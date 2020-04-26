Great Bear Resources: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) thus far in 2020, but the smaller gold juniors have seen much more volatile rides. Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBDF) is one of the names that suffered tremendous losses during the mid-March turbulence, but it's since recouped almost all of its decline and is sitting within a stone's throw of its highs. While this sharp bounce has undoubtedly improved the technical picture, it's put a dent in the value proposition, as the stock is now back to a US$300 million market cap, a hefty price to pay for an explorer with no proven ounces. Given the less attractive valuation and the fact that the stock is sitting just shy of resistance, I do not see this as a great reward to risk area for the stock. Therefore, I see no reason to chase Great Bear above C$9.25, and I would view any rallies above C$10.50 before June as an opportunity to book some profits.

Just over nine months ago, I wrote my first bearish article on Great Bear Resources, noting that the stock was getting ahead of itself short-term and risk was extremely elevated for the stock. Since that time, we've seen a significant amount of speculative air come out of the stock, with Great Bear correcting 40% before the COVID-19 Crash, and 60% off its highs as of last month's lows. While those that were fortunate enough to pick up shares into the hysteria below C$5.00 have positioned themselves with excellent entries, those eager to chase the stock above C$9.15 may be walking into a trap, giving how extended the stock is short-term. Before digging into the technicals and the valuation following this parabolic rise, however, let's take a brief look at recent developments on the ground at the company's Red Lake Property:

Fortunately, for Great Bear Resources, the company has not seen any real interruption in exploration since the COVID-19 fears set in and continues to drill out its Dixie Project at a brisk pace. The current drill program is slated for 200,000 meters to be completed in 2020 and is one of the most aggressive drill programs in Canada for any miner, large or small. Thus far, results continue to be quite impressive, as the company has now delineated a 4-kilometer gold zone with both high-grade and low-grade bulk tonnage style mineralization. This 4-kilometer strike that is believed to be connected traces from the Bear-Rimini Zone in the northwest, all the way down to the Auro and Viggo zones in the southeast. The Q4 2019 drilling into the Gap Zone between Bear-Rimini and Yuma has emboldened this thesis, though it will require much tighter drilling space before we can get a resource that spans this full 4-kilometer strike.

Assuming we were to see a resource estimate completed at the Dixie Project in Q2 2021, I believe the company has the potential to prove up between 2.2 and 3.7 million ounces of gold by NI 43-101 standards. The amount of ounces in the resource estimate depends on how definition drilling looks in the current zones, as well as how tight the company can get its drill spacing in the current 200,000-meter drill program. While there is certainly a potential for more discoveries outside of this 4-kilometer zone, it is unlikely we will see ounces proven up here in the maiden NI 43-101. Therefore, for investors trying to assign a value to Great Bear currently, their focus should be on how many ounces the company might be able to prove up in this 4-kilometer zone as this is what the market will give Great Bear the most credit for from a valuation standpoint. Let's take a look at the valuation based on the conservative case and best-case ounce estimates below:

As noted above, I believe Great Bear should be able to prove up a minimum of 2.2 million ounces of gold, assuming similar infill drilling success, and a maximum of 3.7 million ounces of gold assuming better-than-expected grades and drill spacing in the company's maiden resource estimate. These are not my projections long-term for Dixie, but are strictly based on what I believe the company might be able to get into a NI 43-101 report by June 2021. If we take a look at prior acquisitions and what suitors are willing to pay for ounces in Canada and the United States, we can see that the three-period moving average of price paid per ounce is just over US$70.00 based on the last three acquisitions at an average gold (GLD) price above $1,500/oz. Meanwhile, the median across all of the past acquisitions is $70.30/oz. The three-period moving average helps us in two ways. The first way it can be helpful is because we can conclude that suitors are not willing to pay more for the exploration company's ounces despite a higher gold price. The second way it's helpful is that we can see how Great Bear's valuation stacks up against prior gold deposits that have been acquired in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Let's take a closer look below:

Based on Great Bear Resources' 48 million shares outstanding, a share price of US$6.40, and US$15 million in cash, we arrive at an enterprise value of US$295 million for the stock currently. After calculating this figure, we can see in the table below how this stacks up against peers in the worst-case, base-case, and best-case resource estimate scenarios. As noted, the worst case will be 2.2 million ounces of gold, the base case will be an average of the worst and best at 2.95 million ounces, and the best case will be 3.7 million ounces. If we look at the chart below, we can see that Great Bear is valued at $134.09/oz in the worst case, $100.00/oz in the base case, and $79.73/oz in the best case. Therefore, in the worst case, Great Bear is quite overvalued compared to the peer average paid for ounces, and in the best case, the company is fully valued, at 10% above the peer average of $70.30/oz.

If we take a closer look at the chart above, we can see that the median price paid per ounce is $70.30 over the past eight acquisitions, and the average resource size for these gold explorers was 3.15 million ounces. Based on this, if Great Bear can prove up 3.7 million ounces in its maiden resource estimate, the stock would certainly deserve a small premium for being well above the average resource size in past acquisitions. A 10% to 15% premium would be more than fair, and a US$79.73 enterprise value per ounce figure would be justified. However, in the base-case and worst-case scenarios, the stock does not stack up well against prior acquisitions, and the valuation is quite stretched. Therefore, for one to justify paying over US$6.50 for Great Bear, they have to be hoping for a best case of 3.7 million ounces or more proven up in the next 12 months. While anything is possible, I don't believe this is very likely. I would argue that this is certainly a reasonable long-term target for the Dixie Project, but I'm less confident the company can achieve a 3.7 million-ounce resource milestone in just 12 months with 3-5 drill rigs.

While a fully valued stock might be a slight issue for Great Bear here, the other issue is the parabolic rise the stock has seen, as things are getting a little over-heated short-term. As we can see in the chart below, Great Bear Resources has rallied more than 145% in less than 30 trading days, and is now within 3% of a strong resistance level overhead. There is a possibility that the stock might finally be able to punch through this resistance level this time around, but I would be very surprised if it managed to get through the C$9.30 to C$9.50 resistance zone in the next few weeks. Therefore, I do not believe this is an opportune time to be chasing the stock, as the reward to risk is hardly favorable here. This is because the stock is 3% from resistance, and more than 30% above the next strong support level.

While Great Bear Resources continues to be one of the most exciting new discoveries in Canada over the past few years, the company's valuation is close to fully valued unless it can prove up more than 4 million ounces of gold. I do not believe this impossible long-term for the company, given its massive land package that's relatively unexplored, but I don't think the company is capable of reaching this milestone in its maiden resource estimate. Therefore, for investors looking to get into Great Bear Resources, I see no reason to be chasing the stock up here above C$9.25 with the stock beginning to get overbought, and the valuation no longer attractive. If the stock were to head above C$10.50 before June, I would view this as an opportunity to take some profits.

