickly change to IBKR or another broker.

In this sense, brokers have essentially no moats. In the 1990s and 2000s when back-end costs were still high, tremendous savings could be found through mergers between brokers (or most financial institutions for that matter). However, with the automation of most back-end market services, very little is saved through mergers between brokers. Overall, this makes the industry consolidation long-term bullish for IBKR.

IBKR Offers Growth at a Reasonable Price

IBKR was a solid "GARP" stock last year. Since then, its growth prospects have improved and valuation has declined, making it an even better long-run opportunity. I'd like to emphasize "long-run" since I'm bearish on just about all equities in the short-run. Indeed, the opportunity in IBKR may become better if the S&P 500's recent gains are reversed.

The company posted a diluted EPS of $0.60 in Q1 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.69. Broker revenues are not usually cyclical, so this equates to an annual diluted EPS of $2.4 or a P/E of 15.8X. I've seen much lower P/E valuations, but not in those with high steady account growth.

As you can see below, IBKR's total accounts are actually accelerating higher today:

(IBKR Monthly Brokerage Metrics)

Despite the strong growth in customers over the past few years, IBKR has seen little change to its total revenue due to a long-term decline in customer trading activity. This trend is seen in other brokers as the general trend has been toward passive investing. However, the extreme volatility of three months saw that change with DARTs per client rising from 1.1 to 2.6. This equates to 683 per year for the average client.

Obviously, this figure will likely drop if volatility subsides. Personally, I doubt it will decline back to 2017-2019 levels this year which means brokers across the board should see significant increases in commission revenue. Quite frankly, I do not believe the passive buy and hold strategy will be as popular over the coming years. This is due to reasons explained in "Michael Burry Is Correct About Passive Investing: Here Is The Proof".

If active trading returns at least partially to popularity, Interactive Brokers will likely see a rapid rise in revenue in line with its continuing strong rise in accounts. Regardless, I believe it is highly unlikely IBKR sees a drop in EPS due to the ongoing situation unless additional "Black Monday" events occur.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am long-term bullish on IBKR. Market volatility has boosted the company's accounts and its revenue per customer. The company has had an extremely strong account growth rate over the past decade that I believe will continue over the next. I expect a major catalyst for this growth to be customers switching from the consolidated "mega-brokers" to IBKR.

A secondary reason I like IBKR is that around 81% of the company is owned by its founder, Thomas Peterffy, who ran the company for 41 years. He is no longer the CEO. The current CEO, Milan Galik, worked for the company for 28 years and was groomed for the position for years before taking it. This gives the company an "owners mentality" that encourages the company to focus on long-term value creation and not short-run profit pushing.

Such a management and ownership structure is very rare in today's financial sector and I believe it is a major reason for the company's sustained successful account growth.

The bottom line is that IBKR remains one of my favorite long-term buy-and-hold companies. It is relatively cheap, has high growth, and has strong sustained value creation. While IBKR's revenue is slightly counter-cyclical, the stock will likely drop with most, so I am neutral on it in the short-run. However, it is a stock in which I will be looking to buy the dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBKR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.