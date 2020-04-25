DEM: Contrarian Value In EM Stocks ETF With A 6.3% Yield

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM) with $1.7 billion in total assets represents a particularly weak segment of the market. The fund is down 27% year to date given its exposure to high-yield EM equities and concentration among energy and materials sector companies that have underperformed amid the coronavirus pandemic sell-off. On the other hand, we think DEM deserves a second look given its 6.3% yield and what we believe to be a compelling value at current levels. We expect the fund to benefit going forward from a rebound in commodity prices and a stabilizing outlook towards emerging markets.

Strategy

DEM tracks a basket of the highest-yielding emerging market stocks as a dividend-focused fund. The tracking index notably also includes several fundamental criteria which we believe adds to the long-term quality of the underlying holdings. The stocks included in DEM must meet the following rules:

A market cap of at least $200 million

The company must have positive earnings over the past year.

Paid at least $5 million in gross cash dividends on their common stock.

The requirement that the companies be profitable effectively filters for companies that have reported underlying earnings to support a regular payout. This also avoids distressed or highly speculative stocks that would otherwise be riskier.

Holdings

In terms of the fund's composition, 66% of weighting are in companies from Taiwan, China, and Russia as the three most represented countries. While we'd normally prefer more diversification, the holdings by country simply reflect the available securities that meet the criteria ranked by yield and dividend weighted. Brazil, India, and Mexico have smaller weighting under 5%, each with less high-yielding stocks. The fund's concentration is also consistent with the types of companies that typically pay large dividends.

Taking a look at the underlying holdings, what we find interesting is the fund's large exposure to energy and material sector stocks which together represent 38% of the fund. As we explain below, we are bullish on energy at current levels based on value and we think a rebound in some of these beaten-down companies can support upside in DEM going forward. More importantly, DEM includes 493 current holdings highlighting the wide diversification. Financial sector companies represent the largest exposure with a 22% weighting.

The largest position in the fund is Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom PJSC (OTCPK:OGZPY) which has a current market cap of $58 billion. Among the top positions, other Russian companies are featured including Lukoil PJSC (OTCPK:LUKOY), and Tatneft PJSC (OTCPK:OAOFY). China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) is also among the top 10 holdings.

Separately, we highlight Russia's Norilsk Nickel PJSC "Nornickel" (OTCPK:NILSY) with a 3% weighting in the fund is the world's largest producer of palladium and fourth-largest in terms of platinum production. Beyond the top-10 holdings dominated by energy and material stocks, the overall fund has a wide variety of companies from different markets.

In the context of the crash in energy prices, and global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, large declines in shares of the underlying holdings have dragged the fund lower this year. DEM is down 26.8% year to date on a total-return basis, while Gazprom and Tatneft are each down by 39.4% and 44.3% respectively this year as the laggards among the top holdings.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We last covered DEM back in January when the bullish thesis at the time was based on what we felt was an improving macro outlook supportive for emerging markets. Clearly, the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has forced a reset of expectations. The combination of the collapse in energy prices and shutdown in global economic activity has been punishing for emerging markets equities and the DEM fund. That being said, we see value in the fund as a contrarian pick.

First, we are bullish on oil, and the fund with its large exposure to the energy sector can benefit from a recovery going forward. In our view, crude oil may have already hit "rock bottom" suggesting the complex can rebound supporting upside for energy producers.

Considering OPEC supply cuts, the currently depressed price of oil suggests many of the weakest and smallest companies cannot survive. In this regard, we expect an even more significant supply to come offline over the next year setting a floor in the price of oil that can reach equilibrium higher. More limited production and supply constraints over the next year can help to improve sentiment in the space.

Our main bullish case for DEM is based on our perception of value at the current levels more broadly beyond energy. Emerging market stocks have underperformed significantly, and the current price represents a more attractive valuation for the underlying holdings. This latest selloff may have already priced in some of the worst-case scenarios for the global growth outlook. To the upside, a faster-than-expected containment to the global pandemic or stronger recovery through 2021 would be bullish for emerging markets.

The other component here is the current strength in the U.S. dollar implying a general trend of depreciation for foreign currencies. Over the next year, the unprecedented policies of monetary easing by the Fed driving record low interest rates, coupled with a near blank-check of stimulus measures from the government, can begin to weaken the dollar. A drive towards EM currencies in search of yield could result in an appreciation from current levels supporting an incremental upside for the underlying holdings in the DEM fund.

The 6.3% yield in DEM is also attractive. Keep in mind that the stated yield is based on a trailing twelve-month basis. The fund pays a quarterly distribution that is variable based on the underlying income. It's like many of the holdings will at least reduce payouts for the year ahead given market conditions. While it's impossible to predict the exact amount of dividends that will be paid out, we estimate a forward yield of above 5.5%.

There are always risks. The ongoing pandemic remains a major theme in the market with significant uncertainties regarding a timetable for when the outbreak will be contained. While the current consensus is that a global recovery process can start later this year, a lingering outbreak or weaker-than-expected recovery will likely add to volatility among all financial assets. Continued weakness in emerging market currencies is also a monitoring point. For DEM and emerging markets in general, it will be important for energy and commodity prices to at least stabilize from here, and it's a risk to watch.

Verdict

DEM as an exchange-traded fund invests in a diversified group of quality high-yielding stocks that have been beaten down in the current environment. While emerging markets are recognized as high-risk, an allocation to DEM can help diversify a portfolio with exposure to companies that are not widely held. The yield here is compelling, and we think the sell-off presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors at an attractive valuation.

