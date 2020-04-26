Retirement Strategy: It's Time To Consider Buying Some AT&T Shares

I remain skeptical on the market, however I do realize that there are many regular folks who have long time horizons, and others that wish to continue adding or buying stocks that they feel are bargains. Taking that into consideration, I will shift gears and offer my own opinions on those dividend aristocrats and kings that I feel are buys right now. This is not for myself, as I am out of the market; rather it's for the folks who feel the need to nibble a bit at some potential opportunities.

I did write this article and so far the stocks noted in it have been holding up pretty well. Let's see if I can put some other positives on this economic disaster. I will begin with AT&T (T).

After Reading The AT&T Conference Call Transcript I Am Bullish, However It Goes Deeper Than That As Well

If I were getting back into the market I would consider taking some bites of AT&T. When I read what management had to say, I feel comfortable in suggesting T for a dividend growth portfolio for retirement.

From Randall Stephenson:

...We expected to produce solid wireless results that would cover the HBO Max investment. The net result would be stable EBITDA and EBITDA margins, and that’s exactly what we delivered. John Stephens will explain, the wireless EBITDA was up 7% for the quarter and that largely offset the significant investment we made in HBO Max. ...We are seeing unprecedented volumes of voice calls, text, video streaming, and our network is performing very well. And FirstNet is doing exactly what it was designed to do, provide critical connectivity to our first responders, healthcare providers, governments, military, police, fire, and EMS. The demand from our FirstNet customers has been tremendous. These first responders are the true heroes, and it’s an honor to serve them.

My point of view is that in spite of the pandemic, AT&T has actually been assisted in its overall plan because folks are staying home and the usage of all phones and services have gone up.

Ask yourselves if you have texted more, called more, video streamed more and anything else your service offers. This to me is added bottom-line cash flow and will help AT&T reach even beyond its goals. To be candid, some folks have probably added additional services to their existing plans and to me, that bodes well for future earnings if usage it continues to increase.

Actually it might even be sooner than expected:

The coronavirus pandemic is deepening users' immersion in social media at a moment when society had just begun to question it.

This particular article says it quite bluntly in my view:

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) support, began boosting mobile broadband capacity to customers in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, New Hampshire, Maine and North Carolina, due to increased demand for data usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this is happening for these companies, I would bet that AT&T is seeing even greater demand, and this leads to bottom line profits and cash flow.

On top of that, both AT&T as well as Verizon (VZ) are making goodwill gestures to all of its subscribers, which can only increase consumer loyalty:

Any company that takes the pledge would essentially agree not to terminate service for any residential or small business users, waive any late fees incurred as a result of the pandemic, and open its hotspots to anyone who needs them — and all of this for the next 60 days. Several telecom companies have already taken the pledge, including AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Sprint, Charter, and T-Mobile.

From what we are being told, AT&T is doing what it set out to do (supporting my opinion) even though the quarter was not surprisingly a miss. As far as I am concerned, the most important public comments the soon-to-be-retired CEO said, were as follows (my emphasis):

We have a strong cash position, a strong balance sheet, and our core businesses are solid and generating good cash flow. We are sizing our operations to reflect the new economic activity level and we are leaning into our cost and efficiency initiatives. As a result, you should expect the following. We will continue investing in our critical growth areas like 5G, broadband, and HBO Max. We remain committed to our dividend. In fact, we finished last year with our dividend as a percent of free cash flow a little over 50%. And even with the current economic crisis, we expect the payout ratio in 2020 to be in the 60s, and we are targeting the low-end of that range, which is a very comfortable level for us. And last, we will continue to pay down debt and maintain high quality credit metrics. AT&T has been through a lot of other crises before. And each time, you have seen us emerge in a stronger position, and I am confident we will do it again with this one.

If the business is generating strong cash flow, and has a strong balance sheet as shown by the fundamentals, while even having access to low cost credit, it makes complete sense to me that the payout ratio will stay within acceptable guidelines for dividend growth investors seeking income for retirement.

I am no soothsayer here, but given the known facts and my own extrapolation of what we are told and shown, AT&T looks solid from here. Obviously as with any other company things can go haywire and then all bets are off but I am sticking with my opinion.

I Have Experts (And Fundamentals) On My Side For A Change

I wouldn't call myself a contrarian here, since so many "experts" are extremely bullish on this stock. Take a look at this Fidelity-supplied equity summary score as it is almost unanimous on a scale of 1-10 (9.6). I cannot recall a consensus this high recently:

A 9.6 score out of 10 got my attention for sure, but it is also backed by rather strong fundamentals as shown by this Fidelity chart:

Undervalued, high quality, financially healthy - but I also checked slow growth. Slow growth does not bother me as long as the dividend is maintained and as noted about the company is committed to that. This information didn't come from me or some unreliable sources, folks. These charts have a history of being highly respected or Fidelity would never have put them out there. This gives me a higher level of confidence in suggesting AT&T as a buy right now.

That being said, I still would take small bites over a period of time, preferably on down days, and ease into the stock. I am not in any frame of mind to suggest "backing up the truck" even though AT&T offers both an unbelievable dividend as well as capital appreciation if it simply hits it 52-week high again. It has done it before, and I believe it can do it again.

Take a peek at this Fidelity chart:

The 52 week high of $39.70 down to its current price of $29.71 reflects a potential capital appreciation of about 30% just by making a comeback - either slowly over 18 months to two years, or via a "snap-back" that some folks are hoping for.

The upside from there is difficult to calculate, since we will only have a good look at the progress AT&T is making after the fact, in future earnings reports. As I have stated, I believe this is a good stock to consider for any dividend growth investor who is inclined to purchase a stock with both amazing dividends as an aristocrat as well as capital appreciation.

Take a look at this chart for a sense of how the collapse in share price has made for an almost irresistible yield:

Data by YCharts

These short and sweet facts do not come from my head. They are out there for all to see and backed by a bunch of "experts" who certainly know more than I do. I do not need to give any other flowery backdrop with these fundamentals, facts and public commentary from AT&T itself.

Please do your own homework and research and see if AT&T should be considered a buy for yourself.

My Bottom Line

Anything can happen, of course, and my crystal ball is as good as yours. But if I had even 10 years to go before retirement I would consider adding shares at this time - even though I am, and remain, a skeptic about our economic future.

Please share your thoughts about AT&T with our amazing Seeking Alpha community. Are you buying or still waiting?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.