XLK Weekly: Pullback From The Current Relief Rally High

Selling interest in Monday’s auction below last week’s key resistance before a pullback ensued to 83.64s into Tuesday’s auction where buying interest emerged, halting the selloff.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure 89.67s as resistance. This primary expectation did play out as last week's late buyers at/near the resistance failed to hold the auction. A pullback ensued through key support, 86.50s, to 83.64s in Tuesday's auction. Buying interest emerged there before sellers trapped, driving price higher to 88.58s through mid-week before balance developed, 88.58s-86.59s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 88.63s.

20-24 April 2020:

This week's auction saw buyers trap, 88.05s, before selling interest emerged, 88.83s, in Monday's auction below last week's settlement and key resistance. Minor price discovery lower developed to 87.71s into Monday's close. A gap lower open developed in Tuesday's auction as a sell-side breakdown through key support, 86.50s, developed. Price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 83.64s. Buying interest emerged, 84.43s/84.03s, halting the selloff. Balance developed, 83.64s-85.47s, before selling interest emerged, 84.60s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open formed in Wednesday's auction as price discovery higher ensued to 87.87s into Wednesday's close. The rally continued early in Thursday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 88.58s. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the rally as a minor pullback developed to 86.72s before selling interest emerged into Thursday's close. A minor probe lower developed to 86.59s as buy excess formed and Thursday's late sellers trapped. Rotation higher developed to 88.65s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 88.63s.

This week's auction saw key resistance, 89s-89.67s, hold early week resulting in a pullback to 83.64s before buying interest emerged. Rotation higher to 88.63s then developed into week's end. Within the larger context, it remains likely that the market seeks a potential retracement high following the breakdown below January support, 94.71s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon response to key resistance, 89s-89.67s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key area would target key supply above, 92s-94s/100s-102.94s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key resistance would target key demand clusters below, 85.47s-83.64s/79.25s-75.96s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side barring failure of 86.50s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias is bearish barring failure of 94.71s as resistance.

When looking under the hood of XLK, the performance of the ETF hinges largely upon the behavior of two stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Together, they have accounted for +701 and +584 basis points of XLK's return over the last year, respectively.

As go Microsoft and Apple, so goes XLK.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw a historic collapse in breadth from February into March before a historic rise in breadth back to bullish extreme. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw similar behavior. Recently, breadth has declined from the bullish extreme state toward a neutral area. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure is bearish while breadth is now neutral. Despite the large price movement lower in recent weeks, it remains most probable that the corrective phase is not yet complete.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.