Gold: One More Chance To Get On Board Next Week

As more people become aware of the possibility of a major change in the financial system with governments printing so much more money, gold and silver have become far more attractive investments.

Gold: Fundamentals

In a report on BarChart.com, the virus has pushed unemployment to its highest rate since the Great Depression in the 1930s. One in six American workers is out of a job according to new data released Thursday. The House passed a nearly $500 billion spending package to help businesses and hospitals. More than 4.4 million laid off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. In all, roughly 26 million people are unemployed. This is an epic collapse, which has heightened debate about when and how to re-open the economy.

We do not want to prematurely open up society, which could repeat the same mistakes some countries have made by ignoring social distancing and not taking the virus seriously--as a result the virus spread exponentially. I don’t think we know how to control the virus yet. If we stay isolated for many more months, we could see a major deflationary cycle. Governments are spending record amounts of stimulus, while printing record amounts of money. We are at levels we have never seen before. This could trigger an even worse economic crisis with the currency collapsing and hyperinflation, as occurred in Germany in the 1930s and Zimbabwe more recently.

We are trading precious metals because it really doesn’t make sense to be trading any fiat instruments. Precious metals is money; it has been money for thousands of years. We are trading ETFs and stocks, futures and options, but they relate to gold--a real currency. Gold has taken the limelight because the coronavirus has disrupted the supply of gold, even as the demand has increased exponentially as the crisis has deepened. As more people become aware of the possibility of a major change in the financial system with governments printing so much more money, gold and silver have become far more attractive investments.

The other issue is the velocity of demand, which may mean far more money chasing far fewer goods. In the physical gold market, there is a shortage of supply. Mines are shutting down. Production has been drastically cut, while demand is increasing, which is why gold is trading higher. In crude oil, however, we have a massive oversupply. We can’t find places to store it. The virus affected the supply and the demand in an over-supplied market. Demand has plummeted due to the lockdown, which caused the crude oil market to collapse to negative prices. Therefore, there are different challenges in different markets. We don’t know what is going to happen in the real estate market. Tenants aren’t paying their rent. It is a complete mess.

E-mini 500 S&P

The stock market continues to find support and avoids collapsing in the face of all this dire news. Unless it is building a top, the correction we saw already discounted the worst news. Therefore, any good news that comes along is going to help the stock market. It may move up to levels before the collapse and test the levels of 3397 in the E- Mini. It does look very bullish. You should listen to what the market tells you.

The E-Mini came down to the daily 2757. 2759 was the weekly Buy 1 level. The market coming down to 2755 activated a Buy signal. Last night it came down to a harmonic alignment between the daily and weekly numbers to activate a buy signal from 2759. It then rose again and met the target on the weekly. Then you go neutral. If it closes below 2797, it will activate a bearish trend momentum and will activate 2759.

Even though the danger of the COVID-19 is still there, we are getting protesters demanding that the economy reopen. Trump has expressed support for the protesters, even though there appear to be few of them compared to the entire US population. The lockdown is causing a huge amount of economic hardship, but the virus risk is still present.

The path of least resistance appears to be to print and to be ready to print as much money as necessary to get through this crisis. That is extremely inflationary. The more we prolong the lockdown, the more money we will have to print and the more inflationary it will be when the economy reopens. All the printing has given the stock market a confidence boost, which has discounted the worst news.

As the demand comes out of the stock market and money searches for a good investment, there are very few options. Bonds are very risky at this point. If the economy continues to deteriorate, it runs the risk that the ratings could be downgraded significantly. The currency itself could be in jeopardy. Printing money is inflationary, so we are building the foundation for that to happen. As we move into the summer, we are going to see the damage in the food sector. We are going to see some shortages in food. In commodities, the crisis is affecting production. Planting and harvesting needs to be done, and it is not being done at the level it was before the crisis. We have yet to see how the crisis is going to affect food supplies.

In northern Colorado, a major meat packing plant closed after four workers died from COVID-19. It is now set to reopen, even as some asked how workers could maintain social distancing in such a plant. Cattle are being killed, since the meat can’t be brought to the market. Milk is being dumped. Vegetables are being wasted. Restaurants aren’t buying any more. I think we are just beginning to see the ripple effects of this crisis on the economy.

In looking for the places where money is going to be made as a trader, precious metals and food, such as the grains, look promising. This volatility is a trader’s dream. It is a great time to use an algorithm to analyze the markets and make some high probability trades.

Gold: The VC PMI AI

Since yesterday, we’ve been saying we are at a top and are activating short triggers from about $1755. We are getting a little bit of a double top, breaking down through the daily average of $1747 with targets of $1729 to $1726. We have a fast market to the downside, which we had been expecting based on the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). We have been entering an area of supply, where we can expect some supply or sellers to come into the market. The reversion to the mean appears to be unfolding. Gold rose to $1764, then reverted down activating a short trigger with the target as the level below. The daily level is $1729 and the weekly level below is $1726. We are getting some profit taking here, as the VC PMI expected.

The VC PMI provides a mean and then two Sell levels above and two Buy levels below. The market rose, triggered short sell triggers and the market came down to reach the VC PMI targets. We could be entering a level of support. We’ll have to see how the price reacts at this level. The VC PMI provides you with a structure to identify the highest probability trades either above or below the mean. It also provides information on where to place stops. Just like a GPS, the structure can help guide your trading without having to do any in-depth analysis.

If the market trades below $1726, it activates the Buy 1 level below, which is $1664 in gold. It is a deeper correction that can potentially happen if these levels are violated. The VC PMI integrates the daily data with the weekly data. When the daily and weekly data are aligned, it is what we call a harmonic alignment and is a strong signal with a high probability that, if the market comes down to $1726, it is bound to start finding some support. The VC PMI tells you to expect support at those levels. It does not guarantee that the price will come down to that level, but it lets you know that if it does, the market will probably find support at that level.

The fact that the market is trading below the mean is activating a bearish trend momentum in gold. When it activates a bearish trend momentum, the target is the level below on the daily. By trading below $1747, the first daily target is $1729, while the second target daily is $1713. Looking at the weekly numbers, the average price is $1726. We want to see how the market trades into this level. This is a critical level because, depending on what it does here, it could activate on a close below $1726 a weekly bearish trend momentum. The nearest target then would be $1713 all the way down to $1664. With the market coming down, we locked in profits and went flat to see where the market goes from here.

Silver

Silver is testing the weekly Buy 1 level of $15.29, the Buy 2 level of $15.10, and right below that the weekly Buy 1 level of $15.02. We are comfortable holding our position. We reduced our long-term position. We are flat in the futures. We are waiting for the market to tell us more clearly what it wants to do when it comes down into these levels. We are looking for a target of $17.29. If it closes above $17.47, it will activate the Sell 1 weekly level of $17.61. The daily level is at $17.63.

US Dollar

The US dollar is rising against other currencies, but it is really being devalued as the government prints unlimited amounts of money. Doing so, weakens the currency. Other currencies are weakening, too. What is the alternative? Gold as a currency. It appears that the US petro-dollar is doomed. We are coming into a new reality, which puts the US dollar into serious question in terms of justifying its role as the global reserve currency. Soon, it will be a time when whoever has the biggest gold reserves is going to be the most economically powerful.

In gold, look to buy corrections into the $1700 level, if we get a correction into next week. It would be an ideal place to add positions on a short-, intermediate- or long-term basis.

