Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years People's United Financial (PBCT) 4/30 5/15 0.1775 0.18 1.41% 6.06% 28 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/3 6/25 0.62 0.65 4.84% 3.42% 18 Southern Company (SO) 5/15 6/8 0.62 0.64 3.23% 4.43% 20 Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/9 6/30 0.82 0.85 3.66% 3.37% 16 UGI Corp. (UGI) 6/12 7/1 0.325 0.33 1.54% 4.67% 33 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 5/12 6/3 0.37 0.38 2.70% 1.69% 18

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 5/20 0.36 104.12 1.38% 26

Tuesday April 28 (Ex-Div 4/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 5/15 0.24 40.39 2.38% 26 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 5/12 0.445 16.81 10.59% 23 EPR Properties (EPR) 5/15 0.3825 23.72 19.35% 10 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 5/15 0.375 33.58 4.47% 39 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 5/15 0.38 49.98 3.04% 17 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 5/15 0.4775 63.63 3.00% 64 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 5/15 0.67 26.82 9.99% 17 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 5/15 0.3575 5.64 25.35% 27 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 5/15 0.12 25.23 5.71% 10

Wednesday April 29 (Ex-Div 4/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/8 0.23 31.3 2.94% 16 Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 5/15 0.32 153.77 0.83% 20 Costco Wholesale (COST) 5/15 0.7 310.55 0.90% 17 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/15 0.15 15.12 3.97% 18 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/15 0.1325 13.97 3.79% 18 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 5/15 0.68 74.87 3.63% 16 Realty Income Corp. (O) 5/15 0.233 49.92 5.60% 27 People's United Financial (PBCT) 5/15 0.18 11.88 6.06% 28

Thursday April 30 (Ex-Div 5/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Matthews International (MATW) 5/18 0.21 22.11 3.80% 25 Texas Instruments (TXN) 5/18 0.9 113.93 3.16% 16 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 5/15 0.41 61.52 2.67% 28

Friday May 1 (Ex-Div 5/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 5/15 0.28 31.85 3.52% 32 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 5/19 0.185 85.74 0.86% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 5/4 0.185 2.3% American Tower Corp. (AMT) 4/29 1.08 1.8% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 5/1 0.45 2.9% Brady Corp. (BRC) 4/30 0.2175 2.1% Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 4/30 0.05 0.5% Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 5/1 0.4 6.9% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 4/30 0.1625 2.0% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 5/1 0.1875 1.0% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 4/30 0.385 1.2% Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 5/1 0.4 5.3% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 4/30 1 3.8% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/30 0.42 3.3% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 4/30 0.84 8.5% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 4/30 0.3 0.9% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 4/28 0.75 5.3% National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 5/1 0.52 2.9% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 5/1 0.25 4.6% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 4/30 0.3875 5.0% Pentair Ltd. (PNR) 5/1 0.19 2.4% RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.175 2.8% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/30 0.36 2.2% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 4/30 0.575 1.2% AT&T Inc. (T) 5/1 0.52 7.0% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 4/30 0.19 4.6% UDR Inc. (UDR) 4/30 0.36 4.0% Universal Corp. (UVV) 5/4 0.76 6.7% Verizon Communications (VZ) 5/1 0.615 4.2% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/30 0.67 1.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.