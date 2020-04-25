Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 5/4 5/12 0.885 0.89 0.56% 23.58% 8 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/11 6/26 0.47 0.49 4.26% 1.86% 9 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 5/6 5/15 0.535 0.555 3.74% 4.61% 7 Pool Corp. (POOL) 5/14 5/29 0.55 0.58 5.45% 1.09% 10 Star Group LP (SGU) 5/1 5/12 0.125 0.1325 6.00% 6.55% 8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 5/13 0.39 20.6 7.57% 7

Tuesday April 28 (Ex-Div 4/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 6/1 0.26 26.51 3.92% 9 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/13 0.2 18.43 4.34% 8 First Republic Bank (FRC) 5/14 0.2 100.05 0.80% 9 Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) 5/15 0.35 37.97 3.69% 6 NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/20 0.21 26.03 3.23% 9 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 5/15 0.295 44.72 2.64% 9

Wednesday April 29 (Ex-Div 4/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 5/15 0.1433 12.86 4.46% 9 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/15 0.19 14.3 5.31% 5 Aon plc (AON) 5/15 0.44 175.54 1.00% 8 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 5/15 0.3075 41.32 2.98% 9 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 5/14 0.875 43.23 8.10% 8

Thursday April 30 (Ex-Div 5/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citigroup Inc (C.PK) 5/22 0.51 43.1 4.73% 5 First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 5/14 0.165 14.63 4.51% 8 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 5/18 0.12 14.51 3.31% 8 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 5/15 0.17 15.43 4.41% 6 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 5/11 0.17 12.78 5.32% 6 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 6/1 0.7825 77.14 4.06% 8 People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 5/11 0.14 18.9 2.96% 6 Star Group LP (SGU) 5/12 0.1325 8.09 6.55% 8

Friday May 1 (Ex-Div 5/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 5/12 0.89 15.1 23.58% 8 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 5/15 0.2 13.37 5.98% 7 Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 6/1 0.67 92.18 2.91% 8 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 5/15 0.46 13.48 13.65% 6 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 5/11 0.6675 13.19 20.24% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 4/29 0.13 0.6% Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 4/30 0.53 7.6% B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 4/30 0.475 10.0% Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 4/30 0.16 4.3% First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 5/1 0.22 5.4% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 4/30 0.57 3.6% Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) 5/1 0.11 3.3% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 5/4 0.15 2.3% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 4/30 0.07 8.2% Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 4/30 0.06 2.0% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 4/30 0.9 4.0% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 4/30 0.0447 4.0% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 4/30 1.775 4.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

