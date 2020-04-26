Netflix Could Be Worth $570 Per Share By 2024

Netflix (NFLX) has reached an all-time high at $433.83 per share, after releasing the strong subscribers’ growth in the first quarter of 2020. Although a lot of investors worry about the company’s high valuation and its negative cash flow, we believe that Netflix’s share price can reach $570 by 2024.

High subscription growth driven by international markets

In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix generated nearly $5.77 billion in revenue, a 27.6% year-over-year growth. Its operating profit came in at $958 million, with an operating margin of 16.6%. The lower margin than its previous forecast of 18% was mainly due to $218 million in incremental costs, including hardship fund commitments and paused productions. Because of the global lockdown, its global streaming paid memberships jumped to 182.86 million, a 22.8% increase compared to the first quarter last year. Netflix experienced membership additions of 15.77 million, much better than the previously estimated 8.5 million.

The market has been quite optimistic, driving its share price to its all-time high. But the company itself felt that the lockdown growth would pull-forward from the multi-year organic growth trend, expecting slower growth when the lockdown is gradually lifted in different countries.

In the past five years, Netflix has managed to grow the number of global streaming paid memberships at around 25% on average. In 2019, the annual paid membership growth was slowed down to nearly 20%.

thousands 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Memberships 70,839 89,090 110,644 139,259 167,090 Annual growth 25.76% 24.19% 25.86% 19.99%

Source: Author’s table

The main driver for Netflix’s paid membership growth would be the international markets. From 2015 to 2019, while the number of U.S. paid memberships jumped by only 40% to 61.1 million, the international markets' paid memberships grew 4x, from 27.4 million to 106.1 million. We believe most of Netflix’s future growth would continue to come from the international markets.

Source: Statista

Untapped pricing power

What we like about Netflix is the ability to increase subscription prices. Among other competitors including Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, HBO, and Hulu, Netflix is the one that has raised the subscription price the most. In 2019, its standard monthly plan with HD quality rose as much as 18.2% to $12.99 from $10.99. Netflix has become the second most expensive streaming service, only cheaper than HBO Now at $14.99/month.

Source: Reelgood.com, Business Insider

In the next several years, we believe Netflix can increase the subscription prices further. The untapped pricing power of Netflix’s subscription is partly due to its high-quality content. The company received 17 nominations in both film and television categories for 2020 Golden Globes. Out of the top global most-watched 20 shows in 2019, all but one are on Netflix.

Netflix’s negative operating cash flow was mainly due to content assets investment

Many investors worry about the consistently negative operating cash flow in the past several years. However, when taking a more in-depth look, the main reason for the negative operating cash flow has resulted from its investment in content assets.

Source: Netflix’s 10-K filing

In 2019, Netflix generated around $1.87 billion in net income, but its operating cash flow came in at less than -$2.89 billion. The negative operating cash flow was mainly attributable to a $13.9 billion investment in content assets. If Netflix did not invest in content, its operating cash flow could jump to $11 billion. However, the company needs to invest in content assets to sustain its untapped pricing power, as described previously.

Netflix can be worth $570 per share by 2024

There has been increasingly fierce competition in the over-the-top (OTT) streaming video subscription market. According to Ampere Analysis, Netflix saw its global market share drop from 91% in 2007 to only 19% in 2019, and it is expected to drop further to 18% in 2020. Disney (DIS) Plus has recently announced to have as many as 50 million subscribers, significantly outperforming previous Morgan Stanley forecast of 30 million subscribers by 2028. The global OTT market is expected to double from $68 billion in 2018 to $159 billion in 2024. If Netflix can increase its global market share to 20% by 2024, its total revenue could reach $31.8 billion. At the current trading price, Netflix is valued at a 9.5x price-to-sales ratio, higher than its 5-year average P/S ratio at 8.13x. If we assume that Netflix has a 8.13x sales multiple by 2024, Netflix could be worth $258.5 billion, or $570 per share.

Conclusion

In the short run, Netflix might have downward pressure due to its high valuation and its negative cash flow situation. In the long term, Netflix will continue to deliver good returns to shareholders. Its share price might reach $570 per share in the next four years.

