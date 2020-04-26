Horizon Therapeutics: A Classic Value Play In The Biopharma Sector

There are multiple avenues of potential growth for the company’s top 2 drugs and peak sales estimates for each are over $1 billion.

Horizon has a current P/E of under 12 which is low with as much upcoming growth as the company has.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) is a company that got on my radar earlier this year when their thyroid eye disease treatment, TEPEZZA, received FDA approval 2 months ahead of schedule. The more I’ve researched this biopharma company, the more I like what I see. Horizon’s sales have been growing strongly for years now, and there’s no slow-down in sight.

Horizon has transformed itself into a rare-disease specialist that might well have 2 blockbuster drugs on its hands in a few years. Management has diligently reinvested cash-flow into acquisitions and pipeline development, generating compounded returns for shareholders. In this article, I discuss the strengths of Horizon’s business model, look at potential drivers for growth for Horizon over the next few years, and determine a reasonable fair value range for the company based on commonly used metrics.

The Power of Horizon’s Business Model

Horizon Therapeutics might very well be the perfect example of my ideal biopharma company. Horizon has been cash-flow positive from basically their start as a publicly traded company, and now they’ve started reinvesting that cash flow to develop new therapies to the benefit of consumers and investors.

Figure 1: Horizon’s Business Model (source: corporate presentation)

Additionally, the rare disease focus of their recent pipeline development has built the company a wide moat around their current product lines. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see substantial competition eat into Horizon’s revenues during the patented life of their rare disease products. This is highly attractive to investors because it eliminates a major point of uncertainty often associated with biopharma companies.

Management has a strong record of capital allocation, and there’s no reason to expect that to stop any time soon. Just earlier this month, Horizon paid $45 million to acquire Curzion Pharmaceuticals, the developer of a drug targeting diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, another rare disease for which there are no current treatments available. So long as Horizon keeps reinvesting their growing cash-flow in similarly wise acquisitions and pipeline development, there’s no reason to think that the company’s prolific growth can’t continue. On top of their capital allocation, management has done a good job of stewarding their rare disease drugs through the pipeline and out onto the market.

KRYSTEXXA and TEPEZZA Both Look Like Potential Blockbusters

The top 2 drugs for Horizon are each already approved in their primary market, but both also have additional indications being researched.

Figure 2: Additional Pipeline Research for KRYSTEXXA and TEPEZZA (source: corporate presentation)

KRYSTEXXA is a medication used for uncontrolled gout that Horizon purchased back in 2016. Since that time, they have grown sales from $91 million to $342 million, well on their way to what management hopes will be $1 billion+ at its peak.

The path to hitting that peak lies in expanding the market through additional indications and uses. Horizon is currently researching using immunomodulation with methotrexate to improve KRYSTEXXA’s efficacy as well as using a shorter infusion duration to make the drug more accessible. In addition, Horizon intends to target the nephrology market, in particular hoping for increased KRYSTEXXA use with kidney transplants.

Horizon’s newly approved TEPEZZA looks to have an even greater impact in terms of net sales to the company. TEPEZZA is the first and only true treatment for thyroid eye disease, so it will have the market to itself. Horizon is targeting net sales of $30 million to $40 million in 2020, TEPEZZA’s first year on the market, on its way to peak sales of $1 billion.

On top of the thyroid eye disease market, Horizon is in the investigative stages of trying to repurpose TEPEZZA for diffuse cutaneous scleroderma. True to form for Horizon, this is yet another market without a currently approved therapy and would serve to further bolster TEPEZZA’s already rosy prospects.

Horizon’s 3-Week Old Acquisition of Curzion Shows a Continued Commitment to Reinvesting Cash Flow

On April 2, Horizon acquired Curzion to bolsters their pipeline with Curzion’s clinical-stage treatment for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, a rare disease treatment that fits squarely in Horizon’s wheelhouse.

Figure 3: Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Facts (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see from Figure 3, just like TEPEZZA, this new drug, now renamed HZN-825, would enter a field where no current treatment exists. The company is hoping to begin a pivotal Phase 2b study in 1H 2021. Given that it will be a 12-month study, HZN-825 could potentially get approved as soon as late 2022/early 2023, giving Horizon yet another cash-flowing, rare disease treatment. Hopefully, we will continue to see similar acquisitions every now and then to continue to fill the company’s pipeline as they routinely have of late.

Horizon Shares are Cheap by Virtually Any Metric You Pick

There are numerous classic metrics investors use to look at a stock’s relative valuation, and by a number of them Horizon has to be considered a bargain. For example, Horizon’s current market cap is around $6.2 billion is right at about 4.75x 2019 net sales and less than 3x 2024 sales. Both the current and future price to sales ratios are below the average for the biotech sector, which is often considered to be about 5x but by some accounts was as high as 6.76x in 4Q 2019.

High growth last few years yet P/E of less than 12 at the time of this writing. You would typically expect that low of a P/E for a mature, low-growth company, but that isn’t Horizon at all.

Figure 4: Analyst Estimates of Revenue and Earnings Through 2025 (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can easily calculate from the data in Figure 4, analysts expect compounded annual growth of revenue by 10% and earnings by 14.6% between 2019 and 2025. Horizon is expected to be growing at a relatively high rate, yet it is priced for slow growth currently.

Sometimes this might happen because of a weak balance sheet, but that is not the case with Horizon either. Horizon has lots of cash--$1.076 billion—and a decreasing debt burden that looks very manageable. Horizon has steadily paid off debt to where the company is down to $1.418 billion total. While that sounds high, it is down from nearly $2 billion in gross debt at the beginning of 2019, and maturity is a long way off for most of it. $400 matures in 2022, and the remaining $1.018 billion matures in 2026 and 2027. Given Horizon’s earnings estimates shown above, these amounts should be relatively easy to pay off out of cash-flows alone.

If we scaled up Horizon’s P/E and P/S to more average values, we would be looking at a fair value range of around 34.21 (with a 5 P/S) to $41.95 (with a 15 P/E).

Conclusion

Horizon is a high-quality, rapidly growing biopharma specialized in rare diseases that is valued like a much slower-growing company. Based on common metrics like P/E and P/S, the company deserves a much higher valuation that it is presently receiving on the market. While there’s no way to know for sure or how long it might take, the long-term odds are favorable right now that Horizon’s penchant for reinvesting their cash flow will continue to lead to solid compounded returns patient investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HZNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.