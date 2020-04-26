ASML: High Growth Prospects From (High-NA) EUV

Investment Thesis

ASML (ASML) recently reported Q1 earnings results. While the Q1 numbers took a hit due to COVID-19, ASML said this primarily resulted in delays. Most importantly, full-year guidance and demand of EUV shipments remains unchanged at 35. These are all next-gen EUV tools with higher pricing, so sales for the year should be strong.

As this marks the first year of EUV in high volume, the opportunity of EUV is just starting. For example, ASML has a path to increase supply to up to 50 systems next year without adding manufacturing space. This is backed by a strong and increasing order backlog.

In the years ahead, demand for the expensive EUV tools will only grow as process nodes become even smaller, and hence need to use EUV at ever more layers, perhaps using EUV multiple patterning eventually. EUV is also seeing a moderate deployment in DRAM.

Additionally, next-gen ‘high-NA’ EUV tools will be even more expensive, perhaps about twice the price. With manufacturers still firmly committed to Moore’s Law, the fundamentals of ASML’s growth are unchanged. This makes the semiconductor equipment company a buy.

Note on EUV

Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is ASML's next-gen semiconductor equipment tool. After years or even decades of development, it finally started ramping production of these tools in the last few years.

These EUV tools allow semiconductor companies such as Intel (INTC) and TSMC (TSM) to continue to advance Moore's Law by reducing transistor size. This is possible because EUV (light) has a smaller wavelength than previous DUV tools.

Q1 Update

ASML Q1 earnings can be summarized as follows:

Net sales came in at €2.4 billion, below original guidance of €3.1 billion to €3.3 billion, related to the COVID-19 impact.

Not seen a reduction in demand this year (35 EUV systems this year) and has seen a strong order intake: Q1 system bookings came in at €3.1 billion, including €1.5 billion from 11 EUV systems.

Shipped 4 EUV systems, but was only able to recognize revenue on two of them.

Expects that unrecognized revenue to shift to Q2 and Q3 of this year.

While some investments are being slowed down due to COVID-19,

we will continue to invest in the development of future technology roadmaps, including High-NA at an unadjusted pace in order to allow our customers the continuation of their roadmaps once the situation has been normalized.

Regarding EUV gross margins, says

we continue to drive profitability in both the systems, as well as the service business. And we're still on track to achieve at least 40% system gross margin this year and breakeven with our EUV service business by the end of the year.

Continues to make progress on next generation EUV technology, High-NA, and “on track to shift the initial development systems in 2022.”

"You may remember that a 3500C now is €130 million tool, that's a big number."

Discussion

As listed above, the COVID-19 issues impacted Q1 revenue, but this will shift to Q2-3. ASML also took some measures in its investments, but maintains the most critical development, and does not expect changes in EUV and next-gen high-NA EUV development.

EUV shipments on the surface came in below what one would expect, as ASML had targeted 35 for this year, which means an average of nine per quarter. ASML confirmed it shipped fewer than expected due to COVID-19 as well as cycle time issues, and in the call also said this was related to timing of manufacturers as they fill their fabs with EUV tools, but reiterated the 35 shipment and cycle time improvement guidance.

And when you look at this and let's say customers have a number of 36 units that they want, it's not 9, 9, 9, 9, every quarter, that's not how it works. And it works whether the customers need it, because it's their rep schedule that is going to determine when we ship. For instance in Q1, we only shipped four systems. But what we plan to be for the COVID-19 impact 6 in Q1, not that we couldn't make more. It just, it also has to do with when the customers need the machines. So we will do double-digit in this quarter and actually it means that we have the capability, which is of course very important to get to the 35 number. I think the cycle time reductions was, and was one earlier comment, you have some absenteeism in the factory. We're dealing with that. I think we'll get to the cycle time reductions as planned and we will have the capability to do 35 systems this year.

This will be up from 26 EUV shipments last year, but revenue should be up even more as these will all be the new 3500C system, which as listed above has about a 30% higher price than its predecessor.

Nevertheless, ASML’s original 2019 guidance was for 30 EUV systems, but this was adjusted downwards by four units as those would shift into the early part of 2020. It seems the four systems ASML shipped last quarter were exactly those four that slipped from 2019 into 2020 – as mentioned, ASML planned to ship six actually.

Another factor to consider with EUV is gross margins. Surprisingly perhaps, despite its high cost it is currently still a drag on the company’s gross margins. Additionally, EUV service revenue is currently small as it is recognized proportionally to wafer exposures, so this business should also become more profitable in the longer term. ASML is making progress on both factors.

Big picture

Details aside, the big picture of EUV is unchanged and remains bright for ASML, after all the years it took to make the tool commercially viable.

While Samsung 7nm and TSMC N7+ are in production, those are comparatively low volume still and use EUV also in just the most critical layers. By contrast, TSMC (TSM) started N5 production this month, which TSMC says uses EUV extensively and will account for 10% of revenue in 2020. Intel (INTC) also remains on track for 7nm production 2021, so quite a few of this year’s shipments should go to Intel. Indeed, Intel expected to invest a record $17 billion in capex this year, more than half of which it said would be for 7nm and 5nm tools and additional fab space.

These trends are yet again seen in ASML’s backlog. WikiChip reported last year of ASML’s growing EUV backlog, and by shipping 4 systems while receiving 11 orders, the backlog has now grown to 56 systems. ASML is mainly focusing on cycle-time reduction to increase systems output, and reiterated that this will support targeted capacity of 45 to 50 systems in 2021, even though Q1 cycle times were longer than expected.

Looking out longer-term, EUV demand (and pricing and gross margin) should continue to increase and accounted for about a quarter of ASML’s revenue last year despite its still small contribution to manufacturers’ revenue, but high-NA will mark the next leg in ASML’s continued growth.

This tool is expected for 2023 and being an even larger tool, should command an even more astronomical price per unit. ASML said initial development systems will ship in 2022. This seems like quite a short timeline if it is expected to go in production in 2023 already, for example for Intel’s 5nm node. More about its exact timeline and production volume will likely become clearer down the road, but ASML’s philosophy is likely unchanged to target about 50% gross margin.

(Even without high-NA, double patterning EUV would be required, which would increase the amount of EUV layers and increase demand for EUV tools in that way. And despite high-NA's increased resolution, multiple patterning may be required at some point still, anyway.)

As the fundamental drivers of Moore’s Law and semiconductor demand are also unchanged, at least long-term, neglecting any near-term COVID-19 challenges, the ever higher cost of lithography tools will continue to benefit ASML. It will also likely continue to develop more advanced ‘low-NA’ (the current EUV tools) tools, as the price increase of the 3500C indicates ASML can collect good returns from those investments.

EUV demand

Long-term, as nodes get even smaller, the number of layers with EUV exposure will continue to increase. The price of EUV tools is likely going to continue increasing as well, as ASML continues to improve wafer throughput (productivity) and moves to next-gen high-NA tools.

ASML says that a fab needs one EUV tool per 45k wafer starts per month, per layer. Currently, there are 10-20 layers being exposed by EUV, but down the road let’s say this may increase to 20-40.

TSMC ships about 3 million 28nm and below wafers per year. To support that many wafers, TSMC would need 5.5 tools per layer. At 20-40 layers, that’s well over 100-200 tools.

Intel’s capacity is estimated at 800k wafers per month, which means down the road it will also need a triple digit amount of EUV tools.

A similar calculation likely also applies for Samsung.

While there are only three main customers for EUV tools (in logic), there may be a global demand for 300-600 tools down the road, meaning 100-200 tools per manufacturer; for example, 600 tools would support over 1 million wafer starts per month at 20 layers per wafer. With a depreciation of six years, that would imply a sustained demand for 50-100 tools per year.

100 tools at an ASP of EUR 200 million (due to some portion being high-NA) would be EUR 20 billion revenue from EUV alone. This calculation suggests ASML should have a path to double its revenue from EUV alone.

Takeaway

Near-term, ASML experienced some COVID-19 issues, but EUV shipments and demand for the year remains unchanged, and expects double digit shipments in Q2. This means EUV revenue for the year should be about EUR 4.55 billion (confirmed by ASML), up from EUR 2.8 billion this year, indicative of ASML’s growth.

The EUV backlog continues to grow, indicating that ASML is mostly supply constraint. ASML plans to increase output by reducing cycle time, and despite some near-term issues, it maintained its outlook for the year and up to 50 systems next year.

ASML will have about a 30% EUV ASP uplift from the newer 3500C tool this year, providing a tailwind for EUV revenue growth in 2020 (included in the revenue estimate above). The law of large numbers in EUV shipment growth is likely to slow down revenue growth next year. On the flipside, gross margins of the tool and the service business will continue to increase (which reaches breakeven this year), and there will be some uptake of EUV for DRAM. Moreover, current regular EUV litho will be replaced by high-NA EUV lithography, a tool that may very well double in price.

The long-term manufacturing trends, being leading edge semiconductor demand and Moore’s Law, are unchanged, in a world that is just starting to move to EUV. For ASML, this will translate into continued EUV shipment and service growth, increasing average selling prices (ASP) of newer tools with higher throughput and improvements, and a step-function increase in pricing with next-gen high-NA tools.

While the new tools will obviously result in some cannibalization of the older tools, the importance and dollar amount of litho in fabs will only continue to increase, which should bode well for ASML and its investors.

