Stitch Fix: A Deeper Dive After Insider Action

Today, we take a deeper look at an online retailer that has to endure numerous headwinds in 2020, not the least of which is the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the stock has seen some insider buying and I have had a couple of questions on this concern from followers of The Busted IPO Forum. Therefore, a full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is a San Francisco-based online personal styling service. The company matches its ~3.5 million customers in the U.S. and U.K. with clothing and accessories through the aid of personal stylists and predictive algorithms generated by ~125 data scientists. Stitch Fix was formed in 2011 and went public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $117.1 million at $15 per share. After attaining a market value of ~$5 billion in September 2018, the company’s stock cratered due to a return to rational valuations, self-inflicted wounds and, most recently, the coronavirus related selloff. Shares of SFIX currently trade near their IPO price, but far below recent highs, commanding a market cap of ~$1.6 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has a dual class capital structure. Its ~56 million Class A shares are publicly traded and confer one vote per share. Its ~46 million Class B shares are not publicly traded, are convertible into Class A shares, and bestow ten votes per share.

Stitch Fix operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending on the Saturday closest to July 31st.

Getting back to the company’s operation, clients create an online account and complete a style profile with over 90 data points. Stitch’s stylists then select apparel, shoes, and accessories for customers based on their own judgement combined with merchandise data analysis provided by the data scientists. A personalized shipment, known as a ‘Fix’, is then sent to the client, who then purchase the items he or she wishes to keep while returning the others at no charge. The client is charged a nonrefundable upfront styling fee that is credited towards items that are purchased. Stitch Fix offers a discount to clients who purchase all of the items in the Fix. Also, the client can choose automatic shipments or pay a $49 annual fee for a Style Pass, which offers unlimited styling and Fix shipments throughout the year.

Source: Company Presentation

In June 2019, Stitch Fix launched a direct buy service, Shop New Colors, which bypasses the Fix. The company then followed with Shop Your Looks in 2020, which presents its clients with a personalized set of algorithmically generated items for direct purchase based on merchandise the client has previously bought. No styling fee is charged for direct purchases.

Online Retail Marketplace

Stitch Fix appears to be well situated in the growing part of the $440 billion U.S. and U.K. Apparel, Footwear & Accessories Marketplace, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to $505 billion in 2024. However, online retail is expected to grab a much greater portion of that pie, expected to expand at a 12.9% CAGR from $111 billion (25% of total) in 2019 to $203 billion (40%) in 2024, according to Euromonitor International Limited. Competition offering Stitch Fix-like stylist services include Trunk Club, Stil Trust, Rocks Box, and Bungalow Clothing, amongst others. Also, publicly traded names such as Revolve Group (RVLV) and Farfetch (FTCH) vie with Stitch Fix for the online retail dollar.

The company has experienced strong revenue growth since going public, up 26% in FY18 and 29% in FY19 to $1.6 billion. However, its shares were priced for perfection back in September 2018. After providing initial FY19 revenue guidance of “only” 20% to 25% concurrent to its 4Q FY18 earnings report in early October 2018, Stitch Fix saw its shares collapse ~35% on volume of ~40 million shares in the following trading session, which brings us to its most recent earnings report.

2Q FY20 Earnings and Outlook:

On March 9, 2020, Stitch Fix reported 2Q FY20 GAAP earnings of $0.11 on revenue of $451.8 million as compared to $0.12 a share on revenue of $370.3 million in the prior-year period, representing an 8% decline and a 22% increase, respectively. The bottom line was $0.04 better than Street expectations while sales were essentially in line with the consensus forecast. Active Clients, defined as someone who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using its direct-buy functionality in the preceding 52 weeks, increased 17% to 3.5 million over 2Q19. Revenue per active client rose 8% to $501.

This growth comes at the expense of operating margin, which dropped from 4.2% to 1.9% as investment in new talent and higher advertising spend did not yet result in a commensurate amount of revenue. Gross margins actually improved 70 basis points year over year in 2Q FY20 to 44.8%, but operating margins have been a bugaboo for Stitch Fix since going public. As a private concern, the company generated 9% operating margins in FY16 and 3% in FY17, yet only managed 4% in FY18 and 1% in FY19 post-IPO. Investors were willing to ride out low margins while the company continued to grow its top line, with the company trading over $29 a share on February 21st, 2020, or ~1.6x FY20 revenue guidance of $1.915 billion.

Like in October 2018, the devil was in the guidance. Management lowered its revenue outlook for FY20 from $1.915 billion to $1.825 billion (based on range midpoints), thus lowering its top-line growth forecast from 21.5% to 15.7%. (It should be noted that the FY20 projection compares against a 53-week year (FY19) and could be viewed as a drop in growth versus a 52-week year from ~24% to ~18%.) Also, FY20 EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, initially projected at $95 million, was lowered to $80 million (based on range midpoints).

Four issues were blamed, two exogenous and two internal. The U.K. remains challenging, owing to the macroeconomic situation surrounding Brexit. At that time (March 9th), the company had experienced no effect from coronavirus. However, a full lockdown has blanketed the country since then. Specific to Stitch Fix, heightened promotional activity reduced spend per customer versus expectations in 2Q FY20, a dynamic management expects to continue in the back half of FY20. Also, customer acquisition costs increased in the digital channel, meaning fewer customers acquired with the same dollar spend. Stitch Fix now expects to redeploy and rein in its marketing spend for the balance of the fiscal year.

With operating margins still anemic, the market was not impressed with the revised top-line and Adj. EBITDA forecasts, scalping 25% of the company’s market value in the subsequent trading session. Mix in the coronavirus madness and Stitch Fix has lost over 40% of its market cap since February 21st, 2020.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite the company’s poor showing relative to investors’ expectations, its balance sheet is very solid, sporting cash and equivalents of $400.6 million and no debt as of February 1st, 2020. Stitch Fix does not pay a dividend, nor has it authorized a share repurchase program.

The analyst community scrambled to lower price targets on the company, based on its revised FY20 outlook. Overall, they have a mixed attitude towards Stitch Fix with five buy and four outperform ratings slightly outweighing seven hold ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is just under $20 a share. SunTrust Robinson maintained its Buy rating but lowered its price target five bucks a share to $22 a share earlier this week.

Board member and beneficial owner William Gurley is very bullish on Stitch Fix’s prospects based on his 250,000 share purchase under $13 on March 12, 2020. It should be noted that CEO Katrina Lake has been selling shares pursuant to a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Mr. Gurley and another beneficial owner then bought over $30 million in new shares of the stock on April 9th, roughly split between the two.

Verdict

There are two prevailing thoughts on the impact coronavirus will have on Stitch Fix. The first is that with people holed up for a protracted period indoors, ordering personalized merchandise from Stitch Fix is a natural outlet for those who would normally shop in a department store or mall. The counter argument is why get dressed up when there is no place to go. A third issue that has already impacted the company is the government-mandated shutdown of several of its six distribution centers in the U.S.

Fortunately for Stitch, its balance sheet is built to withstand the economic shutdown occurring in the U.S. and U.K., at least for now. However, like any situation contaminated with this much uncertainty, it’s hard to catch a falling knife. Somewhat comparing apples to oranges, Stitch Fix is now trading at one times FY19 sales. The future is unclear, but short of all its distribution centers shuttering, its online platform should be much less affected than traditional brick-and-mortar operators, meaning a return to its new normal won’t take as long when coronavirus clears. The current valuations suggest no growth for the long term, so I think this name merits a 'watch item' position and probably will get at least a 'dead cat bounce' when panic around COVID-19 subsides.

That said, I can't recommend SFIX for more than that at this time. Here are a list of my concerns after digging into this name in depth.

CEO comes across as unimpressive in our opinion. CEO has sold over 2.3 million shares in the past 18+ months. CFO and CMO have quit in past few months. Low barriers to entry in a faddish business. Entrants include Revolve, which pays Kim Kardashian to tell Millennials what to wear. Few answers right now to reaccelerate the top line. Very low operating margins. Direct buy business cannibalizes stylist business IMHO.

And that is our take on a name that has been brought up a few times for analysis from followers due to recent insider buying in the stock.

