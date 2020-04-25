S&P 500 Weekly Update: Staring At The Crossroads

Looking at the "present" and the "past" will produce a BEARISH view. A peek into the future suggests a Neutral/BULLISH view.

The stock market is not the economy, and the S&P 500 is not the stock market.

"You thought dogs were hard to train...Look at all the humans that can't sit and stay." - The SPCA

It has been over a month since the lows seen in March when the S&P was at one point down 34% in just 30 days. The S&P has recovered roughly half the losses since the February peak in just a few weeks. Markets are quickly trying to adjust to life in a COVID world. In the hardest-hit areas of the equity market, stocks in sectors like Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Financials are down more than 40% on average (-64% for Energy). Just about all discretionary activity has come to a stop, and only essential economic wants and needs are being met.

Much of the recent gains have been led by mega-cap growth names in the Nasdaq that are now considered a place to "hide out". Stocks that are suited for the Post COVID economy are faring much better. Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) are just two examples that have crushed it throughout this entire Covid period. Both companies were already dominating in their respective industries before global lockdowns, but now they've completely blown the roof off of things. While they and others remain an area of interest, most of them are extended and I am not in "chase" mode.

Despite being in lockdown mode, there are reasons for investors to maintain some optimism, and that is exactly what the stock market by its recent price action is telling us. We have already witnessed how the actions of global governments to the virus have been more harmful than the virus itself. Once everything is essentially shut, though, there is no way to go but up.

People will adapt and as we learn more about the virus in the days and weeks ahead, we will learn to live with it. Now if we could only get the "officials" to realize that. Hopefully, just as quickly as we all raced to shut down, Americans will race to open back up in a manner that fits with life in a COVID world.

All of this said we're not going back to the world we lived in before mid-February for a long time. Those that haven't accepted this yet will have to eventually adjust. You can't completely upend the U.S. economy without major changes taking place, and that is exactly what has occurred.

Air travel, social gathering in restaurants, and other venues will not be the same. Home delivery and take-out will be the norm for a while. There will be massive shifts in employment as a large number of workers being forced to stay home now will not be back at their old jobs. But there will still be jobs. What has also been lost during the fear-mongering episodes that all have now come to live with, how businesses will innovate their way through a difficult period to eventually get to the other side. It won't be easy, but it will happen.

The Healthcare industry just might be looking for workers right now. The infrastructure of the economy is also still running, from shipments of goods to cashiers at our grocery stores. The mere fact that they continue to function is positive, and not many mention that. Instead, the narrative is nothing can function amid a "virus".

Yet, we may also have another area that represents an opportunity. Americans out of work are an entrepreneurial bunch. Post-COVID businesses are being dreamed up as I type this and will hit many of us with the thought of "why didn't I think of that" when we see them. So despite the issues and concerns, investors do have a few reasons to remain optimistic, but we can't wait too much longer to get people back to work and earning money. The recovery remains a "fluid" situation and one that will have to be monitored to try and avoid any more negative surprises.

We should also keep in mind how the Fed has impacted the markets. The decision by the Fed on April 9th was a game-changer, an issue that all investors need to be cognizant of now. If nothing else, it impacts sentiment. There should also be a balance in all views now, and that suggests market participants shouldn't chase a three-week 30% rally. The Fed likely took the worst-case scenario of a complete retest off the table, but at some point, this rebound rally will revert to the mean. Perhaps that reversion is caused by another virus "issue" being raised. For some longer-term investors that could mean a better entry point.

Is the market putting in a V-shaped bottom like in 2009, 2014, and 2018, or will it bounce (substantially), retest the lows as it did in 2010, 2011, 2015/16, and then rally, or are we in a long-lasting BEAR market? We can make valid arguments for all three cases. Is the market running ahead of itself as the U.S. and global economies are in very dire straits and things are only going to get worse? Or has the market already priced in all negativity with its March meltdown and is now looking ahead into 2021 and beyond? Experts and pundits are making very valid arguments for both cases.

Can stock markets and economic conditions be disconnected? Or is the stock market a reflection of the economy? Once again, many experts and many valid arguments. Crosscurrents and conflicting signals are everywhere.

My point with all of this is to keep a flexible, unbiased, and open mind about the markets. Simply let price do all the talking. No preconceived notions. Knowing what category of investor you fall into is key. For those that have a neutral to bullish stance, they need to keep in mind it is nearly impossible to pick the exact bottom, and we will all be swayed with the day to day, up and down market that preys on emotions and makes it more difficult.

Whether you are more active and trading, or remaining passive now, you can slowly add some money at various times in the bottoming process, but also realize you nor I will ever get that 100% right. Stay patient.

For those in the Bearish camp and believe the virus news gets worse impacting any chance of a rebound in the economy, congratulations, there isn't much to mull over. Set your sights on new market lows and position yourself accordingly.

The major indices closed last week in an area with plenty of overhead resistance staring back at them. Stocks opened up very weak on Monday and stayed that way until mid-week.

Some analysts were quick to cite the turmoil in the oil market or the back and forth squabble over when the economy can start to reopen as probable causes. Of course, there was continued frustration that comes with Congress as they continue to fiddle around while small businesses wait for some monetary assistance. Some step up to the microphone to proclaim that we must stay shut down, then sit back and put up roadblocks that would help the owners of small businesses. Welcome to politics in America.

Then others looked at the big picture, were very much aware of the overhead resistance, factored in the 30+% rally off the lows, and then applied common sense to the picture regarding the weakness in stocks at the beginning of the week.

The S&P rallied sharply on Wednesday and continued higher on Thursday. The index broke above a short-term resistance level only to drop back after a suspicious report surfaced that Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) drug trial to battle COVID-19 was in its words a "flop". When emotion is ruling the scene, anything can happen. However, when the S&P drops 50 points in an afternoon on a drug trial, reality has truly left the building.

Fridays have notably been weak trading sessions during the crisis, yesterday's session bucked that trend posting a gain of 1.5%. After two weeks of gains, the index broke that string and closed down 1.3% for the week.

At the end of this week, the S&P is 16% off the closing highs or about 550 points and 26+% up from the closing lows (600 points). If you have maintained "balance," it's time to pat yourself on the back. This has been a difficult market to navigate. A time when emotion continues to rule the day.

Economy

April consumer sentiment edged up to 71.8 in the final print from the University of Michigan survey versus 71.0 in the preliminary reading, and it represents a 17.3 point dive from March's 89.1. This is the lowest since December 2011.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 27.4 in April, down from 40.9 in March, to signal the fastest reduction in private sector output since the series began in late-2009.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The COVID-19 outbreak dealt a blow to the US economy of a ferocity not previously seen in recent history during April. The deterioration in the flash PMI numbers indicates a rate of contraction exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis, with jobs also being slashed at a rate far exceeding anything previously recorded by the survey." "The large swathe of non-essential business that has been shut down temporarily amid efforts to contain the virus means the blow has been most heavily felt in the service sector, and especially for consumer-facing companies in the recreation and travel industries. Those companies still actively trading meanwhile reported the steepest drop in demand seen since data were first available, and are also struggling against twin headwinds of staff shortages and supply chain delays." "The scale of the fall in the PMI adds to signs that the second quarter will see a historically dramatic contraction of the economy, and will add to worries about the ultimate cost of the fight against the pandemic."

Chicago Fed National Activity Index was -4.19 in March, down from +0.06 in February.

A massive number of people continue to file initial jobless claims with another 4.42 million claims coming in this week. Similar to last week, the good news is that was less than forecasts of 4.5 million and the 4.42 million number is a drop from the 5.237 million last week. That 810k decline is the second largest on record behind last week's 1.37 million decline. Additionally, this week was the lowest print since the first claims number above 1 million for the week of March 20th. The bad news is that regardless of the somewhat slowed pace on initial jobless claims, the numbers remain at historically unprecedented levels.

This tweet sums up the employment picture for the average American:

Here in the U.S. 26 million have now lost their jobs due to the induced economic coma.

New home sales plummeted -15.4% in March to a 627k pace, following the -4.6% February decline to 741k. January's 800k was revised down to 777k (which is the highest since 2007). Sales were down in all four regions. The month's supply climbed to 6.4 from 5.2, with 333k homes for sale versus 324k.

Existing home sales dropped -8.5% in March to 5.27 million, a little below expectations, following the 6.3% February bounce to 5.76 million. This is the largest monthly decline since November 2015 and is the slowest pace since April 2019. It follows the highest rate of sales since 5.79 million from February 2007.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Unfortunately, we knew home sales would wane in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. More temporary interruptions to home sales should be expected in the next couple of months, though home prices will still likely rise." "While sales have declined, home prices are still solidly strong. The median existing-home price2 for all housing types in March was $280,600, up 8.0% from March 2019 ($259,700), as prices increased in every region. March's national price increase marks 97 straight months of year-over-year gains." "Total housing inventory at the end of March totaled 1.50 million units, up 2.7% from February, but down 10.2% from one year ago (1.67 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.4-month supply at the current sales pace, up from three months in February and down from the 3.8-month figure recorded in March 2019." "Earlier in the year, we watched inventory gradually tick upward but with the current quarantine recommendations in place, fewer sellers are listing homes, which will limit buyer choices. Significantly more listings are needed and more will come on to the market once the economy steadily reopens."

Just before the coronavirus event, homeowner mortgage delinquency rates were at the lowest levels seen in over 50 years. The stay in place lockdown may change all of that in a hurry. Over 3 million homeowners are now in "forbearance" mode as they are delaying mortgage payments until the job situation improves. It is a fairly good assumption that this number will rise as we head into the second mortgage payment since the shutdown that will be due in May.

Global Economy

German IFO business survey predictably collapsed as have other readings similar to Markit PMIs or other national surveys. Both the Business Climate and Expectations series are at record lows every month, taking out the prior bottoms from the global financial crisis.

Markit released its first look at global activity through the lens of its purchasing manager indices this week. These flash readings typically account for about 85% of responses to their overall surveys and are revised at the end of the month with the full suite of reports from across the global economy. No surprise, all readings came in below economists' estimates.

The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI plummeted to an all-time low of 13.5 in April, down from a prior record low of 29.7 in March, to indicate by far the largest monthly collapse in output recorded in over two decades of survey data collection. By comparison, the lowest reading seen during the global financial crisis was 36.2, reached in February 2009.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist:

"April saw unprecedented damage to the eurozone economy amid virus lockdown measures coupled with slumping global demand and shortages of both staff and inputs. The extent to which the PMI survey has shown business to have collapsed across the eurozone greatly exceeds anything ever seen before in over 20 years of data collection. The ferocity of the slump has also surpassed that thought imaginable by most economists, the headline index falling far below consensus estimates." "Our model which compares the PMI with GDP suggests that the April survey is indicative of the eurozone economy contracting at a quarterly rate of approximately 7.5%. With large swathes of the economy likely to remain locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19 in coming weeks, the second quarter looks set to record the fiercest downturn the region has seen in recent history." "Hopes are pinned on containment measures being slowly lifted to help ease the paralysis that businesses have reported in April. However, progress looks set to be painfully slow to prevent a second wave of infections. In the face of such a prolonged slump in demand, job losses could intensify from the current record pace and new fears will be raised as to the economic cost of containing the virus."

At 12.9 in April, down from 36.0 in March, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index - which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies - indicated that the combined monthly decline in manufacturing and services activity exceeded the downturn seen at the height of the global financial crisis by a wide margin. Before March, the survey-record low was 38.1 in November 2008.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist:

"The UK economy has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in April to a degree far surpassing anything seen in the PMI survey's 22-year history. Business closures and social distancing measures have caused business activity to collapse at a rate vastly exceeding that seen even during the global financial crisis, confirming fears that GDP will slump to a degree previously thought unimaginable in the second quarter due to measures taken to contain the spread of the virus." "Simple historical comparisons of the PMI with GDP indicate that the April survey reading is consistent with GDP falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%. The actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the selfemployed and the retail sector, which have been especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 containment measures." "Record falls in output across both manufacturing and services are being accompanied by job losses on an unprecedented scale, even if furloughed workers are excluded. Pricing power has also collapsed alongside the slump in demand, leading to the largest drop in average prices charged for goods and services ever recorded by the survey." "The dire survey readings will inevitably raise questions about the cost of the lockdown, and how long current containment measures will last. One ray of light came from an improvement in business optimism about the year ahead compared to the all-time low seen in March, as an increased number of companies saw light at the end of the tunnel. Sentiment about the coming year nevertheless remained the second-lowest ever recorded to underscore how few businesses are anticipating a swift recovery."

Banco de Mexico's Governing Board decided to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to 6%. It also adopted additional measures "to foster an orderly functioning of financial markets, strengthen the credit channels, and provide liquidity for the sound development of the financial system.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted to prevent its spread have affected world economic activity considerably. This has led to significant revisions of economic expectations, which incorporate a strong contraction of productive activity during the first half of 2020. Considering the risks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic for inflation, economic activity and financial markets, major challenges arise for monetary policy and for the economy in general."

The Governing Board also decided to implement additional measures to foster an orderly behavior of financial markets, strengthen the credit channels, and provide liquidity for the sound development of the financial system. The Governing Board will take the necessary actions based on incoming information so that the policy rate is consistent with the orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to Banco de Mexico's target within the time frame in which monetary policy operates.

Earnings Observations

No surprise with the economy shut down, this is the most uncertain period in modern corporate history. There's a pretty extreme degree of volatility in the share of companies offering no guidance in their quarterly reports, but before the most recent couple of weeks, the prior record was more like 70%. Source: Bespoke

Currently, it's knocking on the door of 90%. It's hard to blame management teams for exercising caution about how they forecast the evolution of their businesses.

Refinitiv Research

Aggregate Estimates and Revisions Q1 '20:

Earnings are expected to decrease by 13.0% from Q1 '19. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate is -11.4%.

Of the 47 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 68.1% have reported earnings above analyst expectations. This compares to a long-term average of 65% and a prior four-quarter average of 74%.

Revenue is expected to increase by 0.3% from Q1 '19. Excluding the energy sector, the growth estimate is 1.5%.

Attempting to calculate the PE ratio for the S&P during this calendar year is pointless.

The Political Scene

The Senate passed the $484B virus relief bill on Tuesday. Breakdown of a deal reached to expand small biz funding:

- $250B for PPP

- $60B for banks with <$50B in assets

- $60B SBA disaster relief

- $2.1B for admin of SBA programs

- $75B for hospitals

- $25B for testing, incl. $11B for states

While this interim package is an important step in increasing certainty around funding for small businesses, market attention will quickly turn to the next phase of Congressional negotiations. There is a significant bipartisan desire among lawmakers to expand the scope of the federal response effort, and a variety of priorities that are left out of this week's bill incentivize a swift pivot to negotiations on further relief measures.

This dynamic may bring some support to markets in the coming days and weeks as lawmakers weigh expanded economic support measures. Separately, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced support measures for mortgage servicers, which should limit their advance commitment exposure to long-term forbearance requirements.

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18%. A trading range has been established under 1% now with the 10-year note closing the week at 0.60%, down .05% from the prior weekly close.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 38 basis points today.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment just hit the LOWEST level since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In this week's AAII survey, only 24.8% of investors responded as bullish. The last time the bullish reading was this low or lower was on October 10th when it was 20.3%. The 10 percentage point decline from last week's reading of 34.8% was also the largest weekly decline since February 27th.

Whereas bullish sentiment fell, bearish sentiment rose to 50%. This is the first time since the final week of March that at least half of respondents reported as bearish, and it was the biggest jump in bullish sentiment since March 12th. The inverse moves of bullish and bearish sentiment this week has also sent the bull-bear spread to its widest level in favor of bears since last August.

Today, the bull-bear spread is at -25.14. At its widest level back in early August was slightly wider at -26.54. This week also marked the first time since April of 2013 that bearish sentiment doubled bullish sentiment.

Crude Oil

"Oilpocalypse". Think that sort of sums up this past week as oil prices once again dominated, creating volatility and an overall negative tone to the investment scene.

Oil futures traded down below zero, then into negative territory this week for a variety of technical and perhaps exotic trading strategies. Until we see a sense of normalcy return to the market, it would appear to be an exercise in futility tracking the price of WTI every week. Suffice to say there is no demand with a global lockdown in place while production continues.

Crude oil inventories rose by 15 million barrels this week which is the third-largest build on record behind the prior two prints (going back to 1982). These builds come despite the supply side of the equation doing its best to curb output. Domestic production of crude oil has continued to fall coming in at 12.2 million barrels this week. That is the lowest since July.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is importing far less as well. Crude imports were down to 4.9 million barrels/day this week. That is the lowest import number since February of 1992. That means these builds are mostly a function of decimated demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for gasoline was up slightly from last week to 5.3 million barrels/day from 5.06 million barrels/day. But outside of last week, there has never been another week with as weak of demand going back through the early 1990s The same can be said for other petroleum products as well. Aggregated demand for all petroleum products including gasoline is at its third-lowest level on record at 14.1 million barrels/day.

The Technical Picture

The wild swings turn what is a short-term outlook that can be followed for a week or so into an hourly charting exercise. Eighty and hundred point swings in the S&P take the index form a potential breakout to testing support in a single day. The overhead resistance zone that the S&P has rallied into has been highlighted as a trading range that has to be acknowledged.

The S&P tested short-term support levels this week, then rallied above the 50-day moving average (blue line) that lies at the bottom of the overhead resistance (2,800-3,000) range.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Those levels are illustrated by the Green (support) and Blue (resistance) levels. The Bulls would like to see the index rally above the high (2,874) made during this rally posted on April 17th. The Bears need to see support fail, sending the S&P lower. For now, it appears the index could settle into a trading range.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

While the major indices are no longer in a Bullish longer-term trend, the Nasdaq composite is sending a different signal.

The Monthly view of the Nasdaq Composite saw the trend threatened, but as of today, it is not broken. Another point of information and a conflicting signal that makes the overall market situation more complex.

As more and more information comes in, perhaps it is time to rethink the COVID "stay at home" strategy that was implemented. The Boston Globe and a press release from the L.A. County health department both report that COVID-19 is more widespread than originally thought. It appears many people have antibodies to the coronavirus.

Those reports came after a study of a random sampling of 3.3K living in Santa Clara County found those infected with coronavirus to be 2.49%-4.16% of the population. Extrapolated out, that would mean 48K-81K folks infected in Santa Clara or a whopping 50x-85x more than officially confirmed cases.

Studies have continued, and New York the epicenter of the virus in the U.S just completed their study. The results are similar adding more credibility to the validity of these tests and questioning the pessimistic narrative that prevails.

Similar studies in Europe are showing the same results. The public policy implications are enormous in that they would change by a mile the denominator when figuring out the fatality rate. The authors of the study figure the rate would be something closer to 0.12%-0.2%, or in the same area as normal flu levels.

All of this is a positive sign in that the death rate being reported for COVID may be well overstated.

More and more people may be coming around to both fact and reality of what is occurring. One country that took a different approach, Sweden. While it is always difficult to compare situations from country to country, what is being accomplished elsewhere on the COVID issue shouldn't be dismissed because it does not fit with the dominant narrative.

The bottom line; there is now a trickle of information that is presenting the other side of the FEAR commentary that has dominated the scene.

I don't know how the pandemic will unfold. If it turns out to be much worse than I suspect, then there's virtually no government response that will stop the economic pain that a multi-year shutdown would cause. But that scenario remains an outlier outcome.

So, for now, it is not the best idea to fall into the ultra negative narrative that is being spread by the myopic army of pessimists. Sure, they'll always be right once in a while. But the odds that they'll be right for long periods are very low. That goes for the stock market and in this case a "virus" scare.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

While the S&P can be considered by some as over or fairly valued making it hard to get overly excited about the S&P 500 as an entity, there are pockets of opportunity in individual stocks that are worthy of adding to portfolios.

Some individual stocks are overvalued, some are fairly valued and some are undervalued, the opportunity lies in select stocks based on an individual's time frame and situation. The stock market is not the economy and the S&P is not the stock market.

There have been a plethora of "winners" that are outperforming the averages by wide margins during these trying times. In a society forced to shut down all physical activity, where else is there for consumers to go other than into the "digital world". While the majority concentrates on the indices, these individual "gems" are the key to navigating this market today.

Longer-term investors might want to pay attention to the next chart. When we compare the S&P dividend yield to the 10-year Treasury note, one could say the stock market is valued similarly to other periods where markets were at their lows.

Source: Bespoke

On March 23rd the difference between the S&P 500's dividend yield and that of the 10-Year Treasury was around 1.91%, the most in the past half-century. Today the spread has narrowed a bit to 1.59%, but as shown above, that remains wider than anything we've seen over the last 50 years.

One issue that we should also be aware of and what impact it may have; the number of dividend cuts we might see due to the economic shutdown.

Active investors find themselves in all sorts of dilemmas. Market crosscurrents have many people waiting for "clarity" or a "test of the low". Also, many are debating whether the recovery will be a "U", "W", "L", "V", or "Square Root". If anyone decides to entertain that debate, they better understand and appreciate the Fed's mandate, the market's logic as it relates to "change" with the economic cause/effect relationships that drive the markets.

Besides the daily news bombardment on the virus situation, they too are important issues and need to be included in forming a short- to intermediate-term strategy. Bottom line: be cognizant of what the price action is telling us by following the "technical" trends.

It's always good to stop, step back, and take a reality check. While I always like to look at what I am doing right regarding my portfolio management, it is better, but perhaps more painful to look at what I am doing wrong. Each investor should do a self-examination from time to time and take a good look at how they are managing the situation.

Reasons why investors panic is many. The major reason is that most investors do not understand the market's logic. Consequently, they react to every headline and every move in the market indices and become bewildered. The blacker the headline and the sharper the move in the market indices, the more frightened they are. In the end, they panic. On the other hand, as the market rallies, the higher the market, the more excited they get.

The message that the market is putting forth today leaves many of us wondering if we should be Bullish, Bearish, or Nauseous.

The problem for market participants; we have convincing cases being made for all outcomes. Same tune, different day.

Stocks could be in for a tough test to build on what is already more than a 30% bounce in the S&P 500. Chasing is still a risky proposition at the top of this resistance zone. Individual winners and losers are emerging, and it remains a day-to-day market in which big swings are still occurring. I continue to stay with what is working, and there are plenty of stocks that fall into that category.

For the fundamental value players, we have already seen significant values being created in the equity market, especially at the sector and individual stock levels. From the perspective of a long-term fundamental investor, some individual issues may be close to a bottom, based on long-term fundamentals of dividend growth, earnings growth potential, and growth of free cash flow. Opportunity is there for the patient investor.

As investors well know, stock market bottoms in any cycle are extremely difficult to pinpoint (except in hindsight). Stay patient. Knowing what category of market participant YOU fall into is key. Whether you are more active and trading, or remaining passive now, we can slowly add some money at various times in the bottoming process, but also realize you nor I will ever get that 100% right. No one stock market cycle is similar to others, except for certain generalities. For sure the consensus agrees that the market environment we have witnessed in 2020 is about as far from any norm we have ever seen.

Investors demand explanations, especially when there is a big market move. Humans have this craving always wanting to know "why." If you can overcome that natural human craving, your investment results will improve. Market participants should not be moaning now. We have heard plenty of negativity and seen the resulting price action; that's part of investing.

When sentiment is positive, the opposite occurs, as every negative is simply brushed off. All of this is nothing new; it is pure human emotion that is on display. Despite the constant bombardment of "this theory" or "that notion", that is how the stock market works. An investor has to realize that to be successful, know yourself, and know the environment you are investing in.

No one should dismiss the virus-induced BEAR market drop, nor should we dismiss the ensuing rally as folly, but what should be dismissed is the presumptuous commentary that we hear today. In the short term, there is no doubt that we are in a bottoming process that will take time. This is the controversy that investors are faced with. It is one big unanswered question. Does the short-term bottoming process morph into a free fall that solidifies the "lows are not in yet" theories?

No one has that answer. I contend that if you are equipped with facts and not fiction, a calm attitude without emotion, it will be bringing a loaded weapon to the meeting with this BEAR.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Stay Safe and Well!

