Smurfit Kappa - Rewarding Shareholders, Clients And The Environment

The company is also among the most efficient within the sector which reinforces its free cash flow superiority to other competitors.

On top of increased profitability, these services are also playing a key role in acquiring and retaining some of the largest FMCG and eCommerce brands.

The company is successfully differentiating itself through innovation in new packaging solutions and value-added services.

Investment Thesis

Source: smurfitkappa.com

Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) is one of the world's largest paper packaging companies and a leader in the segment in Europe and South America. The group relies heavily on recycled paper for its European business and is promoting usage of paper-based packaging as a way to reduce plastic pollution and reduction in CO2 emissions.

In the case of SKG, the environmental aspect goes hand in hand with a solid business model that is poised to earn above peer average return on capital. Over the past 5-year period, Smurfit Kappa shares registered one of the highest returns in its peer group while at the same time the company has been deleveraging and reducing financial risk.

The reason for this exceptional performance was twofold. Firstly, SKG is leading the way in innovation. Not only in new packaging solutions, such as bag-in-box, but also new service lines that help its customers achieve higher sales growth and reduce costs. Secondly, it's the company's best-in-class asset turnover and working capital efficiency, achieved through organic growth, streamlined products and focus on regions where the company has significant competitive advantages.

This has allowed Smurfit Kappa to win and retain some of the largest FMCG brands in the world. Such clients are more likely to stay for longer with a well-integrated supplier, spend more on premium packaging that differentiates themselves and spend extra on additional services.

Source: Smurfit Kappa Investor Presentation and Annual Report

Finding The Leaders In The Packaging Industry

Stock price performance

Smurfit Kappa has been the best performer in the sector for the past 5-year period, followed by Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF), Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) and Packaging Corporation (PKG).

Source: Yahoo!Finance

All companies in the sector experienced contraction in market to book value premiums, with Smurfit Kappa moving to the second position and narrowing the gap with the current leader - Packaging Corporation.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

The movement in P/B ratio has been driven by changes in return on equity, which is the main factor affecting valuations on a cross-sectional basis.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

At present Smurfit Kappa is the second most expensive stock due to its above peer average return on equity. Although this might lead many to the conclusion that SKG is expensive hence it should be avoided, in this case it's worth paying for quality.

Return on Equity Drivers

Smurfit Kappa has increased its ROE from 18.2% in 2015 to 22.5% in 2019 due to:

improved profitability

keeping constant asset turnover, in spite of the larger scale

As we could see below, SKG significantly expanded its operating profitability over the period alongside Mondi and Packaging Corporation. However, Mondi's asset turnover deteriorated over the period while Packaging Corporation and SKG kept it stable, which is why the two companies are now the most expensive in the segment.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

Finally, changes in leverage also affected ROE performance over the period. SKG's higher profitability allowed the company to deleverage without sacrificing returns. That can't be said for SKG's major competitor International Paper (IP) which experienced a sharp reduction in ROE from 21% in 2015 to 16% in 2019 due to the significant reduction in leverage.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

Sustained higher profitability is important as it also allows companies to operate using higher leverage. Due to its high margins SKG has one of the highest interest coverage ratios in the peer group which allows for its elevated leverage ratio, while its main U.S. competitor - International Paper would be forced to further deleverage over the coming years.

Mondi and Packaging Corporation, on the other hand, could improve returns without sacrificing financial health by employing more leverage.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

Focusing on leaders

Based on all that, there are three companies leading the sector in terms of return on capital - Smurfit Kappa, Mondi and Packaging Corporation. All three have industry-leading profitability, asset efficiency and could support higher levels of leverage as compared to the rest.

In each of the two sections below, I will explain two of Smurfit Kappa's competitive advantages over its peers and why I consider its business model to be superior to that of the other two leaders.

Differentiation through innovation

As we saw above Smurfit Kappa's high operating profitability has been the key driver behind its higher return on equity and the follow up market cap premium to book value. This is true both on a cross-sectional and time-series basis.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

In the case of SKG, this improved profitability came on the back of higher gross margins or moving up through the value-added chain. Gross margin increased from 28% in 2006 to 33% in 2019, while administrative and distribution costs remained relatively stable as a share of revenue.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Smurfit Kappa annual reports

Compared to peers, Smurfit Kappa improved its gross margin the most, again followed by Mondi and Packaging Corporation.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

Gross profitability is where SKG and Mondi are far superior to Packaging Corporation. Through innovation they offer higher value-added products at higher price. Not only that but more innovative products and related optimization and design services allow companies to attract the largest and heavily branded FMCG and eCommerce names. Clients, such as Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive or Mondelez, are more willing to pay for premium paper packaging in order to reduce their pollution footprint and improve perception among customers. In addition, they are more willing to pay for follow-up services that help them increase sales volumes or reduce supply costs.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

Innovation is an area where Smurfit Kappa excels. The company has been centered around new paper packaging solutions which has moved its products up on the value-added ladder, thus creating a significant competitive advantage.

In Smurfit Kappa, innovation and sustainability are in our DNA. Between 25% and 30% of our business each year, is a newly designed or printed box for new or existing customers. Source: Smurfit Kappa Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Source: Smurfit Kappa Investor Presentation

The highly innovative paper packaging products allow Smurfit Kappa's customers to significantly improve perceptions of their brands. According to Smurfit Kappa research with 7,350 consumers, usage of paper-based packaging does the following:

Source: Smurfit Kappa Investor Presentation

The Bag-in-Box patents are such an example as Smurfit Kappa is among the few providers of a complete Bag-in-Box® packaging system.

Source: Smurfit Kappa Investor Presentation

On top of its innovative packaging solutions, Smurfit Kappa is also providing value-added services that are key for retaining large customers and expanding margins.

We are the added value partner. Smurfit Kappa is pioneer technology development such as ShelfSmart, an innovation that has strategically proven to increase sales for our customers with about 123,000 in-store views in our shelf viewer. Additionally, in the case of SupplySmart, which contains more than 72000 supply chains in our system, we enable our customers to reduce costs in their supply chain looking beyond the corrugated box on a simple cost per unit base. Source: Smurfit Kappa Earnings Conference Call Transcript

The ShelfSmart and SupplySmart initiatives set the Smurfit Kappa brand apart from its peers by helping clients increase sales volumes and reduce costs respectively. The ShelfSmart service combines marketing expertise with a large database of retail shelves to analyze and compare performance of different packaging designs. The service also incorporates eye-tracking tools to provide real-time assessment of new packaging solutions. SupplySmart, on the other hand, builds on the company's experience in packaging and helps clients reduce logistic costs, lower packaging costs and streamline production and simplify supply chains. Finally, the company has also launched its eSmart service which is oriented towards the eCommerce industry and solves a wide range of problems related to packing lines, supply chains and customer experience.

These three service lines rely heavily on innovation and new technologies, but the reason why they are so hard to replicate by peers is experience. Smurfit Kappa's long time experience with all of the world's major FMCG and eCommerce companies gives the company an edge over other competitors. By digging through the company's website and online resources we could see a long list of blue chip clients - Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Mondelez, Colgate-Palmolive, Mars, Danone, Coca-Cola, Heineken, AB InBev, Carlsberg, Nestle, Henkel, BASF, PepsiCo, Philips, eBay and a wide range of smaller start-up businesses.

Source: smurfitkappa.com

We have developed a network of four experience centers across the Americas. These experience centers truly position Smurfit Kappa in a different class in our market, we are leveraging the knowhow that we have developed to offer our customers not just something different, but something that delivers real value to them. Source: Smurfit Kappa Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Years of innovation in designing eco-friendly packaging solutions, combined with cutting edge service lines based on years of experience with the world's largest brands provides unique and very hard to replicate competitive advantage. Smurfit Kappa's large international footprint and scale, on the other hand, allows it to fully capitalize on this trend and retain customers.

Efficiency Matters

As packaging is a highly localized business, it is crucial that assets are strategically positioned close to customers' manufacturing sites. The well-positioned and competitive assets of Smurfit Kappa were quoted as one of the main reasons for the acquisition offer made by International Paper in 2018.

Source: International Paper Company Revised Proposal To Acquire Smurfit Kappa - Slideshow

Smurfit Kappa has better fixed asset turnover and working capital efficiency than both its larger peer overseas - International Paper and the most comparable competitors in Europe - Mondi.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and morningstar.com

In spite of its larger scale, International Paper's working capital efficiency is lower than that of SKG, while Mondi is far inferior to both.

IP also struggles to achieve profitability outside of the U.S. in its industrial packaging business. In contrast, Smurfit Kappa profitability does not differ materially across its two geographical segments. Even though the data only allows to compare SKG's EBITDA to IP's operating profit, the comparison here is within company regions.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Mondi, being the only company that comes close to SKG in terms of return on capital has two major disadvantages:

It has a very small presence outside of Europe, which puts it at disadvantage of winning large global clients.

It has a much wider product portfolio which also includes plastic packaging. Although this allows it to take market share in high margin product segments, it results in much lower working capital and fixed assets efficiency.

By streamlining its product portfolio and having the large scale in both in Europe and Americas, SKG has achieved industry-leading working capital and fixed assets efficiency. The company has shied away from large-scale acquisitions and focused on organic growth and small bolt-on acquisitions of individual production facilities. Although top line growth has not been as impressive as that of other peers, this strategy has allowed the company grow more steadily while not sacrificing return on capital.

Finally, innovation-led profitability in combination with low working capital requirements, made possible for SKG to increase capital spend in organic growth projects (higher than D&A expense for the past 5 years), while also retaining high level for free cash flow.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Conclusion

Smurfit Kappa is a pure-play in paper and paper packaging business. The company utilizes large amounts of recycled paper in its operations and is committed to reducing plastic pollution and CO2 emissions. As such it appeals to investors who also put an emphasis on ESG metrics.

SKG is one of the most innovative businesses in the sector, streamlining its R&D efforts to both innovative packaging solutions, such as Bag-in-box, and consulting services for on-shelf and supply chain optimization. Innovative paper packaging solutions drive higher clients' sales through improved brand image, while supply chain optimization appeals to large global customers.

Smurfit Kappa has outstanding credentials of long-lasting relationships with the world's largest FMCG and eCommerce brands which has determined the success of its newly-introduced services. This has created an almost impossible to replicate competitive advantage and will drive above-peer average return on capital for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMFTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.