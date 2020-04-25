The Stars Group: A Cheap Online Gambling Play During The Virus Crisis With A Big Upside Ahead

Currently TSG's valuation gets an F from the quants but rates an A for momentum. That's what you can buy now relatively cheap.

"Empires of the future are empires of the mind…" - Winston Churchill

Consider why quants rate the stock of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) vastly overvalued at the moment. If you amass all the blistering headwinds associated with the virus, the bruising competition for new customers, the high cost of customer acquisition and $5b debt load, you have a formula for a failing quant grade for value. As if this isn't bearish enough, add the mixed signals coming from the most presumably knowledgeable people in public health, politics and economics. None of these pundits can authoritatively pinpoint just how long the aftermath of the virus will inflict damage on global economies or for that matter, long-term public health.

Quite simply, the quants who assign strong failing grades as to value on TSG may be correct, but also may be shortsighted big time. Algorithmically the projections can look awful. But on a momentum measure, the quants lift TSG's grade to an A. This is hardly dispositive for investors deciding whether to bet now on the future of online gaming and sports betting when prices in the sector have taken a monumental 41% to 50% beating. So do you buy on momentum or stay on the sidelines worried about value?

TSG is an elusive stock full of contradictions as it awaits closing of its merger with UK betting giant Flutter Entertainment plc. (OTC:PDYPF). Flutter trades at writing at US$111.25. TSG will become a major sports betting operator in the US marketed under a partnership with Fox Sports. It's a deal that will give Fox an option to acquire up to 11% of TSG. Under that brand it is already bookmaking in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The unit is early into the heavy cost of customer acquisition marketing and showed an expected loss of $15m for 1Q20. But the FoxBet access can be gold linked to its TV broadcast rights.

Data by YCharts

TSG expects to participate in the sports betting space in Colorado and West Virginia as soon as the all clear sounds. We believe the extreme financial pressure pressing down on states resulting from the Covid-19 crisis will speed the legalization of sports betting. As of now, it's legal in 16 states, with 5 more states having passed a law but not yet active and 23 more states where early stage deliberations are underway. (Source ESPN: The United States of Sports Betting March 2020).

(At a TSG shareholders' meeting yesterday final approval of the Flutter deal was secured. The deal has already passed muster with regulatory authorities).

(Below: How the pieces of the merger will fit together. Source: TSG archives)

We project sports betting will go legal in 27 states by 2022 or sooner. FoxBet's media reach through its control of Fox Sports TV rights includes its golden goose, the world FIFA soccer tournaments, the NFL and MLB.

The Covid-19 crisis has shut down global sports for an indeterminate duration. TSG estimates that for each month of global sports cancellations, its betting platform will reduce income by bp10m in the UK and A15m in Australia. But meanwhile those two markets have provided the bulk of a big increase in online revenue in 1Q20 from its PokerStars, and online casino games sites in both those nations have produced a 27% bump in revenue through 1Q20. Gamblers have substituted poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat and slots to keep themselves diverted during the crisis.

It is that diversity of products aimed at the global online gamblers in the UK, Europe and the Americas that stands as the reason its first-quarter results were surprisingly good. We checked our sources in the sector and learned that as recently as last week, TSG was experiencing robust revenues even as the crisis began reaching its highest levels of intensity in many of the markets in which it operates. (1Q20 results largely come from solid UK and Australia revenues. Source: Gaming Compliance database)

Highlights of 1Q20 (USD)

Revenue: $735M, up 27% Y/Y

Operating income: $140m

Adjusted EBITDA: $291m

Adj. diluted net earnings: $0.13

Analysts expected earnings for fiscal 2020 (Dec 31): $1.92

EV/EBITDA: 17.3, FWD: 11.91

Market cap at writing: $7.125b

2019 revenue: $2.528b

Cash and Debt (USD)

Bears on TSG have long raised eyebrows over the company's very aggressive acquisitions and expansion programs over the past three years. At writing, the company's long-term debt sits at $4.99b, throwing of a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.46. Yet, the company has consistently moved to extinguish debt out of cash flow as it deems prudent. Last February it paid down $100m in first lien term loans. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $285m in cash and cash equivalents plus access to revolver credit, bringing its liquidity to an estimated $1b. Its net operating cash flow (TTM) of $670m reflects a healthy gross profit margin of 72.55%. So we do not see liquidity becoming an issue due to the virus crisis and certainly not after TSG becomes part of Flutter. There is one certainty on which all agree: There will be a vaccine and it will be 100% effective according to public health authorities.

The above $1.92 earnings call is based on assumptions of virus duration and impacts observed during 1Q. It would be misleading to forecast a large scale return of sports globally at this point. However, the poker and casino online platforms will carry the earnings projection in our view going forward through 2Q20. But to be clear, our bet here is on 2021 when those two products will be joined by a full force return of the SkyBet sports platform in the UK and the increasing contribution by new US legalizations. Add that to the poker and casino platforms and you have a formula for an earnings bump strongly past the 2020 estimate.

The upside sprang almost entirely from TSG's UK and Australian platforms clearly related to the quarantining of the customer and potential customer base.

The rationale ahead

We have been following the stock since 2015, guiding bullish on it as it transformed from its former life as Amaya. That predecessor company had bought PokerStars and faced regulatory woes in a David swallowed Goliath type deal. Re-named, rebranded and transformed by a new management team, TSG raced to the head of the class in online gaming through a combination of fiscal house cleaning, new marketing initiatives and acquisitions. It has paid off the entire $4.9b debt incurred in the deal as of two years ago. When the new management took over in August of 2017 we guided the stock higher. It was trading at around $16. By April 25, 2018, it had moved up to $32.77, and in our SA article, focused on the dramatic improvement of management, commitment to debt reduction and long-term strategy, we guided the stock to $50.

But Mr. Market disagreed, concerned to a great extent by the mounting debt incurred by the reformulated strategy which included the $4.7B acquisition of the UK sports betting giant SkyBet two years ago. But we continued to call the stock a hold primarily because we believed the imminent decision of the US Supreme Court to strike down the anti-sports betting act would move the shares. That happened on May 14th of 2018. It moved the stock to ~$36. More recently, the stock has wobbled from a nine-month high of $56, beyond our PT, to a virus impacted range in the mid-20s where it now sits.

Price at writing: $25.04

Our bull case

(Below: Flutter main street betting shops battered. The TSG deal provides a growth engine to replace the losses going forward): Source: Flutter archives

We believe the stock perplexes many investors beyond immediate concerns about virus impacts due to continuing concerns about regulatory uncertainties in the UK and Europe. In the past two years, government worries about problem gambling pushed regulators to limit individual bet amounts in both the UK and Italy - two of TSG's biggest markets. There is also the debt load accumulated by a covetous management that has seen expansion by acquisition using debt as a core strategy along with full force marketing spend to increase its customer base. These are genuine concerns for certain. But the problem is that they tend to disguise the deeper rationale for the stock that motivated a company like Flutter to merge with it in an exchange of stock.

Flutter showed an 18% y/y increase in 2019 revenues despite UK crackdowns that have gutted its main street betting shop business. In TSG it sees and we believe, correctly, that the US sports betting market at least post virus sits incredibly well positioned for fast growth. And its European and Australia businesses have a large enough customer base to overcome intermediate regulatory hits.

TSG shareholders will become Flutter shareholders and own a piece of the world's largest online betting operator. It's a sector aimed directly at the heart of global Millennials and Gen Zers who will comprise over 37% of the entire global population of 7.7b or around 2.8b people. Allowing for the vast differences in per capita GDP by region and varied cultural gambling appetites brings the global market potential for online wagering of all types near 400m, according to a breakdown I prepared for a sports betting client.

The global gambling market is expected to reach $565b by 2023 according to a study by Globalandmarkets.com. In 2019 Flutter posted an 18% y/y revenue gain to US$2.6b. Adding TSG's US$2.25b brings the successor company's revenue base to US$4.39b operating in 100 markets worldwide.

The online gambling sector brings huge gross margins to its balance sheets due to its lack of brick and mortar capex spend, lower personnel staffing per average wager than live gaming. On the downside, its marketing spend to both acquire new customers and control the churn of established ones keeps its bottom line net low. But the key here is critical mass. Once an online market gets established with a known churn factor and market shares are maintained, the upside can be huge.

Due to the current crisis, it is difficult to base a bull case for a stock that on the one hand sees sharp revenue spikes sadly due to quarantine, and on the other, awaits the end of that same crisis to swoop down on a famished sports betting public.

But beyond the virus crisis, we have a global giant in the most propulsive part of the entire gambling business embracing a highly powerful surge of consumers.

That's why we like TSG going forward post virus to reward investors who see beyond the current crisis to holding a piece of what will become the biggest player in the globe's online gaming space with a very rosy future.

For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gaming sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.