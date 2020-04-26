Buy Big Lots For A 6% Yield And Deep Value

While it has exposure to the crisis, it has plenty of liquidity and earnings power.

Off-price retailer Big Lots (BIG) has, at times, been a pick of mine in the vast sea of retailers that are publicly-traded. I’ve liked the company’s valuations in the past, as well as its capital allocation strategy, which is shareholder-friendly. However, the past couple of years have been very unkind to Big Lots, and it has attracted the attention of activists demanding change. Shares have already doubled off of their March lows, so the truly epic opportunity in Big Lots has come and gone. However, I still think shares are cheap enough today – including COVID-19 impact – that it is a buy.

Plenty of liquidity

Big Lots’ balance sheet was in pretty good shape at the start of the year, as it has been for some time. The company has used debt somewhat sparingly in the past, which has come in handy during this crisis, to say the least. Below is a look at the company’s long-term debt in millions of dollars for the past five fiscal years.

Big Lots began to pay its debt down last year, where it stood at $279 million. That’s not an insignificant sum for Big Lots, as operating income was $168 million in 2019, for instance. However, it is manageable, and interest expense was low.

However, Big Lots recently made a transformational move that will not only wipe this debt out, but its revolver, and then some. Big Lots announced a sale-leaseback transaction of four distribution centers, collectively worth approximately $550 million. This enormous infusion of cash will not only pay down all non-trade debt the company has, but provide additional, interest-free liquidity.

At a time when liquidity is at a premium, and lesser retailers are struggling to raise capital to survive the downturn, Big Lots’ creative solution has put it in an enviable position.

Stimulus should provide a boost

The US government has been trying desperately to stave off a depression driven by unprecedented job losses this year. Whether what it has done to try and stave off a deeper crisis is the correct way to proceed or not is really beside the point; the fact is that stimulus checks have arrived for the majority of Americans that were eligible, and there are lawmakers trying to produce a second round of some sort.

For Big Lots, these stimulus checks may prove to be a critical component of 2020 sales. Big Lots’ customer is a low- to mid-income shopper that likes a bargain, which is the appeal of the chain. These consumers are the ones hardest hit by the current crisis, as service sector jobs are in freefall as the economy remains largely shut down.

Stimulus payments from the government is a lifeline for these consumers caught out by circumstances they cannot control, and some of the stimulus dollars will likely find their way to Big Lots for essentials. For Big Lots customers that haven’t lost their jobs or had their income reduced, these checks may be the boost they needed to buy a bigger ticket item or items they’ve wanted or needed for some time. Either way, Big Lots should be a net beneficiary of massive government stimulus.

Some caution is warranted

To be fair, Big Lots is a very long way from being perfect. The company’s results in recent years have been also-ran at best, and you can see the end result of this in the share price chart above.

Comparable sales have been decent, but not great in recent years, with 2019 coming in at just 0.3%. The last time Big Lots produced a full-year comparable sales result of better than 2% was 2010, so things haven’t been great on that front.

The company’s store count has also not been a driver of sales growth, so overall, Big Lots has struggled to move the needle. The company’s store of the future rollout has been paused due to the COVID-19 crisis, so any help that may have accrued from that has been delayed.

While I’m not exactly bullish on the company’s ability to boost sales, I also don’t necessarily think it needs higher sales to produce a bullish scenario for shareholders.

Another reason for caution is margins, as Big Lots has seen sizable deterioration in its operating profits in recent years. Below, we have SG&A costs and gross margins, with the difference between the two producing the most basic version of operating margins.

We can see gross margins have deteriorated a bit in the past couple of years, but not strikingly so. Gross margins did, however, dip below 40% last year, thanks to a highly promotional environment where Big Lots was trying to gain market share. Based upon its comparable sales, it isn’t difficult to argue that it didn’t work.

The real problem has been SG&A costs, which are moving higher rather quickly at a time when gross margins are falling. That leads to rapid compression of operating margins, which fell rather meaningfully last year.

This is the principal risk for Big Lots in my view. Flat revenue is okay given that Big Lots’ physical footprint is mature, so I’m not necessarily worried about that. I am worried that if it cannot find its footing with respect to margins, profits will deteriorate over time, even if revenue doesn’t.

However, the margin problem is almost certainly why the stock is so cheap, so in my view, this risk is already priced in. Therein lies the opportunity.

The bottom line

Big Lots isn’t perfect by any means, but the valuation of the stock is so far from pricing in perfection, that I cannot help but be bullish. There are obviously risks to being bullish, some of which I called out above, but given how cheap shares are, those risks appear to be priced in.

Analysts have Big Lots hitting $3 or so in EPS this year, which is down from nearly $4 before the crisis took hold. What it ultimately ends up being is anyone’s guess, because we don’t know how long the economy is going to remain closed. However, I’m not bothered with this year’s results because Big Lots has more than enough liquidity to survive an extended shutdown.

On normalized earnings of $3+, the stock is simply too cheap. Shares trade for just 6 times next year’s earnings, which are also down from more than $4 just a few months ago.

In other words, significant damage has already been done to estimates for this year and next year, so I’m not sure how much worse it could get. Therefore, I think $3 is a good baseline for steady-state EPS at this point.

With shares at less than $20, they are way too cheap. Big Lots is flush with cash after its sale-leaseback transaction, so if the crisis turns out to be easier to weather than expected, it will likely use that cash to invest in future growth, buy back shares, or something else accretive.

Let us also not forget that Big Lots pays a 6%+ dividend at today’s price, so you get a massive stream of income while you wait for earnings to rebound. The dividend is less than $50 million annually, so Big Lots has the ability to continue paying this for a long time, even with depressed earnings. This is a great reason to take a look at the stock even if you aren’t necessarily bullish, because a yield like that is difficult to pass up.

Big Lots certainly isn’t without its risks, but the valuation is pricing in a massive amount of risk at this point. With these balanced in the favor of the bulls, in my view, and a 6% yield, Big Lots looks like a great pick for the enterprising investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.