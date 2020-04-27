Fidelity National Financial: When The V-Curve Actually Matters

As we noted in one of our recent articles on the S&P 500 index (See Article), we are not big believers in the V-shaped recovery curve or any curve, for that matter, to explain a complex economic phenomenon. However, when it comes to the mortgage industry, we are ready to make an exception. The reasoning is as follows. If someone planned to purchase a property, it means that there are enough available savings to make a down payment and cover closing costs. However, the onset of a recession makes prospective homeowners risk-averse; further, they know that in some near future they should be available to enjoy 1) lower home prices and 2) lower rates. As a result, they are willing to wait until there are first signs of recovery, or the very lowest point of the V-curve. At that point, these buyers jump in, and help lead the recovery. In the case of the coronavirus situation, when many consumers expect the economy to recover as soon as the healthcare scare abates and people return to work, there could actually be made a stronger recovery case for the mortgage industry than for any other industry. Consumers simply delay the big decision in order to take advantage of a more favorable landscape.

For this reason, our thesis on CoreLogic (CLGX) and Fidelity National Financial (FNF) remains Bullish. In particular, with FNF shares taking a significant beating in recent weeks, we see 1Q20 earnings quarter results, which were recently reported, as a breath of fresh air.

Why We Are Bullish:

We would like to highlight the following points as our reasons for remaining Bullish:

Strong Commercial Trend: Commercial revenue rose 6% Y/Y to $245 MM during the quarter, driven by a 3% Y/Y increase in closed orders and 2% Y/Y increase in fee per file. We see this as a very healthy trend, particularly since much of the commercial title activity during the first quarter happens in February-March, and the fact that the trends were strong, despite the unfolding pandemic, is good news for the FNF business.

F&G Acquisition On Track, Despite the Economic Slowdown: Management emphatically stated that the F&G acquisition is on track to be completed by the end of the second, possibly the beginning of the third quarter, once all the regulatory approvals are in place. Recall that the deal is supposed to be 10%+ accretive to FNF's 2020 EPS and 20%+ accretive to FNF's 2021 EPS. At present, these numbers are not in our model: we are being conservative in our EPS estimates.

Significant Expense Reductions in Place: The company is moving forward with reducing expenses in response to COVID-19. Specifically, management said during the earnings call: "During the month of April, we made the difficult decision to reduce staffing in our field operations by 18%, and in our corporate environment by 11%. We expect the annualized savings from these reductions to be approximately $200 million." We estimate that these cost-cutting actions will translate into at least 18 cents of annual EPS savings, possibly more, thus offsetting what would have been $2.85 EPS in our model for 2020. Now we are actually estimating $3.03 (see Valuation section below).

Still See Mid-Teens Growth in Direct Premium: We continue to estimate direct premium around 13%-15% Y/Y growth for 2020, with possibly 150-200 bps growth acceleration in 2021. Despite the COVID uncertainty, we believe that direct premiums should be safe in terms of annual numbers.

Additional Financing Secured: FNF's addition response to COVID-19 resulted in the signing of $1 billion credit agreement, which is essentially a 1-year delayed-draw term-loan. This should allow the company to maintain adequate liquidity in light of the challenging business environment. We view this additional financing as a rainy day fund, which FNF may end up not needing in the end, or not needing most of it.

Capital Return Remains Strong: We are strong believers in capital return, making any positive news around share repurchases and/or dividends an added bonus for us. Specifically, the company recently raised its dividend by 6.5% and reiterated commitment to dividend during the call. In 1Q, FNF also repurchased some 3.25 MM of FNF shares (~$100 MM), perhaps taking advantage of a precipitous fall in the company's share price in March.

Last But Not Least - Federal Reserve: With the fed Funds rate now at 0%-0.25% range, let us not forget this important tailwind that will likely stay in place for at least several quarters once the coronavirus headwinds go away. This should serve as a meaningful leading indicator for the title business in 2021-22. As we consider our P/E multiple of ~12x (see below), the actions of the Federal Reserve actually make this multiple conservative.

Valuation

We are adjusting our P/E multiple to reflect the ongoing market condition, taking the 16x P/E multiple down to ~12x. When we apply it to our new 2020 EPS estimate of $3.03, we get the target price of $36, which is approximately 25% upside from the current levels.

Business Risks

We see the following three business risks for FNF:

1. Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit FNF’s ability to process title insurances, albeit we very rarely see such attacks in the mortgage space.

2. As discussed in the previous section, rising interest rates could have a direct adverse impact on the FNF business.

3. Decline in business investment may lead to lower investment in the title commercial space.

