AUD/NZD Downside Risk Grows

It is likely to be difficult for the market to price in another high for AUD/NZD (i.e., around 1.09) in light of the current macroeconomic backdrop.

My analysis would support AUD/NZD finding 1.03 before 1.09. The current market price of less than 1.07 is subject to fall as the potential for another market downturn remains.

AUD has recently surged against NZD, off the lows around parity (i.e., 1.00). Yet downside risks are now growing as the market may be under-pricing risk globally.

The AUD/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the New Zealand dollar, provides traders with an interesting view into the relative demand for AUD and NZD.

Both AUD and NZD tend to correlate positively with global risk sentiment; both are considered commodity currencies by virtue of Australia and New Zealand's significant commodity exports. The chart belows shows recent AUD/NZD price action into 2020 using daily candlesticks.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The steep drop into March 2020 is interesting to see. AUD/NZD was fairly stable for most of the first quarter, but dropped significantly once global risk sentiment turned to take a overwhelmingly risk-off view. The chart below is the same as above, but with the addition of S&P 500 futures (to serve as a proxy for general risk sentiment).

It is notable that AUD/NZD did not fall into the beginning of the U.S. equity decline. In fact, AUD/NZD even rose into the short upside retracement that U.S. equities were able to find (per S&P 500 futures) at the start of March 2020. However, the correlation remained intact as U.S. equities took a further turn for the worse, which sent AUD/NZD falling sharply alongside equities.

From the chart above, you may also notice that historically the correlation between U.S. equities and AUD/NZD is very weak. There is little discernible relationship, yet the recent equity decline (and indeed, the recent upside retracement in U.S. equities) seems to have engendered a strong correlation.

An important reason for this is that, while both AUD and NZD are risky and move somewhat randomly (based on changes in country-specific sentiment, international trade and investment flows, relative changes in terms of trade, etc.), crises can produce stronger correlations. These stronger correlations perhaps owe to the relative economic complexities of Australia and New Zealand. The table below shows some top export category exposures of Australia and New Zealand, side by side.

(Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, for both Australia and New Zealand.)

The Observatory of Economic Complexity is a well-recognised authority in estimating the relative sophistication of economies. They look at all sorts of factors, but differences in different countries's export exposures are a core factor. Notice from my table above that Australia's top export categories include iron, coal, gold, gas and wheat, all commodities but also representing more than 60% of total exports in aggregate.

New Zealand also exports commodities, yet its top five export categories represent (in aggregate) less than 40%. In line with this, the OEC rank Australia's economic complexity at 59th out of 126 countries, while New Zealand ranks higher at 41st of 126 countries.

In other words, there is an interesting relationship between Australia and New Zealand: while we might view the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen as conventional safe havens in the FX space, between AUD and NZD there lies a latent risk-on/risk-off relationship. This relationship perhaps only shows its colors during particularly turbulent times in global markets, like recently when the U.S. equity market correction lined up with an AUD/NZD sell-off. With New Zealand being a more diversified economy, it was bid up ahead of AUD, due to Australia's possibly less sophisticated (or diversified) economy.

The more recent appreciation in AUD/NZD reflects improved risk sentiment. This could continue, however should you take a more bearish or tepid view on risk, you would likely want to avoid any kind of long exposure to AUD/NZD. Another shock to risk sentiment could easily send AUD/NZD sharply downward; toward parity (AUD/NZD 1.00), or at least towards it.

In this sort of risk environment, where equities are being bid up in spite of the economic risk surrounding the COVID-19 crisis (and the various government interventions in response thereto, including lock-downs), downside risk appears to remain (if only in the shadows, for now). While we could see AUD/NZD being bid to 1.07, I believe that it will be difficult for the market to justify new contemporary highs (i.e., above circa 1.087).

Therefore, while 1.07 does remain in sight (a level previously found on multiple occasions, found as both support and resistance), I think that AUD/NZD is more likely to trade lower to 1.03 (or below) before 1.09 can be found or justified by the market.

Rising gold and oil prices do tend to support AUD more than NZD, particularly given Australia's exports and domestic industrial concentrations. Yet oil and gold prices are rarely positively correlated (especially not recently, as oil prices have fallen dramatically while gold prices have soared). Indeed, AUD's exposure to rising gold prices (in USD terms) has been one of its redeeming qualities.

Yet AUD is unlikely to be able to rely on gold for long, while oil prices remain this low. Oil prices are arguably more accurately reflecting current economic and market risks, and ultimately it is probable these risks will catch up to alternative markets, including equities and FX. Holding a cautiously bearish view on AUD/NZD would seem to make sense for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.