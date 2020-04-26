Veeva Systems: Growth Curve Is Tapering

Introduction

I had written a blog in 2018 and some of you may have read my blog on VEEVA here. VEEVA (VEEV) reached its yearly run rate of $1 billion on current quarter rolling basis late 2019 and it reached the milestone earlier than what I had projected in my blog. I want to relook at Veeva in this follow up given the stock price has more than doubled in the last two years, and see what is in store for this company in the next few years. Does Veeva still have the wings to double up in the next few years, or would it be more like a steady grower just moving ahead of the averages.

Analyzing the financial trajectory

Veeva (VEEV ) price to sales has expanded in the last two years from 15 to 25 and sits at the top quartile of any valuation benchmarks, when using a EV/Sales and projected revenue growth rate comparison. The growth rate has held steady varying between 24 – 27%, though it has ticked slightly upward in the last one year marginally. The cash flow margins has moved from 22% to 28% in the last two years, and profit margins from 22% to 27%. Please see below

If you look closely at the highlighted numbers above, the growth has started reducing year over year, and the sales and R&D have been constant but the Operating Income has been improving. All these above operating ratios suggest that, VEEV is becoming an incredibly profitable and well-managed company, but if you look at the growth rates, they are starting to slow down compared to earlier periods, and is projected to go below 20%. I would presume that with the current bump in usage the next year may seem a revision upward in the short term.

What lies is the Future for Veeva ?

I had earlier suggested that the non pharma sector focus on CPG and Chemicals could prove a boost to Veeva’s revenue growth, but the indicators from their earning picture is not enough to support this thesis yet. This statement from their CEO in the last call sums this up “So you’re going to see nothing dramatic outside of life sciences from us, just steady growth “. Veeva also competed a few bolt on acquisitions in the last one year with Crossix and Physicians World to boost revenue growth. These will be accretive to their revenue growth, but unless it finds the next tornado or BIG growth opportunity, I would presume returns will be more closer to the averages of larger companies

In Summary

The current situation with COVID seems to have given VEEV an opportunity to increase revenue growth, as can be seen from news reports and given the fact that, there is an increase clinical trial activity across the globe to fight this pandemic. We will have to wait until VEEVA reports earnings to see the true picture on this. For investors who want a steady grower with very little risks on the downside VEEV may fit the bill and I presume VEEVA could double in the next 4 – 5 years in its current state but for investors who like to look for stocks that are growing their revenues YOY and should be on the S curve upwards this may not fit the bill.

The author is a investment analyst and looks at Data from different angles and monetizes data to create new revenue streams for clients. He runs a investment consulting business and uses data to understand and create investment strategies to help investors in choosing the right companies and startups for investments

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to sell Veeva shortly because the grwoth may slow down .