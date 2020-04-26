DraftKings: A Unique SPAC Play

Online sports betting as an industry is just getting started, and this is a unique pure-play, legal way to invest in the trend.

DEACW is an interesting warrant play on the same theme that allows for long-term leverage.

Diamond Eagle is currently undervalued based on the fundamentals of DraftKings, even with the stoppage of sports, which will affect betting.

Thesis

Diamondback Holdings (DEAC) is a holding SPAC company that is merging with DraftKings this month, effectively taking DraftKings public. Diamondback is currently undervalued based on market growth and fundamentals of DraftKings. Given that Diamondback is pushing forward with the merger this month, I believe there are sufficient catalysts in the short term (merger) and long-term (market growth) to warrant a position today

Source: Wikipedia

Reverse Merger

Diamondback Holdings announced DraftKings as a target in 2019 with the goal of executing the investment in 2020. DraftKings will purchase SBTech, and the combined entity will trade after Diamondback acquires it.

According to a filing in January 2020, " Diamond Eagle’s common stock is currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “DEAC.” In connection with the closing of the transaction, Diamond Eagle intends to change its name to DraftKings Inc., reincorporate in Nevada (by merging with its subsidiary, DEAC NV Merger Corp.) and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first half of 2020, is subject to approval by Diamond Eagle stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC and other customary closing conditions."

Recent updates from the company in April 2020 suggest that it intends to go forward with the reverse merger and to bring DraftKings public. These recent announcements are a reason to go long DEAC now instead of wait until the complexity unfolds.

In addition to going public, Capital Research and Wellington are committed to a $304 million private placement, also reconfirmed in April 2020, per the filing.

The complexity of the deal combined with uncertainty of sports betting may turn off some investors, but it is an opportunity for those digging in and who believe in the long term prospects of sports betting.

Recent Updates

After coronavirus changed the world, it was unclear whether DraftKings would still go public. Considering that a majority of the revenue comes from sports betting, and sports being cancelled, it can appear as a deal killer.

However, on April 15, 2020, management released a current report on the status of the reverse merger, which was originally anticipated for the first half of 2020.

In the press release, the SEC has declared the merger effective and a Special Meeting is to be held on April 23, 2020 to approve the merger.

One interesting point in the updated prospectus is SBTech's comments on the impact of coronavirus. They state: "The ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our financial and operating results is unknown and will depend on the length of time that these disruptions exist and whether the sports seasons and sporting events will ultimately be suspended, postponed, or cancelled; however, COVID-19 has had a significant impact and may continue to have a significant impact, the full extent of which is unknown, but which could be material.

SBTech revenues vary based on major sports seasons and sporting events, which will not generate as much revenue as they would have without the cancellation or postponements in the wake of COVID-19. To date, the impact of COVID-19 on SBTech’s revenues from its Asia reseller business has been limited due to the primarily fixed fee arrangements with its Asian resellers.

During this period, DraftKings and SBTech are managing the variable portion of their cost structures to better align with revenue, including cost of goods sold, which depend on gross revenue generation, as well as external marketing spend, which will be reduced during this period of disruption.

Assuming sports return this year (even without audiences), neither DraftKings nor SBTech expect a long-term financial impact on their financial condition and results of operation."

Several points within these comments give clarity that management is being realistic about the short term consequences of the virus and cost-cutting accordingly.

Valuation

Looking deeper at the valuation, DEAC currently trades at a ~$900 million valuation. From the combined income statement, the combined entity did $323 million in sales, up ~40% YoY. With a gross margin of ~60%, a business like this usually trades for well above 4x revenue.

Taking the case of 4x revenue, and projecting a 20% growth rate into 2020 to account for coronavirus, we get to $387 million of 2020 revenue. Applying a conservative 4x EV/Sales multiple results in a valuation of $1.6 billion. This suggests a 77% upside from today's levels. Given that we may be underestimating the multiple or overestimating the growth, a sensitivity would still show 50%+ upside from today's levels.

Source: Prospectus

Warrant Play

Another interesting way to play the upside here is to buy the warrants, which trade separately from the stock. The warrants trade under DEACW. These warrants have a strike price of $11.50 and expire June 2026. They are a unique way to get into a long-term call option with a fixed strike.

If you believe in the upside presented in the valuation above, it is a way to amplify returns further.

Risks

There are clearly business risks associated with this investment, as with any investment. First, the complexity of the merger presents operational discounts to the stock price. Second, the sports industry has been hit hard from the virus and so has the betting business.

But I believe the market is overestimating the impact of both of these measures. On the first, we see that management has clearly addressed concerns about its business and is cost-cutting. It has gone through several iterations as a private company and I believe as one of the only legal sports betting platforms in the United States presents a unique asset. Second, sports will re-emerge from the virus, even if in a different form. Individuals may want to bet on these sports more than they have in the past, and I am confident in the return of the industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.