Week In Review: Akeso Stages $335 Million HK IPO For Mono-/Bi-Specific Antibodies

Deals and Financings

AkesoBio [HK:9926], a Zhongshan developer of novel mono- and bi-specific antibodies, staged a $335 million Hong Kong IPO and climbed 50% higher in its first trading session. The company's general strategy is to develop bispecific antibodies using a PD-1 antibody as a backbone. It has built a portfolio of 18 mAbs that are in either CMC or clinical stages of development. Last year, Akeso formed a $100 million JV with a Sino Biopharm [HK:1177] subsidiary to develop and commercialize AK105, its clinical-stage anti-PD-1 mAb.

Hansoh [HK:3692], a Shanghai Pharma, in-licensed Greater China rights to a small molecule anti-viral from NiKang Therapeutics of Delaware in a deal potentially worth more than $100 million. NKT-1992 targets a highly conserved enzymatic domain that is critical for viral transcription and replication. According to NiKang, its target selection is driven by insights into disease biology, and its small molecule candidates are discovered using structure-based design.

APTBIO, a Shanghai proteomic services company, completed a $28 million Series A financing, led by Luxin Venture Capital and Wuxi New District Investment Group. The company offers a broad portfolio of bio-analytical services to support drug discovery and preclinical development for biologics. APTBIO considers itself to be a pioneer in proteomics and metabolomics, Its proprietary platforms, based on mass spectrometry, offer biomarker discovery/validation services and innovative diagnostic tests. It provides proteomics, metabolomics and bioinformatics services to academic and commercial life science researchers.

New Horizon Health of Hangzhou completed a $20 million Series D financing to support its early-stage cancer screening products. Founded in 2013, New Horizon has launched at-home cancer screening products for colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gastric cancer and lung cancer. The company claims to have served more than three million customers. New Horizon plans to use the funds to develop new products, make a large-scale investment in clinical research and upgrade its service system. The round was led by Omniscience, a private equity fund.

Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceutical closed a $14 million Pre-C funding round to support its portfolio of novel drugs based on modernized formulations of proven TCM drugs. It aims to discover drugs that are either best in class or first in class. The company's most advanced candidate is a nitrone triazine (TBN) treatment for ischemic stroke that is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial. Magpie hopes to have between four and six candidates in clinical tests within three years. The company's latest funding included Zhejiang Conba Pharma, BOC & UTRUST Fund and Canton Venture Capital.

ChosenMed Technology, a Beijing oncology precision medicine company, raised "hundreds of millions of yuan" in a Series B round led by Shanghai Lianhe Investment. The company offers products for early screening, prevention and diagnosis of tumors, dynamic monitoring, medication guidance, prognosis evaluation and bioinformatics data analysis. The company claims to have a complete industrial chain for its business, from upstream production of instruments and reagents, to mid-stream third-party oncology medical detection labs, and downstream genetic analysis and medical advice for patients.

Trials and Approvals

Suzhou Innovent (OTCPK:IVBIY) [HK:01801] announced China's NMPA will review its sNDA for a combination regimen including the company's PD-1 antibody, Tyvyt®, to treat non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (see story). In late 2018, Tyvyt was approved for China use in patients with r/r classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. In a China Phase III trial, a combination of Tyvyt, Alimta® and platinum chemotherapy increased progression-free survival to a median of 8.9 months from five months for the other two drugs by themselves. Based on the data, the trial was stopped early.

CStone Pharma (OTCPK:CSPHF) [HK:2616] of Suzhou announced that China's NMPA has accepted its NDA of avapritinib, a precision therapy aimed at treating GIST (see story). Avapritinib is an investigational, orally available inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases. In 2018, CStone in-licensed China rights to avapritinib from Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a $386 million deal, and Blueprint was approved for a US launch of the drug in January. In 2015, CStone was founded with $150 million in capital from Oriza, Boyu and 6 Dimensions.

Harbour BioMed has dosed the first patient in a China Phase Ib/IIa trial of its anti-FcRn antibody to treat an autoimmune disease, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The trial is the first proof-of-concept study of an anti-FcRn antibody in patients with NMOSD. Batoclimab targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to accelerate the degradation of autoantibodies that drive NMOSD and other autoimmune disorders. HBM, a company with operations in Boston, Rotterdam and Suzhou, in-licensed greater China rights to batoclimab from Korea's HanAll Biopharma in an $81 million agreement.

MabSpace Biosciences (Suzhou) was cleared by the US FDA to start trials of its novel humanized Claudin 18.2 mAb in patients with metastatic solid tumors. TST001 is a humanized high affinity anti-Claudin 18.2 antibody that kills tumor cells using an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) mechanism. MabSpace developed TST001 with HJB, a Hangzhou biologics CMC and manufacturing company, which in 2018, merged with MabSpace to form Transcenta, a global biotech that combines antibody biotherapeutics discovery, R&D and manufacturing. In January 2020, Transcenta completed a $100 million Series B funding round.

Coronavirus Outbreak

The US FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 RT-PCR detection kit developed by Shanghai Fosun Pharma (OTCPK:FOSUY) [SHA:600196] [HK:02196]. The test provides qualitative detection of novel coronavirus RNA by targeting the specific ORF1ab, N and E genes. It can complete the detection of 96 samples within two hours by using fast automatic nucleic acid extraction instruments and reagents. One month ago, the testing kit, which was developed by Fosun's Long March subsidiary, was certified by China's NMPA and the European Union.

Beijing's Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) announced positive animal testing data from its PiCoVacc chemically inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate (see story). Sinovac said animals vaccinated with PiCoVacc produced anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers similar to those of recovered COVID-19 patients. The vaccine showed no signs of safety issues. Sinovac also announced it has secured land in Beijing and an $8.5 million loan to build a large manufacturing complex for multiple vaccines with one plant capable of 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine if it is approved.

