CSX: Market Perform

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

CSX Corporation (CSX) had been one of our best-performing recommendations but back in July 2019, we turned bearish and felt it was time to take profit. In November 2019, we once again were bearish, and frankly, we still had a negative outlook for 2020 and called for no growth. Obviously, with the COVID-19 crisis, a call for no growth has been helped by the severe economic contraction that has occurred thanks to stay at home orders, which has hampered industrial output, cost many jobs, and shuttered businesses. While the company is working to get back on track, it is facing headwinds, most notably in its coal volumes, and not from general economic pressures. There are a few positives that we note, including a strong rebound in shares off of the lows, and an impressive overhead ratio, but we have concerns that 2020 will see further contraction. CSX has just reported earnings, which we will discuss here. We remain mildly bearish but are frankly overall neutral on the name. We definitely would not be short the name, nor would we go long. Pretty fairly priced here in our estimation. The quarter showed some key strengths and weaknesses and we would like to check back in on the name here. Let us discuss.

Operational efficiency hits new records

The company's performance, in conjunction with a really crazy economy in 2020, so-so economic data thanks to COVID-19, volatile oil prices, and weakness in coal, have resulted in huge swings in the stock. There was once again weakness in coal shipments, and that is expected to continue in the rest of 2020 as well. That said, performance was actually pretty decent in Q1, but not strong. The murky outlook we saw for 2020 has only gotten worse, and this has us still concerned. But a great positive here is that CSX's operational efficiencies have been improving, and Q1 saw a record operational efficiency.

The economy is so questionable right now, and we continue to actively monitor the data for signs of economic strength or lack thereof. The rail shipping data (subscription may be required to view this) week to week has also been very concerning. That said, the results from CSX suggest slowdowns are occurring, but not as bad as we thought would occur. Still, there is no doubt that revenue is suffering. The company's operating ratio set a Q1 record of 58.7%. Not as good as its full-year 2019 operating ratio of 58.4% which was a new U.S. Class I railroad record, but it improving upon last year’s result of 59.5% in Q1 2029. Overall, the results were mixed.

Revenue pressure

Let us be clear, the company had delivered slow and steady growth for years, but revenues have started to contract. The trend of contracting revenues has continued the last few quarters. The top line revenue figure came in at $2.86 billion, which was down 5.1% year-over-year. This reverses recent growth in the last few Q1s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although revenues were down, the bigger story is that they were below expectations by $16 million. It was a rough quarter, but in fairness, handicapping the results was immensely difficult. We had expected a 2-4% drop in revenues, so this was well below our expectations. This multi-million dollar shortfall was due to lower-than-expected volumes and once again a negative mix from coal market headwinds.

Expense management helps earnings

While revenue was down 5.q%, CSX managed to slash expenses significantly. Expenses declined 7%. This type of expenditure control is once again a testament to strong management and strong discipline of the company to stick to its spending plans. We really have to say that operationally, the company has never run better.

With the pain from reduced coal, and now overall economic pressure from COVID-19, the railroad is really facing pain on the volume side of the equation. But with reduced volumes, we were happy to see reduced expenses. Expenses were $1.68 billion, much better than the $1.70-1.75 billion we thought we would see. This efficiency was driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings. This was the reason the operating ratio was just so favorable. This really boosted earnings.

With an expected drop in revenues, we were expecting EPS to fall to $0.93-0.97. It came in at $1.00 thanks to that expense management and improved operating ratio. As you can see, earnings were better than expected. However, there was no growth here. Earnings per share were down from last year by $0.02, even if they surpassed consensus by $0.05, and surpassed our expectations. The trend of growth was broken for Q1, but was not surprising:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While the results for the quarter were better than expected, it is clear that the trend suggests the pace of earnings growth has ceased, reinforcing our belief that 2020 would see no growth. Given that April is in the height of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic consequences of the shutdowns will persist, it is likely Q2 will be even worse. This is why we expect weakness in the stock, but frankly, the recent price action in the stock has surprised us. While a lot of it is due to the broader averages recovering, we find it tough to want to buy here, given that for the full year 2020, CSX is going to see earnings contraction.

We applaud the solid expense management, as well as the ability of management to be committed to shareholders, but performance is expected to slow, and as such, we are keeping our distance.

2020 outlook

Here in 2020, the story of CSX has certainly changed. Economic activity has grinded to a slow halt. We do note the company's liquidity position is extremely strong with nearly $2.5 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of March. The company also raised an incremental $500 million of debt, taking advantage of what are historically low interest rates. Free cash flow before dividends was $812 million, down slightly from last year, but was a reflection of higher capital expenditures and lower proceeds from property sales.

That all said, management pulled guidance. We are thinking Q2 will be pretty painful, and H2 2020 will start to ramp up.For the year 2020, we are projecting revenues of $10.5-11.5 billion, a likely decline. With a reduced share count and a favorable operating ratio, we think earnings will contract. We see EPS of $3.80-4.10. This lack of growth in earnings makes a buy here tough, but, we also think trying to short against the massive backstop the Fed and the government continue to push with stimulus is foolish. Overall, we think the name simply performs with the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.