SH: An Effective Way To Short The Market In Your IRA

A number of individuals have asked me how to create a stock market short position in a retirement account, not eligible for margin use. If you do not own a regular taxable brokerage account, with margin trading, you generally cannot borrow/short individual equities, my preferred method of operation. Perhaps the lowest cost, most effective alternative for IRAs is to purchase the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH). While not providing a perfect hedge to declines in the U.S. stock market, it generally does a decent job over time periods of 6-12 months at moving inversely to the S&P 500. If you are bearish on the market, or nervous about the pandemic slowdown, you can hedge individual longs against a potential market drop by adding Short S&P 500 shares to your portfolio.

To generate a downside bet on the S&P 500, the management company enters futures and swap agreements with the big banks. Effectively you are paying the prevailing S&P 500 dividend rate, some management fees for the trust's day-to-day operations, and the net interest expense (futures premium/discount) for borrowing the exposure and getting paid cash savings rates to execute the position. Today's "time decay" or holding expense to generate the short position, in total, I estimate at a 4% rate annually, somewhat higher than normal. Of course, this assumes a flat stock market and all variables remaining unchanged for a year, which they will not.

SH is very liquid with a $3 billion capitalization. Stated annual management fees are 0.9%, and the ETF has paid out slightly better than 1% for a trailing dividend yield.

I am drawing some examples of the time decay, including swings in the price of the Short S&P 500 product vs. actual index changes, plus the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS). Many investors use the 2x leveraged ultra product for increased exposure, using less capital upfront. However, higher costs, and less attractive daily compounding during volatile up and down stretches in the market really work against your goals. I have traded SDS many times over the years, and lost decent-sized capital doing it, with a profitable win percentage under 25% of trades. On the price charts below I am using time periods from 1 month to 2 years.

Notice on the 1-month time scale, the S&P 500 rise of nearly +15% is mimicked almost exactly with an opposite -15% drop by the Short S&P 500 ETF. Nevertheless, over time periods beyond days and weeks, the time decay, negative rebalancing effect, and expense of operations take over. When you get to the 2-year holding period, today's +8% S&P 500 price rise, more like +12% including dividends, equates to a -18% position loss, -16% with dividends. Instead of doubling your losses as one might expect, SDS fell -41% in price, a function of the extra expense necessary to create the 2x exposure and wild market swings hurting the daily mathematical rebalancing component.

As standalone investments, extended holding periods proved completely catastrophic had you purchased the short ETFs 5 or 10 years ago, and forgotten your positions during a bull market phase. Take a look at the long-term capital destruction of $10,000 invested in each below, and remember the S&P 500 line would be even higher with roughly 2% in annual dividends included.

So, why would an investor in a retirement account want Short S&P 500 exposure? Namely, to protect against or bet on sharp downdrafts in the market resuming in 2020.

I wrote a blog a few days ago explaining my worries about a prolonged bear market cannot be ruled out. Stocks remain super-expensive relative to GDP and S&P 500 company sales. You can argue April's market is just as expensive as the February all-time peak, as a 15% S&P 500 decline is matched against a 10-15% drop in GDP and business sales during calendar 2020 from the coronavirus economic shutdown. When you understand the pandemic situation could easily influence the economy negatively another 12-18 months, and the odds of new black swan events appearing this year are the same or better than January, investors may still be faced with another 20-50% drop in stock pricing into 2021.

Trading Plan

I think now is a prudent time to contemplate higher cash levels and the use of short hedges to protect portfolios from the resumption of bear market trends. The March-April U.S. equity bounce has been rapid, bringing back a sense of investor confidence and ease that the worst effects of the coronavirus recession have passed. What if the economic impact is just beginning, and America's record-high debt level vs. now falling wealth/incomes is too big a hurdle? Stagnant to falling business results into 2021 have barely been priced into stocks, as of this writing. Perhaps now is a great time to protect your retirement nest-egg, before another big sell wave hits U.S. equities.

Putting 10-20% of you IRA into basic inverse ETFs like the ProShares Short S&P 500 product will effectively reduce your exposure to a drawdown in stocks, while allowing you to stay invested in your favorite individual securities. Using a 20% example, you can reduce your net market direction exposure from 100% long to 60% quickly (selling 20% of your longs to buy a 20% SH position). What if we get a monster 50% decline in the S&P 500 during 2020-21, taking valuations back to "50-year average" levels of overall market capitalization to GDP and company sales? You could save as much as 20% of your portfolio's worth under this scenario, while still being able to participate in stock market upmoves, albeit with slightly less bullish exposure. Anyway, it's a trade idea to ponder/research if you want to reduce your IRA's risk profile, and sleep better at night.

