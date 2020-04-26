Verizon: First Quarter In The Clear, But Challenges Will Persist

I bet Verizon's (VZ) management team would not agree with me that 1Q20 has "not been a tough quarter" for the industry-leading telecom in the US. After all, the company has encountered many challenges in the past couple of months, from managing a very large workforce of 135,000 employees and a network of thousands of stores amid a global pandemic to handling unprecedented spikes in data usage.

But considering how impactful to first quarter financial results the COVID-19 crisis has been to Corporate America in general, Verizon's performance was far from disastrous. Revenue contraction of 1.6% was worse than consensus expectations, which in turn could have been stale. But adjusted EPS of $1.26, six cents higher YOY, was a pleasant surprise.

Answering my pre-earnings questions

Earlier this week, I highlighted the questions that would be most pertinent to me in analyzing Verizon's first-quarter results. Regarding the key op metrics, I was impressed to see net adds and churn come in roughly in line with historical trends, despite the likely disruptions caused by store closures and uncertainty over discretionary spending in the face of an imminent recession. As a result, service revenues were up, but total company sales were understandably dragged by a sharp drop in wireless equipment.

Postpaid net adds dipped below zero once again for the first time in 12 quarters, at a loss of 50,000. But worth noting, the first three-month period of every year tends to be the least eventful when it comes to new account sign-ups. The better news came in the form of postpaid churn of 1.08% that dropped YOY for the first time since early 2018, suggesting that customers stuck with their service plans despite the spike in unemployment and drop of consumer spending across the economy. ARPA (per-unit revenues) growth of nearly 2% to a healthy $138.80 told a similar story.

Regarding the enterprise vertical, there has been little sign of substantial deterioration so far. Revenues in global enterprises and small-to-medium sized businesses stayed roughly flat YOY, on aggregate. Faring worse was Verizon's media group, something that does not strike me as a surprise. Ad sales have been widely reported to have weakened substantially across multiple platforms, and Verizon's 4% segment revenue decrease to $1.7 billion only reflects the headwinds that will likely persist well into the second quarter of the year - and likely beyond.

Despite a decent first quarter, considering the health and economic crisis, Verizon is far from being in the clear. Late March and early April trends in multiple key revenue drivers, including mobile activation and churn, all point in the bearish direction (see table below). Although the telecom refrained from committing to a revenue target for the full year, it seems obvious that things will still get much worse before they get eventually better.

If Verizon is to meet its revised goal of delivering flat EPS growth in 2020, at the mid-point of the guidance range, I suspect that quite a bit of upside will need to come from diligent cost control to offset loss of top-line firepower.

Bottom line: Verizon is still a buy and hold

It would be unjustifiably optimistic to think that Verizon will survive the COVID-19 crisis unscathed. While the first quarter of the year seemed promising, the second period is likely to look substantially worse. The good news is that the company seems to have the liquidity necessary to weather the storm: $7 billion in cash at the start of 2Q20, nearly $10 billion in committed credit facility and few short-term debt maturities.

I continue to think that VZ is a good stock to buy and hold for the long term inside a diversified equities portfolio. I like the cycle-agnostic nature of the business model and the recurring-like characteristics of the company's revenues, even if the latter may still suffer during periods of severe economic distress. Also, it is rare to find stocks whose returns tend to be only loosely correlated with those of the broad market selling at trailing earnings multiple in the low teens, as is the case of VZ and not more than a handful of other names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.