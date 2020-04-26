ETF Battles: USMV Vs. SPLV

2 ETFs that follow this strategy are the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

Certain equity investors have been looking at ways to maintain exposure to stocks but without liquidating everything. One strategy is to concentrate part of the portfolio on stocks with the least amount of volatility. Two such ETFs that follow this strategy are the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (BATS:USMV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV). How do they compare?

In our latest ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge at ETFguide referees the match-up between USMV and SPLV with David Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management and Mike Akins at ETF Action judging the battle. Just one ETF can win this battle and each fund is pitted against the other in four battle categories: cost, diversification, theme outlook and performance.

In this episode, our judges pick their ETF battle winner, carefully dissecting each fund from top to bottom. Each judge has 30 seconds to choose an ETF winner in four battle categories. At the end of the show, an ETF Battle winner is declared. Find out who wins.

