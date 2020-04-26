Boston Scientific Facing Potential Resistance While Sentiment Is Extremely Bullish

Sentiment toward the stock is extremely bullish at this point and that could make it difficult for the stock to move up after the report.

The stock has rallied sharply off of its March low, but is now facing potential resistance.

Medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific (BSX) has bounced sharply off of its March low, gaining over 50% in approximately four weeks. The stock is a frustrating one on a personal level as I had recommended it right as the market meltdown was starting. The recommendation went out to subscribers on February 24 and I recommended a stop at $37.50 based on the low from October. Needless to say the trade was stopped out and we took a small loss.

In hindsight, my stop was a little tighter than usual, but seeing the stock drop all the way down to $24.10, the trade would have hit almost any reasonable stop I could have set.

I sent the recommendation when the stock was sitting right on the lower rail of the trend channel it had been in for 14 or 15 months. It had moved out of overbought territory and I was looking for the 104-week moving average to act as a potential secondary layer of support.

The weekly stochastic indicators made a bullish crossover about a month after my recommendation and the stock took off. Now it looks like the 104-week may be acting as resistance to some degree.

Looking at the $24 level where the stock ultimately found support in March, that area acted as support and resistance for a short period back in 2017. Now I am looking at the $31.50 area as a potential support level based on that area marking the lows in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Timing came from the Chart, but the Fundamentals Were the Reason I was Bullish

My investment philosophy is based on a combination of fundamental, sentiment, and technical analysis. I believe the fundamental analysis tells us what to buy, but the sentiment and technical analysis tell us when to buy. For Boston Scientific, the fundamentals were strong with good earnings and revenue growth, and above-average return on equity and profit margin. Now the company is getting ready to report first-quarter earnings for 2020 and the fundamentals are still pretty strong.

The earnings report is scheduled for Wednesday morning before the open. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.31 per share for the quarter on revenue of $2.52 billion. The company earned $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2019 and revenue came in at $2.49 billion.

Over the last three years, Boston Scientific has averaged earnings growth of 13% per year and earnings were up 18% in the fourth quarter. Revenue has averaged growth of 8% per year during this same time period and it was up 13% in the fourth quarter.

The return on equity is 19.8% currently and the profit margin is 22.4%, both of those figures are still above average and they reflect management's ability to guide the company in an efficient manner. The recent drop in the stock has brought the trailing P/E ratio down to 11.5 and the forward P/E ratio is at 21.74 currently. Analysts are expecting a decline in earnings for 2020 as a whole, but they do expect earnings to rebound in 2021.

The medical device industry has been hurt to some degree during the COVID-19 crisis. Almost all hospitals have canceled non-emergency surgeries and that has hurt sales, but if there is one area of the economy that should return to normal ahead of other industries, it should be the healthcare sector.

Extreme Bullish Sentiment is a Concern Ahead of Earnings

One aspect of the analysis picture that is a big concern for me ahead of the earnings report is the sentiment. Analysts are extremely bullish toward the stock and the short interest ratio is really low. There are 25 analysts covering the stock at this time and 22 have the stock rated as a "buy". The other three have it rated as a "hold". This gives us an overall buy percentage of 88% and that is well above average and indicative of extreme optimism.

The short interest ratio is at 0.8 and that is also a sign of extreme optimism. When I recommended the stock in February the ratio was a little higher at 1.9, but I have discussed how short interest ratios are down for the vast majority of stocks. Stock prices fell, short sellers took profits, and average daily trading volumes increased.

Option traders are neutral with a put/call ratio of 1.04. There are 73,227 puts open and 70,352 calls open at this time. When the company reported earnings on February 5, the ratio was in the same range at 1.01 on February 5. The ratio has been rising in recent weeks after being as low as 0.74 back about a month ago.

The extreme bullish sentiment from analysts and the lack of interest in Boston Scientific from short sellers are a concern heading into the earnings report. When we see these high levels of optimism, it becomes easier for the earnings report to be viewed as disappointing. The report may not be all that bad, but when investors have extremely high hopes, the smallest detail can get magnified by investors. This is why I think sentiment plays a greater role than usual when it comes to earnings reports and the reactions we get from investors.

My Current Take on Boston Scientific

From a fundamental perspective, I am bullish on Boston Scientific. The company has been able to grow earnings and revenue consistently, but seems to be seeing a little misstep right now. The management team has proven it has the ability to guide the company with a solid ROE and profit margin.

From a technical perspective, the stock could be due for a little pause after rising so sharply in the past month. I pointed out the potential resistance at the 104-week moving average. Some readers in the past have given me grief over using a non-traditional time frame for my moving averages, but looking at two years of weekly data has proven useful for me in the past.

The sentiment is what has me most worried about the stock at this moment. That doesn't mean I am bearish on the stock for the long term, in fact I am bullish on the stock for the long term. I'm just concerned that the expectations might be too high heading into the report and that may lead to a negative reaction immediately following the earnings report.

Boston Scientific has beaten estimates in each of the last three earnings reports and it missed estimates last April. Even though it has beaten estimates by a few cents, the reaction to the news has been pretty muted in most cases. The stock did gap higher last October after reporting, but that is the only time the stock reacted very much at all.

If the stock does move lower in the coming weeks, I will certainly be looking at it as a possible re-entry point. Of course that will depend on how the earnings and outlook turn out after this report - the fundamentals still have to make sense. I can see buying the stock around the $32 level and then setting a target of $44 over the next six to nine months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.