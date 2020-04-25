Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2020

Lithium company news - Tianqi Lithium looks to sell some of its majority holding in Australia’s Greenbushes project. Argentina lithium miners allowed to recommence operations.

Morningstar Inc. sees "a transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over six times 2019 levels. Is in the early phases of a once-in-a-century demand transformation."

Welcome to the April 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. April saw lithium prices slightly lower, and both demand and supply disruptions due to COVID-19. Argentina allowed lithium miners to recommence.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During April, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.15%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.29%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.48%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$8.25/kg (US$8,250/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$9.75/kg (US$9,750/t), both lower from last month.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has March prices at US$7,077 for Li carbonate, US$9,286 for Li hydroxide, and US$430 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan and Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan and Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

Source: BNEF

Lithium market and battery news

On March 26 Small Caps reported:

Lithium prices to lift after 2021. The report said prices should rise by 2025 to around US$10,400/t on the back of higher electric vehicle sales, with shortages of this chemical possible by 2023. Global lithium consumption is projected to rise from 291,000t in 2019 to around 750,000t by 2025. As for Australia, there is expected to be a strong rise in spodumene ore output in 2022 and 2023.

Note: The above forecasts were from the latest Resources and Energy Quarterly forecasts Australia.

On April 1 S&P Global Platts reported:

China's extension of EV subsidies lifts sentiment for lithium producers: Morgan Stanley. "Although the subsidy extension had been expected, we believe the official announcement amid a gloomy market will still trigger a positive stock reaction in the EV value chain, OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] in particular. But, the real impact on EV sales stays fluid, depending on more interacting forces beyond subsidies," Morgan Stanley said in a research note Wednesday.

On April 6 The Driven reported:

Li-ion co-inventor patents glass battery that could upturn auto industry.....A patent application for a new battery that uses glass as a key component has been submitted by a team headed by John Goodenough, the part winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work as co-inventor of the now ubiquitous lithium-ion battery........"I think we have the possibility of doing what we've been trying to do for the last 20 years," Goodenough........While the glass electrolyte and an anode to complement it have been identified, holding back commercialisation of the technology is confirmation of a cathode to complete the picture.

On April 8 Investing News reported:

Chris Berry: Expect lithium recovery by end of 2021...... in the current uncertain environment, the EV thematic could be delayed, but not denied. "Everyone will be looking at the economics of their projects and expansions at lower lithium pricing," Berry said. "I think lithium players will ultimately look at other ways to add value through integrating direct lithium extraction technologies and recycling of batteries."

On April 14 Business Korea reported:

Three Korean battery makers to continue massive investment in 2020. The three major Korean electric vehicle [EV] battery manufacturers - LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation - invested a total of seven trillion won in production facilities in 2019. They are determined to continue to invest aggressively in 2020. The three Korean battery makers are expected to make large-scale investments in 2020. LG Chem has already announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion won in facilities this year. The company recently purchased a site in Poland to expand its battery plant. It plans to increase the Polish plant's output from the current 100 GWh to 120 GWh by 2021, which can charge about 2.4 million EVs. SK Innovation also has an order backlog worth 60 trillion won, and plans to increase battery production more than 10 times in two years to meet the orders. The company is investing in facility expansion in the United States and Europe. Samsung SDI has not disclosed its order backlog specifically but its order volume is reportedly similar to or more than that of SK Innovation.

On April 20 The Korea Herald reported:

SK Innovation clinches EV battery deal from BAIC. According to industry sources Monday, the Chinese automaker's premium electric SUV model Arcfox Mark 5 will be equipped with NCM811 batteries produced at SK Innovation's battery cell plant in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. "Technology is the only area where SK Innovation can differentiate its batteries from those of Chinese competitors and overcome the high entry barrier of China's EV market. SK Innovation's NCM811 batteries, which can guarantee a longer driving range from 500 to 700 kilometers, must have been attractive to BAIC," an industry source said.

On April 20 Resource Clips quoted from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence regarding the global megafactory count:

This year the figures jumped to 130 plants totalling 2,300 GWh now in production or slated for completion by 2030. That's enough for 43 million EVs averaging 55 kWh each.

On April 21 MetalTechNews reported:

Electric vehicles power lithium demand. In early phases of once-in-a-century demand transformation. Despite global mines supplying more lithium than markets demand and the effects COVID-19 is having on the worldwide economy, Morningstar Inc. sees the 2020s as being "a transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over six times 2019 levels." Roughly 305 metric tons of lithium was consumed globally during 2019. With the novel coronavirus outbreak slowing the global economy, Morningstar foresees lithium demand falling off a bit this year, to an estimated 288,000 metric tons, before rebounding to 362,000 metric tons in 2021. "By the end of 2021, the lithium market will return to balance as demand growth resumes from increased electric vehicle adoption and other batteries and eats up new supply." From there, the global investment research provider foresees a sharp climb in lithium demand to 1.9 million metric tons by 2030.......Morningstar believes lithium "is in the early phases of a once in a century demand transformation."

On April 22 Investing News reported:

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2020 in Review. "The global economic shutdown means we now project the market to remain in oversupply for this year and ultimately the evolution of the market balance will be pushed back six to 12 months," Miller said. He forecasts the market to move more into balance in 2021 to 2022, before seeing a structural deficit emerge from 2023 onwards. Prior to the virus outbreak, Roskill's 2020 base case forecast was a 60 percent year-on-year increase in EV sales to 2019, from 2 million to around 3.2 million EVs in 2020. "We now forecast EV sales to be between 30 to 45 percent lower than (previously expected), with sales of approximately 1.8 million EVs under the worst case six month lockdown scenario," he said. Speaking about the impact of the virus on EV adoption, Heppel said COVID-19 is a disaster for the automotive sector. Looking to 2020 as a whole, CRU Group currently expects a 20 percent year-on-year drop in automotive sales worldwide - but on a regional basis it could be much higher, in Europe in particular. However, Heppel said the shift to e-mobility remains inevitable in the long term, and Fastmarkets' Adams agrees - the EV story is only heading one way.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On April 9, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation to release first quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020."

On April 20, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle announces J. Kent Masters Elected Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer......As previously announced, Luke Kissam is retiring from his roles as Chairman, President and CEO of Albemarle for health reasons. Kissam will stay on through June in an advisory capacity to ensure an orderly leadership transition. In addition, Kissam will fulfill the remainder of his current term as a member of the board and will stand for re-election to the board at the company's upcoming annual meeting on May 5, 2020

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On March 27, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "Amendment to shareholders agreement."

On April 22, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM files its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2019."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources (MALRF) [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

No news for the month.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On April 14 the AFR reported:

Tianqi looks to sell stake in world's largest lithium mine. Chinese producer moves to offload some of its majority holding in Australia's Greenbushes project. Tianqi has struggled under a heavy debt load after it bought a $4.1bn stake in Chile's largest lithium company SQM in 2018 using a $3.5bn loan from China's state-owned Citic Bank.

Livent Corp. (LTHM) [GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On April 6, Livent Corp. announced:

Livent resumes operations in Argentina. Livent Corporation today announced that it has resumed operations in Argentina after receiving authorization from the government.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On April 9, Orocobre announced:

Olaroz production recommences. Orocobre Limited advises that following the Argentine Ministry of Production declaring Olaroz and Borax operations as "essential" activities, further progress has been made in recommencing production in both businesses. Production and shipping of lithium carbonate has now recommenced at Olaroz with a significantly reduced number of personnel at site.

On April 15, Orocobre announced: "Advantage Lithium Corp. shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre."

On April 20, Orocobre announced:

Acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. completed. Orocobre Limited is pleased to advise that following the approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the Arrangement) has been completed whereby Orocobre has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Advantage Lithium Corp. (Advantage) [TSXVenture: AAL] [OTCQX: AVLIF] that it did not already own. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Advantage shareholders have now received 0.142 shares of Orocobre for each Advantage share held. Orocobre has now issued approximately 15.1 million shares, increasing its total issued shares by 5.8%. Orocobre has utilised its 15% placement capacity to complete the Arrangement without the need for Orocobre shareholder approval.

On April 22, Orocobre announced: "Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

"Olaroz Lithium Facility (ORE 66.5%)2:

Production for the quarter of 2,732 tonnes was down 11% on the previous corresponding period [PCP] due to the temporary plant shutdown. Brine production and pond management continued throughout the quarter. Following the introduction of a strict bio-security protocol production of lithium carbonate recommenced on April 10th with a minimum crew.

Sales volume for the quarter was down 29% QoQ to 2,518 tonnes while sales revenue was down 32% QoQ to US$12.1 million. The realised average price achieved was US$4,810/tonne on a free on board basis [FOB]3. March quarter product pricing was below that of the December quarter with continuing weak demand and aggressive competitor behaviour.

Cash costs for the quarter (on cost of goods sold basis)4 improved to US$3,972/tonne, down 3% QoQ, excluding the export tax of US$181/tonne for the quarter and care and maintenance costs of US$255/tonne during the plant shutdown.

Operations remained operating cashflow positive with gross cash margins (excluding export tax) of US$838/tonne, down 28% QoQ mainly due to the lower average price received, partially offset by better cost performance."

Lithium Growth Projects

"Construction of the Stage 2 Olaroz Lithium Facility Expansion reached approximately 35% completion prior to the imposition of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions which halted site activities. Site works will resume once these restrictions are lifted, however completion is now expected to be delayed.

Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant construction has not been affected by COVID-19 to date with more than 50% of works now completed. The final schedule may be delayed by two months due to late equipment deliveries from overseas."

Corporate

"As at 31 March 2020, Orocobre corporate had available cash of US$163 million of which US$11.1 million and US$29.3 million have been set aside as guarantees for the Naraha debt facility and Olaroz Expansion debt facility respectively. Including SDJ and Borax cash and project debt, net group cash at 31 March 2020 was US$88.2 million, down from US$115.5 million at 31 December 2019, due to funding of expansion activities."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 or H1 2021 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On April 1, Galaxy Resources announced: "Galaxy operations - COVID-19 update." Highlights include:

"Mt Cattlin operations continue without major disruption as the non-local workforce relocates to the Ravensthorpe region.

Sal de Vida to carry out essential services onsite during nationwide lockdown, while offsite engineering work continues.

James Bay to postpone geotechnical site works, while offsite value engineering work continues.

Galaxy is proactively monitoring and assessing the impact on all operations and will inform the market of any material change."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV. James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On March 25, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Additional offtake in place at Pilgangoora. New five-year, 75,000tpa spodumene concentrate offtake agreement secured with Yibin Tianyi - a key participant in catl's lithium supply chain." Highlights include:

"Five-year offtake agreement signed with Yibin Tianyi for 75,000tpa of high quality spodumene concentrate from the Pilgangoora Project.

First shipment of 20kt of spodumene concentrate already completed in March this year, with a second shipment targeted for late April/early May 2020.

Yibin Tianyi is set to become a key participant in the supply chain of Contemporary Amperex Technology [CATL], the world's largest lithium-ion battery maker and major shareholder in Pilbara Minerals Limited. It has invested heavily in lithium chemical manufacturing capacity, with its first 25,000tpa LCE plant currently under construction and targeting production from June 2020.

Continued sales of spodumene concentrate to China and South Korea achieved during the March Quarter despite the global impact of COVID-19, particularly in China. Demand in the near term is likely to be tempered with end-use demand expected to remain soft in response to COVID-19.

Process plant and mining campaigns currently in progress at Pilgangoora as the Company's moderated production strategy continues: Exceptional plant performance and recoveries being achieved. Average 72% lithia recovery for the latest process plant campaign (inclusive of plant start-up), with 74-76% daily lithia recovery achieved over several days, reinforcing the previously announced improved recovery performance trends."

On April 1, Pilbara Minerals announced: "March quarter operations update." Highlights include:

"Moderated production strategy continued during the March Quarter: 33,893 dry metric tonnes [dmt] of spodumene concentrate product [SC6.0] shipped [provisional]. 33,998 lbs of tantalite concentrate sold (provisional). Strong improvement in product recovery trend contributes to lower operating cost.

The Company has closed the March Quarter with A$108.2M in cash and irrevocable bank letters of credit for shipments completed during the quarter (December Quarter: A$105.5M)."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On March 27, Altura Mining announced:

Shipping and operations guidance update. Altura Mining Limited is pleased to advise that the loading of its second shipment for the March quarter of approximately 12,400 wet metric tonnes [WMT] aboard the vessel MV Kota Bagus is currently scheduled to commence on Monday 30 March. The completion of the shipment by 31 March would result in estimated sales of 34,000-35,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) for the March quarter. This compares to the previous guidance of 40,000-50,000 dmt in the quarterly report (see ASX announcements on 31 January 2020 and 6 March 2020)

Investors can read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On April 20, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. withdraws 2020 earnings target and announces first quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast date annual general meeting to be held May 6, 2020. AMG's operations remain robust, and its employee base is healthy, with only one reported case of COVID-19. Nonetheless, given the potential strains on our customer base, predicting demand fluctuations is difficult. AMG's balance sheet is sound and the Company enjoys significant liquidity. AMG has approximately $200 million in cash, $170 million of undrawn revolver capacity, and $300 million of cash reserved to finance its ferrovanadium expansion project in Ohio.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) planned. No recent timeline updates on this.

Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) (OTCPK:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On April 2, Neometals announced: "Successful completion of lithium battery recycling pilot." Highlights include:

"Neometals lithium battery recycling pilot plant complete ‐ all technical objectives met.

Final product recovery of lithium has been demonstrated at pilot scale.

Cobalt and nickel pilot solutions successfully purified and crystallised to meet battery grade specifications. Positive early product evaluation feedback received from industry.

Pilot outcomes delivered to potential JV partner (SMS Group) ‐ JV formation on track for 30 April 2020."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Mid 2020 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Early-Mid 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On April 1, Nemaska Lithium announced: "Update on Nemaska Lithium's restructuring Efforts under the CCAA." Highlights include:

"Postponement of the Claims Bar Date to April 17, 2020.

Sale or Investor Solicitation Process continues as planned.

Court case with holders of the Senior Secured Bonds completely settled."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Company restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$23.82.

The LIT fund recovered in April after a heavy fall in March, as did all global markets due to the coronavirus. The current PE is 21.28. My forecast is for lithium demand to increase 2.5 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1m tpa.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

April saw lithium prices fall slightly.

Highlights for the month were:

Report - "Lithium prices to lift after 2021. The report said prices should rise by 2025 to around US$10,400/t on the back of higher electric vehicle sales, with shortages of this chemical possible by 2023."

Morgan Stanley - China's extension of EV subsidies lifts sentiment for lithium producers.

Chris Berry: Expect lithium recovery by end of 2021.

Three Korean battery makers to continue massive investment in 2020.

SK Innovation clinches EV battery deal from BAIC for BAIC's higher end EVs.

BMI - Global megafactory count reaches 130 by 2030 - That's enough for 43 million EVs pa, averaging 55 kWh each.

BMI forecasts the lithium market to move more into balance in 2021 to 2022, before seeing a structural deficit emerge from 2023 onwards.

Morningstar Inc. sees "a transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over six times 2019 levels... is in the early phases of a once in a century demand transformation."

Argentina lithium miners allowed to recommence operations.

Tianqi Lithium looks to sell some of its majority holding in Australia's Greenbushes project. Tianqi has struggled under a heavy debt load after it bought a $4.1bn stake in Chile's largest lithium company SQM.

Advantage Lithium Corp. shareholders approve acquisition by Orocobre.

Australia's Pilbara Minerals signs five-year lithium supply deal with Chinese firm Yibin Tianyi who supplies CATL.

Neometals - Successful completion of lithium battery recycling pilot.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:CXO, ASX:NMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.