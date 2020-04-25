Bank Of Hawaii's Exposure To The Hawaiian Economy To Spell Further Trouble

Bank of Hawaii Corporation's (NYSE:BOH) earnings plunged in the first quarter mostly due to a jump in provision expense. As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Hawaiian economy hard, BOH's provision expense will likely remain elevated in the remainder of 2020. BOH has limited direct exposure to high-risk industries, but indirectly the entire loan portfolio will be at risk because Hawaii's economy relies heavily on the tourism industry. The heightened provision expense will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, continued loan growth will likely support earnings in 2020. Additionally, the management's expense control efforts will likely contain earnings decline in 2020. Overall, I'm expecting BOH's earnings to decline by 31% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price implies a high upside from the current market price. However, the risks to earnings and valuation are high due to the uncertainties surrounding the depth and duration of the economic recession. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BOH.

Hawaii's Reliance on the Tourism Industry to Boost Provision Expense

BOH's provision expense surged to 30bps of net loans in the first quarter, up from 4bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. Provision expense will likely remain high in the remainder of the year because BOH operates in the state of Hawaii that is heavily reliant on the tourism industry. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, the leisure and hospitality sector makes up 10% of Hawaii's gross domestic product. As the tourism sector is suffering disproportionately from the COVID-19 pandemic, BOH's provision expense will likely remain high in the remainder of the year.

The company has limited direct exposure to high-risk sectors as lodging, retail, restaurant, and entertainment represent 11% of total loans, as mentioned in the investor presentation. However, indirectly the entire portfolio will be at risk because the loan portfolio is concentrated in Hawaii. The state will likely recover from the recession later than the rest of the country. Based on these factors, I'm expecting BOH's provision expense to rise to $132 million in 2020, or 113bps of net loans, compared to 15bps of net loans in 2019.

High Credit Demand to Drive Net Interest Income

BOH's net interest margin, NIM, is not very rate-sensitive, as is evident from the NIM movement in the past three quarters. The management expects NIM to decrease by 1 to 2bps in the second quarter on a linked-quarter basis, as mentioned in the first-quarter's conference call. Management's expectation excludes the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program will dent NIM in the second quarter as PPP has a low fee. I'm expecting NIM to recover in the third quarter as some PPP loans will likely get repaid early. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to dip by 8bps in the second quarter and then recover by 2bps in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis.

The lockdown has boosted demand for relief loans, which will likely drive loan growth this year. Low interest rates are also likely to boost demand for credit in 2020. Further, the demand for PPP loans will likely push up loan balances in the second quarter; however, the majority of those loans will likely get repaid by the third or fourth quarter. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to grow by 7.2% in 2020 compared to the year end of 2019, as shown below.

The strong loan growth will likely outweigh the NIM compression this year, leading to an increase in net interest income. For the year, I'm expecting net interest income to increase by 2% year-over-year.

Expecting Net Income to Decline by 31%

The increase in provision expense and dip in NIM will pressurize earnings this year. Moreover, BOH's non-interest income will likely decline this year, which will further drag earnings. The non-interest income will decrease due to a lower level of customer derivative activity, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Additionally, BOH has waived off some fees to help customers in these tough economic times, including ATM fees that have been waived through June 2020. The fee waivers will compress non-interest revenue this year, but help BOH retain its customers and their deposits for the long-term. Considering these factors, I'm expecting non-interest income to dip by 3% year-over-year in 2020.

On the other hand, BOH's earnings will likely receive support from a fall in non-interest expense. BOH recently repositioned some of its senior management to cut salary expenses, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, BOH recently reduced its branch structure from 68 branches to 31 branches, which will likely cut administrative expenses. Due to these measures, the management expects non-interest expense to decline by 10% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. Considering management's guidance, I'm expecting non-interest expense to decline by 5.7% year-over-year in 2020, which will limit earnings decline.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 31% year-over-year, and earnings per share to decrease 29% year-over-year to $3.93. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The impact of COVID-19 on credit quality is highly uncertain, which leads to the chance of a negative earnings surprise. If the economic impact of the lockdown is greater than my expectations, then provision expense can exceed its estimate. The COVID-19 related uncertainties have increased the riskiness of the stock.

I'm expecting BOH to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.67 per share. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 68%, which is high yet sustainable. BOH maintained its dividend during the financial crisis, which shows that the company prefers to bear high payouts over sending negative signals to investors through dividend cuts. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 4.4%.

BOH is Offering High Upside, But Risks are Also High

I'm using the historical price-to-book (P/B) multiple to value BOH. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.57 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $32.8 gives a target price of $84.3 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 37% from BOH's April 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that BOH is a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, as discussed above, risks to the earnings and valuation are high due to the uncertainties surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BOH.

