Netflix Post Earnings: Positive Forward Estimate Revisions Tough To Find In This Market

Morningstar is cautious on the stock in the face of slower US subscriber growth.

The valuation on the stock is obscene. Not one metric looks anything close to being remotely attractive except for the PEG ratio.

New subscribers were twice what was expected in Q1 '20.

Netflix (NFLX) reported earnings this week, and while the EPS estimate missed consensus, revenue grew 28% y/y, operating income grew 109% and EPS grew 149% y/y.

New subscribers came in at twice what was expected, as Netflix guided to 7.5 million new subscribers at the end of the December 2019 quarter and instead added 15 million.

Here was the real shocker on Netflix: in this COVID-19 pandemic, revenue and EPS estimates for the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 have been revised negatively for so many names in the S&P 500, except Netflix:

Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 2022 EPS est $11.85 $11.75 2021 EPS est $8.60 $8.44 $8.41 $9.06 2020 EPS est $6.40 $6.00 $5.54 $5.66 2022 est EPS gro rt 38% 39% 2021 est EPS gro rt 34% 41% 52% 60% 2020 est EPS gro rt 60% 50% 64% 73% 2022 PE 48x 40x 35x 33x 2021 PE 48x 40x 35x 33x 2020 PE 66x 58x 54x 55x 2022 est rev (bl's $'s) $33.9 $33.7 2021 est rev $29.2 $28.9 $29.2 $29.9 2020 est rev $24.7 $24.4 $24.6 $24.9 2022 est rev gro rt 16% 17% 19% 21% 2021 est rev gro rt 18% 18% 19% 21% 2020 est rev gro rt 23% 21% 22% 23%

Estimate source: IBES by Refinitiv

Readers should note the trend in dollar EPS and revenue estimates for Netflix, and the higher growth rates for 2020 despite what is happening in the US economy.

Granted, as Netflix's earnings preview noted, the company is a shelter-in-place beneficiary but the subscriber growth exceeded even the highest expectations for the quarter, and the positive revisions to EPS and revenue bode well for shareholders.

As of March 31, 2020, per Morningstar, Netflix had 183 million total subscribers versus 149 million one year ago.

Cash flow and free cash flow:

Netflix also generated $260 million in positive cash flow from operations in Q1 '20, which was the first positive cash-from-ops quarter on the valuation spreadsheet. Part of the positive cash flow is attributed to some shutdown in production due to the lockdown, but nonetheless, it's something that was needed for Netflix.

Netflix did guide their free-cash-flow deficit to $1 billion for calendar 2020 versus the expected -$2.5 billion as of January 2020.

Looking at one sell-side model for Netflix, one analyst upped the expected 2027 free cash flow per share estimate from $32 to $40 per share.

Summary/conclusion:

Trading at 66x forward earnings for 60% expected growth in 2020 seems palatable as a PEG (PE-to-growth) ratio for the stock, but the other valuation measures resemble nothing like a traditional value or GARP (growth-at-reasonable-price) stock.

8x trailing revenue, 23x book value, negative cash flow and free cash flow, and well, you know the rest.

Netflix is a classic momentum stock right now, and the first quarter should have done nothing to dissuade growth investors to abandon the name, although there might be some give back in subscriber growth once the pandemic ends and people slowly resume a somewhat-normal lifestyle.

The positive EPS and revenue revisions in one of the toughest economic environments in years portends positively for the stock for the rest of 2020.

The 50-day moving average for Netflix is down around $375 so a pullback to that support level would be a price shares would be added to client accounts.

Morningstar has the most cautious outlook on the stock as the analyst noted that even with sheltering-in-place:

"Growth in the quarter was spread across the four global regions, with the three non-U.S. regions all posting their largest net adds in the last 13 quarters. While the U.S. region did increase by 2.3 million new members, Netflix posted 2.5 million net adds in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018. This inability to beat the first quarter of two years ago despite the impact of COVID-19 reinforces our belief that adding and retaining marginal subscribers in the U.S. is becoming increasingly challenging for Netflix."

The US competition is intense right now with the greatest competition expected from Disney (NYSE:DIS) and HBO Max.

The likely strategy for client accounts is to pick away at the stock on weakness and make sure the forward growth estimates pan out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.