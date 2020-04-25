The Trade Desk: Post-Pandemic Reality

The coronavirus has accelerated some dramatic economic shifts, and The Trade Desk (TTD) is a beneficiary. This multi-channel advertising platform was building a powerful head of steam, and social distancing will ultimately help accelerate it. This article reviews TTD’s business (programmatic advertising), secular growth in the digital ad spend ecosystem, “walled garden” competitive threats (e.g. Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN)), near-term coronavirus challenges, long-term opportunities, risks, valuation and then concludes with our opinion on investing.

Overview:

Trade Desk is a self-service, Demand Side Platform (DSP) for advertising agencies and brands to purchase ad inventory available across several ad mediums. The company has experienced above average growth over the last few years as a result of both structural growth in the digital advertising space as well as self-help measures.

Trade Desk is the largest, independent cloud-based demand-side platform provider that caters to the needs of advertisers by offering targeted advertising experience across several mediums, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social. The company’s platform provides ad buyers with valuable data sourced from third parties as well as first-party data that is then incorporated in their decision-making process to create better return-on-investment ("ROI") advertising campaigns. Please note that Trade Desk is not an ad-exchange itself, rather it forms an important part of the programmatic advertising value chain and enables advertisers to decide and purchase the most relevant spots at efficient pricing from the inventory available on ad exchanges.

Revenue is generated in the form of service fees calculated as a percentage of gross advertisement billings done by clients through the company’s platform. The other sources of revenue include charges pertaining to usage of third-party data and other miscellaneous services. Please also note that Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), which are two large ad and marketing companies, account for over 10% of the gross billings of TTD each.

What is Programmatic Advertising?

In the traditional advertising setup, advertisers enter into fixed-term contracts with publishers, who then place advertisements on several standard channels such as newspapers, magazines, radio, television, etc. The growing importance of internet in how people consume content or spend money has given rise to several fragmented channels. The fragmentation makes it difficult for advertisers to identify and reach their target audience. To combat this, digital ad exchanges were developed. These exchanges are digital marketplaces which enable advertisers and publishers to trade advertisement spaces through real-time bidding auctions. Programmatic advertising is automated buying and selling of online ad inventory through real-time ad exchanges.

Global programmatic ad spend crossed $100 billion in 2019 and is expected to continue its upward trajectory from 2021 after a temporary setback this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to eMarketer, programmatic advertising share of total digital media spending is expected to grow from 65% in 2019 to 72% by 2021.

Role of DSPs such as Trade Desk in programmatic advertising

DSPs (demand side platforms) are an integral part of the programmatic buying process. Programmatic advertising is highly dynamic, and DSPs provide advertisers with the platform for developing a more personalized, targeted campaign that is cost-efficient that reaches the target audience. Below are some of the primary advantages of DSPs:

DSPs aggregate the inventory available on several ad exchanges as well as advertisement spots available at standalone media channels on a single platform on a real-time basis.

DSPs use intelligent algorithms to provide better ROI on advertisement spend. The model decides which impressions are most valuable on a client to client basis before placing a calculated bid for the same.

Since the whole programmatic advertising process is real-time, it is very easy for advertisers to review the advertisement campaign, generate statistics and make changes instantly to make the campaign more efficient and targeted. Additionally, the process is fully transparent (i.e., the advertisers can keep track of how their ads are performing on several websites or other digital media channels in a precise manner).

The Trade Desk is a self-serve DSP which means that the responsibility of developing the advertisement campaign rests with the advertiser itself without the involvement of any company sales representatives. The advertisers themselves create, manage, monitor and consistently optimize their ad campaigns as per their needs. This helps the advertisers to drastically reduce costs of operations, although the self-service option requires technical knowledge of programmatic buying. On the other hand, a full-service DSP provides the advertisers with dedicated sales representatives and account managers who advise the advertisers on how to plan and conduct their ad campaigns. The full-service DSPs are much more expensive than self-service DSPs.

Growth in digital ad spend, a secular growth story

Digital advertising has been a structural growth story in recent years, and we do not expect that to change over the next 5-10 years. As per eMarketer, digital ad spend worldwide is expected to grow from $333 billion in 2019 to $517 billion in 2023, a CAGR of over 11%. While the coronavirus outbreak will impact these growth rates in the near term, the longer term trajectory remains intact. Additionally, the share of digital ad-spend of the total advertisement spend across all channels is expected to expand from 50% currently to over 60% in 2023. Growth in digital ad spend will drive increased activity on programmatic platforms.

Connected TV is a major growth opportunity within the digital ecosystem

“We've had 80 years of linear TV, and it's been amazing, and in its day the fax machine was amazing. The next 20 years will be this transformation from linear TV to Internet TV.”

- Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix

Cord cutting is not a marginal phenomenon anymore. Faster internet speeds through the development of 4G and 5G have given rise to adoption of internet powered or connected TVs. Netflix (NFLX), YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) prime video have become large players in the video streaming industry and are gaining momentum by adding millions of new subscribers every year. Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) have also entered the arena with the launch of their streaming platforms named Apple TV+ and Disney+, respectively. Roku (ROKU) and Hulu are making major investments to open up the opportunity for advertisers to tap into the connected TV opportunity. This mass migration from traditional cable to connected TV is seen as the next big opportunity for Trade Desk and the company has started investing early in order to build the necessary infrastructure.

“We are seeing this translate to spend on our platform, and CTV spend grew 137% in 2019, and current trends indicate it will double again in 2020.”

- Jeff Green, CEO, The Trade Desk

eMarketer estimates that the US connected TV Ad spending was around $7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to over $14 billion by 2023, a CAGR of 20%. Trade Desk has already tied up with many of the big box streaming services such as Hulu, Disney as well as SSPs (supply side platforms) such as Telaria to add more inventory on its platform for advertisers.

Further, TTD has also taken initiative to expand its presence outside the US. The company has launched its platform in China as an attempt to tap the 800 million internet users there or 20% of the global internet users.

Consistent growth in revenue and EBITDA over the years

The company reported revenue of $661 million in 2019, which represents an increase of 39% on a YoY basis. While revenue from video ads grew more than 55%, Connected TV was up 100% YoY. This growth was due to increase in the gross spend made by the company’s existing clients as well as an increase in the number of buy-side clients last year. TTD’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 48% over the last 5 years.

As mentioned earlier, TTD earns its revenue as a percentage of gross ad spends on its platform. Therefore, the primary drivers of revenue growth are gross advertisement spends and percentage fees charged from clients. Gross ad spend on TTD’s platform increased to $3.1 billion in 2019 from $2.4 billion in 2018. Further, revenue as a percentage of gross spend increased from 20.3% in 2018 to above 21% in 2019. Further still, in 2019, the number of buy-side clients increased to 820. The retention rate of clients has also remained stable at 95% for the last 3 years.

On the supplier side, TTD has partnership with 95 suppliers including ad exchanges, SSPs, publishers and ad networks which provide much needed programmatic advertising inventory across several channels and mediums. The number of inventory suppliers has increased from 55 in 2016 to 95 in 2019. More recently, TTD has announced partnership with Samba TV in Australia and TikTok in Asia Pacific.

Trade Desk reported adjusted EBITDA of $214 million in 2019, which is an increase of 34% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin was reported at 32% which is 100 basis points lower than 2018 but is higher than the company’s longer-term target of 30%. This decrease in margins was due to slight increase in marketing and administrative overheads as the company looks for geographical as well as channel expansion. The company has grown its EBITDA at a CAGR of 53% in the previous 5 years.

Walled Gardens Competitors Pose Formidable Threat

The company competes with several demand-side platforms which include new entrants as well as large companies such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon which are also known as ‘Walled Gardens’. Walled Gardens typically restrict access of their inventory by third-party DSPs in order to have complete control over the advertising revenue on their properties. They have enormous amount of user data which they collect from user devices when a user logs in to their respective Google, Facebook and Amazon accounts. Amazon’s in-house DSP saw ad spend on its network grow by a strong 44% in Q4 2019 as compared to Q3 2019 as per “Amazon Ads Benchmark Report” by Tinuiti, a digital marketing agency. Out of the total ad spend on Amazon DSP, 69% was on inventory belonging to Amazon owned and operated internet properties such as Amazon.com and IMDB. While it is cumbersome for agencies and brands to work with multiple DSPs and they also appreciate the absence of conflict of interest in the case of independent DSPs such as Trade Desk, the strategic value of the ad inventory of big tech internet matters.

Even connected TV, which has so far been less ‘walled,’ may move in the opposite direction. Connected TV providers may restrict the availability of inventory and data on connected TV for independent DSPs such as Trade Desk. A case in point is Roku’s recent acquisition of Dataxu, a DSP for $150M. We believe it is a matter of time before Roku tries to restrict third-party access to its inventory and offers an in-house solution.

As such, we expect a constant battle between large internet companies and independent DSPs which at some point may attempt to cap Trade Desk’s growth opportunity.

Short-term slowdown due to coronavirus outbreak

The recent global outbreak of coronavirus has led to an unprecedented economic slowdown worldwide, and while digital advertising has secular growth underpinnings, it will be difficult for any space to not see a negative impact from lockdowns in the near term as well as continued weakness in retail and restaurant end markets as a result of a cautious consumer. Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) surveyed around 400 ad buyers from brands and agencies at the end of March and roughly 74% of the respondents indicated that ad spend is likely to see worse declines than the 2008-09 crisis at least in the near term. We believe Trade Desk will have a rough quarter or two and some lingering impact from consumer centric sectors such as retail and restaurants.

Following sell-off, stock is less richly valued

While the stock sold off with the broader market in March and the company has experienced consistent growth in revenue and EBITDA over the last few years, the valuation is now less richly valued, trading at 13.1 times price to sales. However, the valuation is more palatable considering the continuing large growth opportunities. However, important to note, unlike subscription-based businesses, the company’s revenue is transaction based which is likely to be volatile given the cessation of business activity in large parts of the economy as well as competition from larger peers with ‘walled gardens’. This volatility can create opportunities.

Risks

Google’s elimination of third-party cookies: Google has recently announced that it will end support to third-party cookies within the next 2 years. Cookies are small codes that advertisers drop on a user’s browser to collect user data so that they can target the user with relevant advertisements. Trade Desk also relies on cookies mainly for display advertisements which constitutes 20% of the gross ad spend. If the company is unable to develop an alternative to Google cookies, it may face an adverse impact on its business.

Jeff Greens, CEO of the company, said the following regarding this issue in the recent earnings conference call:

“I'll also just reinforce that display is ballpark 20% of our business today. So there's not that much of our business that is directly dependent on cookies at this point. So even in a situation where Google goes to a policy like Apple, I don't think that we're negatively impacted much at all, if at all.”

Competition is another risk. Given the size of the opportunity and relentless industry innovation, new competitors will likely emerge. This is in addition to the threats of larger walled garden advertisers as well.

Coronavirus impacts: The full extent of the coronavirus on the economy (and advertising spend) is dramatic and yet to be fully known. Further, the rate of the economic recovery may be slower than some expect. However, given Trade Desk's strong industry position and digital cloud-based self-service platform, we believe the business is in a significantly better position than others to deal with the new post-pandemic realities.

Conclusion

The Trade Desk has managed to create a significant, independent DSP in the growing digital programmatic advertising segment. The company has posted impressive revenue and EBITDA growth numbers over the last few years, and the opportunity ahead remains massive, especially as social distancing will ultimately help accelerate the shift to digital business operations in our new post-pandemic reality. For these reasons, we’ve ranked Trade Desk #13 on our list of top 15 “new reality” stocks (ahead of our report on Teladoc (TDOC) at #15, and behind our report on Shopify (SHOP) at #11). If you are looking for a powerful long-term growth opportunity in the post-pandemic digital world, Trade Desk is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long TTD, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL, FB, ROKU, SHOP, TDOC and AMZN.