B2Gold: Not An Ideal Entry Point

It's been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), but this volatility has gone both ways, fortunately, and many of the mid-tier and senior gold producers are now busy charging to new multi-year highs. B2Gold (BTG) is one of these names, and the company has found itself at new all-time highs despite suffering a 50% correction which briefly derailed its uptrend. This incredible share-price performance is not overly surprising, given that the company has seen incredible performance out of its flagship Fekola Mine, and is one of the few gold producers to enjoy massive production growth and significant margin expansion simultaneously. While this bodes well for the stock long-term, the stock is beginning to get a little ahead of itself short-term, as it's up more than 150% in less than 30 trading days. Therefore, I do not believe this is a wise time for investors to be chasing the stock, and I would view any rallies above US$5.85 as an opportunity to book some profits.

Just over a year ago, I wrote my second bullish article on B2Gold titled "A Golden Opportunity" and noted that the stock had digested its 2016 advance and looked like it was ready to make its next leg higher. The stock has worked its way higher since, with the catalyst for this breakout being continued production growth, improved cost performance, and some help from the gold (GLD) price along the way. The company had initially guided for FY-2019 gold production of 955,000 ounces at the mid-point of its guidance, but trounced this figure with ease, with FY-2019 annual gold production of 980,000 ounces. Meanwhile, the price of gold has helped out with gross margins, with the company's gross margins improving from 35.80% in H1-2019 to 41.80% in H2-2019, an increase of 600 basis points in just six months. This margin expansion is likely to continue, and the company's record Q1 production suggests that the stock is set up for yet another spectacular year operationally in FY-2020. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from the chart below, B2Gold has enjoyed massive production growth since its inception, with annual gold production growing more than 500% in just eight years, from 158,000 ounces in FY-2012, to projections for more than 1.02 million ounces of gold production in FY-2020 at the guidance-midpoint. Thus far, this 1.02 million-ounce guidance figure is looking attainable as B2Gold reported record quarterly gold production of 262,000 ounces in Q1, and is one of the few gold companies that has not pulled its guidance for FY-2020. The company has been fortunate that none of its operations have been affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns, and the only positive case the company has seen was at its exploration camp at Fekola, five kilometers from the mine site. It has since been two weeks since this report, so it looks highly unlikely that we've seen an outbreak of cases that would materially affect operations, given that we've heard nothing since of newly reported cases.

This massive production growth has been attributed to the continued success out of Fekola, a massive bet the company took given the $395 million capex bill to put Fekola into production. Fortunately, this bet has paid off in spades thus far, with the possibility for over 600,000 ounces of annual gold production in FY-2020 alone at Fekola, at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs below $600/oz. This has transformed B2Gold from an average gold producer with little hope of ever becoming a senior gold producer, to a one million-ounce per annum gold producer with costs that rival some of the leaders in the industry. The good news for investors is that not only did the company provide FY-2020 guidance projecting single-digit production growth year over year, but also projected costs would drop more than 7% year-over-year from $869/oz in FY-2019 to $800/oz in FY-2020. We can see below how this affects the company's cost rank compared to other gold producers.

If we look at the chart above, we can see that B2Gold finished FY-2019 ranked 19th out of 52 gold producers from a cost standpoint, an impressive figure given that the company had some of the highest costs in the industry just five years ago in FY-2015. As we can see above, if B2Gold can meet its FY-2020 cost guidance, the company would jump several ranks relative to other gold producers in the sector and would take over the 12th rank among the group, a significant jump in ranks in just one year. This would place B2Gold in the top 25% of all gold producers from a cost standpoint and would provide further separation ahead of other multi-million ounce producers like Barrick Gold (GOLD) at $894/oz and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) at $938/oz. This will also contribute to continued margin expansion for the company, given that the cost improvements and continued gold price strength are now acting as a contributed tailwind to margins, as we can see below. Let's see how this has translated to the company's bottom line growth:

As the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS] shows, B2Gold has seen robust growth in annual EPS, from $0.05 in FY-2017 to $0.25 in FY-2019. While FY-2019 annual EPS growth was lukewarm in comparison to peers, annual EPS growth is expected to jump massively in FY-2020, with current estimates sitting at $0.42. This would translate to 68% growth in annual EPS year-over-year, well ahead of the industry average projected FY-2020 EPS growth rate of 24%. If we look ahead further to FY-2021 and FY-2022, this trend is expected to continue, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.47 and $0.49, respectively. Therefore, while some analysts might look at B2Gold as getting a little expensive at more than 21x FY-2019 earnings, the stock is hardly overvalued when considering that EPS is likely to jump 68% year-over-year, and it's valued at a forward earnings multiple of closer to 12.

If we take a look at the chart below, we can get a closer look at the B2Gold's valuation compared to other multi million-ounce Tier-2 jurisdiction producers to see how it stacks up. As we can see, the peer average forward P/E ratio among Gold Fields (GFI), Kinross Gold (KGC), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) is 15.67, while the median forward P/E ratio is 14.68. Therefore, B2Gold's current forward P/E ratio of 12.40 stacks up favorably, which suggests that the stock is not overvalued currently, and is actually slightly undervalued compared to the peer group. However, it's important to note that this assumes the group itself is not beginning to get overvalued and based on historical precedents, the group is certainly not cheap at current levels. This is because the peer group peaked at 16.60x last year before these stocks ran into some selling pressure. At a current average forward P/E ratio of 15.67, there is some room for multiple expansion, but we're in the upper boundaries of this range short-term.

Finally, from a long-term technical standpoint, there's also a lot to like here, as the yearly chart has broken out above its pivot of $4.00, with new all-time highs the week before last. This is a bullish development long-term for the stock, and it suggests that the bulls are in complete control as long as $4.00 is defended on a monthly closing basis. So why not buy the stock here given that it's cheap relative to its peers and is set to grow annual EPS by 68% in FY-2020? The answer is the short-term technical picture, which is beginning to get a little extended. Let's take a closer look:

As we can see from the daily chart below, B2Gold has come roaring back from its mid-March breakdown and is now up an incredible 150% in less than 30 trading days. This has left the stock more than 35% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and this can often lead to some volatility in the stock. Therefore, while the bulls will remain in control above $4.00, and above this 200-day moving average, we are beginning to hit overbought levels, suggesting that a pullback from this area would not be surprising.

B2Gold continues to be one of the most attractive African gold producers and is the newest senior gold producer in the industry, and the stock is likely headed higher long-term, given the continued margin expansion and earnings growth. However, for investors looking to add to their positions or start new positions, it's likely that a better opportunity will arise if they are patient as the stock is beginning to get overbought. This does not mean that one should liquidate their whole position in B2Gold, but it does suggest that chasing here above US$5.40 is probably not the best idea. Having said that, if this trend accelerates and B2Gold heads above US$5.85, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits in the stock.

