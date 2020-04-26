Non-OPEC Oil Production Punches New High

Officially, according to the EIA December report, output fell by 5 kb/d in December and most likely will be revised in the January update.

As I wrote in my previous post, preparing these last two has been a surrealistic exercise. The oil market environment for this post has been even more surrealistic than the previous one and the associated futures contract prices have been extremely volatile this week. The May WTI front month contract went negative on April 20 for the first time ever and closed at negative $37.63/bbl while the June contract closed at $20.43. Today's settled price, April 24, for the June contract is $16.94.

On April 7th, OPEC+ finalized a record oil production cut of 9.7 Mb/d after days of discussion. The 9.7 million bpd cut will begin on May 1 and will extend through the end of June. The cuts will then taper to 7.7 million bpd from July through the end of 2020, and 5.8 million bpd from January 2021 through April 2022. The 23-nation group will meet again on June 10 to determine if further action is needed.

The lone hold out to the deal was Mexico which was expected to cut 400 kb/d but would only agree to 100 kb/d. This was a real Mexican standoff and Mexico won because they had hedged their oil output, and the more the price dropped, the more they made on their hedges. According to this report, they hedged their oil at $49/bbl in January. It was unclear how many barrels were hedged or how much was spent.

Below are a number of oil (C + C) production charts for Non-OPEC countries, created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to December 2019. Information from other sources such as OPEC and recent news reports is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction.

Non-OPEC production was essentially flat from November to December at 52,007 kb/d and continued at this near-record production level for a second month in a row. Officially, according to the EIA December report, output fell by 5 kb/d in December and most likely will be revised in the January update.

December's 2019 production exceeded the previous high of 50,919 kb/d reached in December 2018 by 1,088 kb/d. Of this increase, the US contributed 742 kb/d. Smaller gains were provided by Norway, Brazil and Canada to overcome declines from other countries to post a second monthly record.

At some point later this year, the EIA will let us know what is happening today, April, and in May. It will be a dramatically different picture from the one above.

Above are listed the world's 14th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 87.1% of the Non-OPEC output in December. What stands out in this table is how the declines and increases from these countries only resulted in a 38 kb/d month-over-month increase and overall there was a monthly decrease of 5 kb/d. The yearly increase was 1,088 kb/d. Will it ever see such a large increase again?

In January, Brazil reached a new record production level of 3,170 kb/d. The April OPEC report states that production fell by 180 kb/d in February, the last data point.

According to OPEC, "Brazilian production in the current lower oil price environment is faced with high operating costs, in some areas close to $30/b. It will be a big challenge for Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to come up with production ramp ups in pre-salt unless the company decides to have fewer wells interconnected; if so, the expected production growth for this year will be affected. Another challenge is the heavy declines reported from fields located in post-salt reservoirs in the Campos Basin, particularly the Roncador field, according to the Agência Nacional do Petróleo (ANP)."

According to the EIA, Canada increased its production by 82 kb/d in December to 4,630 kb/d and it closely corresponds to the 90 kb/d increase reported by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). Output from Alberta continues to be limited by the curtailment rules imposed by the government. In January, rail shipments of crude to the US reached a new high of 403,767 b/d from 347,136 b/d in November.

With increasing rail shipments and the Keystone pipeline returning to normal operations, inventories in Western Canada started to fall before the pandemic started. More recently, the WCS to WTI discount has shrunk from a typical $16/bbl to $9/bbl and WCS is selling close to $8.25/bbl. An almost identical low price regime applies to Syncrude Sweet blend, currently priced at $11/bbl, which normally is priced close to WTI.

In Minnesota, the PUC regulators voted to approve the replacement of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) aging Line 3 pipeline with a new route and new pipes. However hurdles remain and before construction can commence a number of permits will be required. These were supposed to be issued in April after hearing were held but are on hold due to the virus.

According to a Minnesota paper, "Enbridge still needs a water quality certificate from the MN Pollution Control Agency (Section 401 of the Clean Water Act), which will include a public input process, so stay tuned for calls to action. They also need permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers, which will also require a public input process. However, given the current federal administration, we expect relatively quick approvals from the Army Corps. Then Enbridge will still need about 20 other, more minor permits from Minnesota agencies, but it's safe to assume those are on the way."

Keystone XL Pipeline: More Delays

On April 16, 2020, a U.S. judge canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that will stretch from Canada to Nebraska. This is another setback for the disputed project that got underway less than three weeks ago following years of delays.

Judge Brian Morris said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider effects on endangered species such as pallid sturgeon, a massive, dinosaur-like fish that lives in rivers the pipeline would cross.

China's production continues its slow decline which started in July 2019. Since July, it has declined by 136 kb/d to 3,782 kb/d. China's oil companies are increasing spending and drilling to maintain output at its current level. According to OPEC, "Three major companies - China National Petroleum Corp., Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corp. - have increased investment in domestic oil and gas E&P in 2019 by 22%, or around $48 billion, compared with a year earlier."

Mexico resumed it slow output increase in November and December after recovering from the drop in October. December output was up by 8 kb/d to 1,734 kb/d in December.

Since December 2018, Kazakhstan output has kept topping out close to 1,950 kb/d. Output increased by 12 kb/d in December to 1,937 kb/d after completing field maintenance. Output is expected remain at this level until the new OPEC + cutbacks are implemented in May.

Oil (C + C) production data for Norway is published monthly by the Norway Petroleum Directorate and is shown in red. For March, the NPD reported preliminary output of 1,709 kb/d. It dropped by 67 kb/d from 1776 kb/d in February. Since the the addition of new oil from the Johan Sverdrup field in December, Norway's output has been very volatile. It is not clear if it is associated with JS or other fields. Below is a statement from the NPD:

"What we're seeing now, is both exploration wells being postponed and delays/cancellations of geophysical mapping. As of today, it appears that around 10 exploration wells will be postponed, meaning that there will be about 40 exploration wells in 2020. However, we can't rule out further changes in this area in the future," the Director General says.

There was speculation that Norway would reduce their output as part of the overall OPEC+ cut back. However, no formal statement has been made.

According to Reuters, OSLO (Reuters) - Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC+ group implemented its plan.

"How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, we will have to come back to," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Russian production increased by 35 kb/d from October to December to 10,871 kb/d according to the EIA. Also shown in red is a modified version of the oil output as reported by the Russian Ministry of Energy. It is higher than the EIA data because it includes condensate from NGPLs. The Russian data has been reduced by 350 kb/d to show how closely it parallels the EIA data. It shows a decrease of 26 kb/d from 11,320 kb/d in January to 11,294 in March 2020.

Recently, UK output has been running close to 77 kb/d lower than the peak of 1,131 kb/d in February 2019. In December 2019, production dropped a further 27 kb/d to 1,026 kb/d from 1,053 kb/d in November.

According to OPEC: "For 2020, despite expected growth from new projects, UK oil production is forecast to decline significantly from April to September due to planned maintenance. Therefore, minor growth of 0.02 mb/d y-o-y is anticipated, with a yearly average of 1.17 mb/d." (Note the 1.17 mb/d, which is close to 0.15 mb/d higher than the EIA February output, includes NGPLs while the EIA numbers only report (C + C)).

The March EIA report shows US production dropped from November to January by 119 kb/d to 12,744 kb/d. Note it has dropped for two successive months. The January drop from December was 60 kb/d. From June to November 2019, the US increased output by an average of 150 kb/d/mth.

These two successive output drops are the beginning of slowing LTO growth going into 2020. For the lower 48 states, production from December to January decreased by 61 kb/d. Today's extra low oil prices are forcing a decrease in drilling activity. Lowering capex and expenses are the new mantra.

According to this Reuters report, "Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR), the company controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, stopped all drilling and shut in most of its wells in the state's Bakken shale field, three people familiar with production in the state said on Thursday."

This is the latest guesstimate by the EIA on US production for the week ending April 17. After the initial drop of 600 kb/d three weeks ago, the EIA has dropped output by 100 kb/d in the last two weeks and may be headed for the 11,900 kb/d rate being estimated by the STEO for May 2020. Note that the EIA does not revise the weekly numbers. The monthly numbers, blue line, made a definite break from the weekly data in January.

Above is the Baker Hughes Texas rig count for the week ending April 23. This looks like your classic Seneca Cliff. How will oil output follow? From March 13 to April 23, the number of rigs dropped by 177 to 231. For the week, rigs we down 31, 12% based on last weeks number of 262. At this average rate of 30 rigs per week, the count will be close to zero in close to 7 to 8 weeks. In the same week, New Mexico cut 14 rigs to 70 and North Dakota cut 7 to 27.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. All five are in overall decline. Their combined December production is 3,650 kb/d down 18 kb/d from November's output of 3,668 kb/d. Looking back one year, December 2018 to December 2019, production has dropped from 3,792 kb/d to 3,650 kb/d, a drop of 142 kb/d, or 3.74%. The average drop over the last 5 years has been 84 kb/y, closer to 1.2%. Note that Columbia's production has been essentially flat since August. Azerbaijan, Indonesia and India appear to be in a slow steady decline phase.

Welcome a new member to the oil market

When was the last time you saw a one point chart? I thought I should add this chart so that we can see how fast production grows in Guyana, not that the world needs their oil right now. Production started on December 20, 2019. Based on this report, the first two weeks of production produced 500,000 barrels of oil or roughly 36 kb/d, which is almost three times the rate of 13 kb/d shown in the chart.

"Production from the first phase of the Liza field is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in the coming months, and the first cargo is set to be sold within weeks."

"Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has said that by 2025, at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750,000 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block."

This chart, which shows production from Non-OPEC countries without the US, is one of the more critical charts that bears watching. It is providing an early indication that the Non-OPEC oil producing countries, excluding the US, are currently on a plateau. From December 2015 to December 2018, output remained in the range 38,800 kb/d to 39,000 kb/d. However, with the current proposed supply constraints for Non-OPEC countries, we might see a new low output level below the low of May 2016 before we see a new high, if ever.

In November, the Non-OPEC countries, excluding the US, added 748 kb/d to push output above the previous high of 38,881 kb/d which occurred in December 2018. It is 346 kb/d higher than the previous high due to the arrival of new oil fields coming online. Primary contributors were Norway, Brazil, Canada and the US. December 2019 output added another another 78 kb/d for a new high of 39,227 kb/d.

World oil production dropped by 109 kb/d to 83,335 kb/d in December 2019 from 83,464 kb/d in November. From September 2019 to November 2019 2,755 kb/d were restored to world production. Of the 2,755 kb/d increase, 1,400 kb/d was contributed by Saudi Arabia after recovering from the attack on its Abqaiq processing plant, one of the world's most important oil production facilities. In addition, large contributions came from Brazil, Canada, Norway and the US.

This is a comparison of the EIA's estimate of OPEC's C +C production vs. OPEC's crude output. The EIA's estimate is roughly 2,000 kb/d higher, due to the inclusion of condensate. The EIA's big production increase in October is 1,364 kb/d. However, OPEC shows a smaller increase of 1,037 kb/d. According to OPEC, March 2020 OPEC crude production is 28,612 kb/d and is now down by 4,149 kb/d from the peak in September 2018. According to the EIA, C + C output is down by 2,991 b/d.

